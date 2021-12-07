Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to High-Throughput Materials Development

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to High-Throughput Materials Development by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.6
stars
159 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

This course is an introduction to high-throughput experimental methods that accelerate the discovery and development of new materials. It is well recognized that the discovery of new materials is the key to solving many technological problems faced by industry and society. These problems include energy production and utilization, carbon capture, tissue engineering, and sustainable materials production, among many others. This course will introduce the learner to a remarkable new approach to materials discovery and characterization: high-throughput materials development (HTMD). Engineers and scientists working in industry, academic or government will benefit from this course by developing an understanding of how to apply one element of HTMD, high-throughput experimental methods, to real-world materials discovery and characterization problems. Internationally leading faculty experts will provide a historical perspective on HTMD, describe preparation of ‘library’ samples that cover hundreds or thousands of compositions, explain techniques for characterizing the library to determine the structure and various properties including optical, electronic, mechanical, chemical, thermal, and others. Case studies in energy, transportation, and biotechnology are provided to illustrate methodologies for metals, ceramics, polymers and composites. The Georgia Tech Institute for Materials (IMat) developed this course in order to introduce a broad audience to the essential elements of the Materials Genome Initiative. Other courses will be offered by Georgia Tech through Coursera to concentrate on integrating (i) high-throughput experimentation with (ii) modeling and simulation and (iii) materials data sciences and informatics. After completing this course, learners will be able to • Identify key events in the development of High-Throughput Materials Development (HTMD) • Communicate the benefits of HTMDwithin your organization. • Explain what is meant by high throughput methods (both computational and experimental), and their merits for materials discovery/development. • Summarize the principles and methods of high throughput creation/processing of material libraries (samples that contain 100s to 1000s of smaller samples). • State the principles and methods for high-throughput characterization of structure. • State the principles and methods for high throughput property measurements. • Identify when high-throughput screening (HTS) will be valuable to a materials discovery effort. • Select an appropriate HTS method for a property measurement of interest. • Identify companies and organizations working in this field and use this knowledge to select appropriate partners for design and implementation of HTS efforts. • Apply principles of experimental design, library synthesis and screening to solve a materials design challenge. • Conceive complete high-throughput strategies to obtain processing-structure-property (PSP) relationships for materials design and discovery....

Top reviews

D

May 8, 2020

Very nice presentation. Got new ideas for high throughput materials development and state of the art synthesis and experimental design techniques.

AN

Jun 29, 2019

Very helpful for my intended field of study. A brilliant collection of instructors along with intuitive quizzes and informative plots and slides.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Introduction to High-Throughput Materials Development

By Alireza V

Dec 6, 2021

The course is covering application of HTMD in a broad range of materials.

I have already suggested the course to a friend who came back happy. We both surprised by the very efficient approach of HTMD into materials research.

You need to have a solid background in materials science and metallurgy to understand the basic concepts of the course.

Some references studied high number of samples in a very short time scale that is a surprise in materials science. However, some references are out dated.

Some of the questions are written in improper and confusing English, and make the assessments needlessly difficult. More effort and time is needed to crack the quizzes than on actually learning the material. Modification of the quizzes will save a lot of time of the students who need to learn more.

I believe, if the course leaders were looking into HTMD from Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, they were delivering the course in a more efficient way. This can be an approach to the future courses.

So, I believe the course needs to be updated both in term of content and the questions, despite the fact that is fruitful and provides an insightful approach to HTMD.

By Siddhalingeshwar I G

Jul 1, 2020

An excellent course, that enables the reader to understand deeply on experimentation, advanced characterization methods, and also structure-property-processing-performance relationships. I sincerely express my gratitude to all the course instructors for their wonderful teaching. Thank you, Team Georgia Tech.

By Marco A E A

Aug 15, 2017

Fue un excelente curso, ni fácil ni excesivamente complicado. Es información muy variada de distintos campos de los materiales, pero dan una muy buena idea de lo que se hace alrededor de este tema en muchos lados.

By Juliana J F d S R

Nov 26, 2019

An excellent course, qualified teachers who teach very well. Dynamic and easy to understand material and videos. I have learned a lot and I intend to bring this knowledge to my career.

By Deba P B D

May 9, 2020

Very nice presentation. Got new ideas for high throughput materials development and state of the art synthesis and experimental design techniques.

By Aditya S N

Jun 30, 2019

Very helpful for my intended field of study. A brilliant collection of instructors along with intuitive quizzes and informative plots and slides.

By Biplab B

Apr 5, 2020

Fantastic course, only one of its kind. The presentations are clear, and a lot of case studies and reading exercises are included.

By Thilak C

Jul 9, 2020

Thank you for the course. It was very helpful and useful for learning the High-Throughput materials development.

By Abhijeet B

Apr 17, 2020

Very informative! Extremely engaging. I really liked the sections related to HTMD of Alloys.

By Li J Y

Aug 23, 2020

I like the content - interesting to see the techniques used. Fascinating and smart.

By Gnaneswar D

Jun 10, 2018

New way to explore ourselves in the area of materials development

By MOHD. F

Dec 16, 2016

A new and fast way of designing materials. Great course!

By Ceren O

Jan 28, 2018

it was a really harmful thank you for everything.

By Nagesh N P

Jan 11, 2022

A​ well designed course for beginners.

By vishnu v r

Jul 19, 2018

Well course to do project

By Sukru T

Dec 17, 2020

it was very useful

By Batthala h

Jul 20, 2018

Very good to learn

By Martins I A

Jul 24, 2020

Educating 💪🏾

By Souvik M

Mar 8, 2020

Good Course

By KAMULURI A A

Jun 23, 2018

Excellent

By Kuruva S

Jun 16, 2018

Good

By Sumit B

Aug 21, 2020

Extremely comprehensive scope. Very wide field of study. Touches nearly every branch of materials and physical science. A wonderful synthesis. Some parts like contact mechanics and principal component analysis requires mentioning of prerequisite backgrounds. This course is not a came-saw-conquered type course. Long-term commitment is required.

By Marcin Z

Nov 7, 2016

Sometimes (especially in metals) they go too deep (if you are not familiar with metallurgy you may have some problems with understanding). However, even the hardest parts gave me very interesting knowledge. Some of that stuff is unthinkable! Lecturers are rather good speakers. I can recommend this course. I really enjoyed it.

By Mehrdad Z

Nov 12, 2018

As a general introduction to high through put materials development the course is well structured and presented. It can help researchers get ideas to design their experiments and characterization.

By Muhammad L M

Jan 3, 2021

The course exercise needs to be updated since the question arrangement is all over the place. It is difficult to read and took more space.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder