Learner Reviews & Feedback for Housing Justice: A View from Indian Cities by Indian Institute for Human Settlements

About the Course

This course will introduce learners to different approaches to thinking about housing justice, bringing together material, ecological, social and spatial approaches to thinking about housing. Rooting itself in Indian cities, but speaking more broadly to struggles for housing justice more globally, it will offer a diagnosis of what housing justice looks like as well as the modes and practices that can move us towards it ranging from activism and direct action to public policy and participatory governance....
By Ayangba M

Mar 31, 2022

​it is a good course

By Nihar G

Mar 31, 2022

nice course

