Chevron Left
Back to Herramientas ofimáticas básicas para el trabajo

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Herramientas ofimáticas básicas para el trabajo by UBITS

4.8
stars
11 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

En la actualidad, saber manejar herramientas ofimáticas básicas tales como procesadores de texto, procesadores de datos, correo electrónico y aplicaciones de videollamada es un requisito indispensable para tener éxito en el mundo laboral. Este tipo de herramientas permiten simplificar, agilizar y perfeccionar la comunicación y el manejo de la información en cualquier campo. El curso Herramientas ofimáticas básicas para el trabajo va dirigido a aquellas personas que inician su vida laboral. Está compuesto por 14 módulos con videos y lecturas que brindan conocimientos básicos e intermedios para construir documentos laborales y establecer comunicación a través de correo electrónico y videollamadas....

Top reviews

SM

Jul 26, 2021

ME gusto mucho, aprendí muchas herramientas importantes, y veo que me queda por mucho que aprender, datos interesantes. Gracias

GC

Aug 10, 2021

EXCELENTE CURSO, MUY BUENOS COLABORADORES, MUY COMPRENSIBLE. FELICITACIONES A LOS INSTRUCTORES.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Herramientas ofimáticas básicas para el trabajo

By SUYAPA M V M

Jul 27, 2021

ME gusto mucho, aprendí muchas herramientas importantes, y veo que me queda por mucho que aprender, datos interesantes. Gracias

By GLORDINA P C

Aug 11, 2021

EXCELENTE CURSO, MUY BUENOS COLABORADORES, MUY COMPRENSIBLE. FELICITACIONES A LOS INSTRUCTORES.

By Diana M G S

Apr 14, 2022

la mejor herramienta que he visto

By Cristian J R V

Apr 9, 2022

Excelente

By Misael A R G

Mar 26, 2022

Excelente

By Juan C G C

Apr 5, 2022

Hola, Muy buen curso, solo que en algunas preguntas de los ejercicios practicos algunas respuestas no coincidia. - Camilo

By Claudia A R S

Apr 29, 2022

Este curso me resultó bastante util.

By Elizabeth N C

Nov 4, 2021

Falto mas herramientas ofimáticas y explicación de plan de acción y de herramientas de comunicación agregando un caso practico asemejándose a un caso real

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder