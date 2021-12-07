D
May 8, 2020
Very nice presentation. Got new ideas for high throughput materials development and state of the art synthesis and experimental design techniques.
AN
Jun 29, 2019
Very helpful for my intended field of study. A brilliant collection of instructors along with intuitive quizzes and informative plots and slides.
By Alireza V•
Dec 6, 2021
The course is covering application of HTMD in a broad range of materials.
I have already suggested the course to a friend who came back happy. We both surprised by the very efficient approach of HTMD into materials research.
You need to have a solid background in materials science and metallurgy to understand the basic concepts of the course.
Some references studied high number of samples in a very short time scale that is a surprise in materials science. However, some references are out dated.
Some of the questions are written in improper and confusing English, and make the assessments needlessly difficult. More effort and time is needed to crack the quizzes than on actually learning the material. Modification of the quizzes will save a lot of time of the students who need to learn more.
I believe, if the course leaders were looking into HTMD from Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, they were delivering the course in a more efficient way. This can be an approach to the future courses.
So, I believe the course needs to be updated both in term of content and the questions, despite the fact that is fruitful and provides an insightful approach to HTMD.
By Siddhalingeshwar I G•
Jul 1, 2020
An excellent course, that enables the reader to understand deeply on experimentation, advanced characterization methods, and also structure-property-processing-performance relationships. I sincerely express my gratitude to all the course instructors for their wonderful teaching. Thank you, Team Georgia Tech.
By Marco A E A•
Aug 15, 2017
Fue un excelente curso, ni fácil ni excesivamente complicado. Es información muy variada de distintos campos de los materiales, pero dan una muy buena idea de lo que se hace alrededor de este tema en muchos lados.
By Juliana J F d S R•
Nov 26, 2019
An excellent course, qualified teachers who teach very well. Dynamic and easy to understand material and videos. I have learned a lot and I intend to bring this knowledge to my career.
By Deba P B D•
May 9, 2020
By Aditya S N•
Jun 30, 2019
By Biplab B•
Apr 5, 2020
Fantastic course, only one of its kind. The presentations are clear, and a lot of case studies and reading exercises are included.
By Thilak C•
Jul 9, 2020
Thank you for the course. It was very helpful and useful for learning the High-Throughput materials development.
By Abhijeet B•
Apr 17, 2020
Very informative! Extremely engaging. I really liked the sections related to HTMD of Alloys.
By Li J Y•
Aug 23, 2020
I like the content - interesting to see the techniques used. Fascinating and smart.
By Gnaneswar D•
Jun 10, 2018
New way to explore ourselves in the area of materials development
By MOHD. F•
Dec 16, 2016
A new and fast way of designing materials. Great course!
By Ceren O•
Jan 28, 2018
it was a really harmful thank you for everything.
By Nagesh N P•
Jan 11, 2022
A well designed course for beginners.
By vishnu v r•
Jul 19, 2018
Well course to do project
By Sukru T•
Dec 17, 2020
it was very useful
By Batthala h•
Jul 20, 2018
Very good to learn
By Martins I A•
Jul 24, 2020
Educating 💪🏾
By Souvik M•
Mar 8, 2020
Good Course
By KAMULURI A A•
Jun 23, 2018
Excellent
By Kuruva S•
Jun 16, 2018
Good
By Sumit B•
Aug 21, 2020
Extremely comprehensive scope. Very wide field of study. Touches nearly every branch of materials and physical science. A wonderful synthesis. Some parts like contact mechanics and principal component analysis requires mentioning of prerequisite backgrounds. This course is not a came-saw-conquered type course. Long-term commitment is required.
By Marcin Z•
Nov 7, 2016
Sometimes (especially in metals) they go too deep (if you are not familiar with metallurgy you may have some problems with understanding). However, even the hardest parts gave me very interesting knowledge. Some of that stuff is unthinkable! Lecturers are rather good speakers. I can recommend this course. I really enjoyed it.
By Mehrdad Z•
Nov 12, 2018
As a general introduction to high through put materials development the course is well structured and presented. It can help researchers get ideas to design their experiments and characterization.
By Muhammad L M•
Jan 3, 2021
The course exercise needs to be updated since the question arrangement is all over the place. It is difficult to read and took more space.