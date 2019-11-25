Chevron Left
This course takes a look at the future of cybersecurity with respect to what is being done to lessen the potential for catastrophic destruction resulting from cyber attack on critical infrastructure. In this respect, we take a short survey of potential technological solutions and response options. We conclude this module by taking a look at unique aspects of the cyber profession and personal considerations for those who want to make cybersecurity a career....

By Andrew S

Nov 25, 2019

Good Basic Course. Would like to see more real life examples and active participation from an instructor or teaching assistant as this was a paid course.

By Hafiz M A

Jul 1, 2018

Such an informative and extra intelligent course, I would like to recommend to everybody just to get to know something around. I am very uch grateful to the instructor(s), the institution and especially the coursera which has given this marvelous opportunity. This is the best place to learn. Once again thanks to all.

By Mauricio B O

Nov 15, 2019

The course is well structured. I recommend reading The President is Missing, by Bill Clinton. Is the course in a thriller novel.

By Lisa r

Apr 1, 2020

It was a very fun course to take! It helped me understand the information before I decide to go into my master's degree.

By Mustafa K

Oct 27, 2020

Professor teaching style is just awesome, course materials are superb thank you fro making such a unique course.

By Juan M M

Sep 12, 2017

Very good course. It gave me a broad view about homeland security and its relations to cyber security. Thanks.

By Thomas O

Apr 3, 2020

Great overview of cybersecurity governance for critical infrastructure. Good detail where important too.

By Tim B

May 14, 2021

Very informational, good lectures by the professor, very applicable and interesting

By Ana P

Sep 16, 2018

Interesting Thank you so much to the instructor for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Daniel A D

Jul 11, 2020

good final course of the specialization. In line with its previous parts.

By ROBERT R R

Sep 30, 2017

TO ME THIS WAS A GOOD COURSE AN EYE OPENER IN SECURITY ISSUES

By Calvin T

Feb 16, 2021

good intro to risk ax in an ICT/country wide threat concept

By Tan J F

Oct 5, 2018

This was absolutely challenging, but worthwhile to learn.

By Km h

Feb 9, 2022

​Thanks to my instructor.and Great course. Km hasan

By Robert B S M

Feb 2, 2020

Wonderful course...great instructor!...

By Sjir B

Apr 26, 2018

Great information! Thank you!

By Ronnie L P S

Nov 2, 2019

Great course and instructor!

By Winston A W

Dec 17, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Djeri M

Jan 23, 2019

Outstanding course...

By Jay C

Jan 8, 2018

very good course

By Alejandro M R

Nov 12, 2017

Excelente curso!

By Jose D O M

May 7, 2020

Great course!

By Sohan L B

Jul 13, 2020

Excellent!

By Nazmul A J

May 9, 2020

Thank You

By Tusarkanti S

Jul 31, 2018

awsome

