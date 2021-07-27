SM
Jul 26, 2021
ME gusto mucho, aprendí muchas herramientas importantes, y veo que me queda por mucho que aprender, datos interesantes. Gracias
GC
Aug 10, 2021
EXCELENTE CURSO, MUY BUENOS COLABORADORES, MUY COMPRENSIBLE. FELICITACIONES A LOS INSTRUCTORES.
By SUYAPA M V M•
Jul 27, 2021
By GLORDINA P C•
Aug 11, 2021
By Diana M G S•
Apr 14, 2022
la mejor herramienta que he visto
By Cristian J R V•
Apr 9, 2022
Excelente
By Misael A R G•
Mar 26, 2022
By Juan C G C•
Apr 5, 2022
Hola, Muy buen curso, solo que en algunas preguntas de los ejercicios practicos algunas respuestas no coincidia. - Camilo
By Claudia A R S•
Apr 29, 2022
Este curso me resultó bastante util.
By Elizabeth N C•
Nov 4, 2021
Falto mas herramientas ofimáticas y explicación de plan de acción y de herramientas de comunicación agregando un caso practico asemejándose a un caso real