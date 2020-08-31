R
Aug 8, 2020
Good course which gives as much details about administration and infrastructure services . A Big thank you for IBM , Coursera and The instructor for giving a valuable knowledge to me. Thank you
BU
Jan 13, 2022
The course provided important skills on penetration test, incident reponse and digital forensics. It has enhnaces and my knoledge in these field and made me confident working with these.
By Todd D•
Aug 30, 2020
Poorly put together course that did not provide the resources to adequately learn the materials. Labs did not have proper instructions, were riddled with broken links and resources and had no method with which you could check your work.
By Karan m•
Jul 28, 2020
Penetration testing needs to have lab assignments, just a theoretical aspect of this makes no sense.
By adedeji•
Jun 23, 2020
Whao! I must say that of all the pen testing and python courses I have taken, this is the best of them all. One thing with learning is that as you learn from different instructors, you tend to have a deeper and better understanding of the what is being taught. I STRONGLY recommend this course to anyone who wants to be a top-notch cyber security analyst/professional and with confidence, you will have no regrets. Just make sure you follow the course systematically, read up any provided links or references and you will be fine. DO NOT SKIP OR IGNORE THE ADDITIONAL LINKS OR REFERENCES TO GET THE BEST OUT OF THIS COURSE.
By Jeff N•
Jul 12, 2020
The quality of this course is very disappointing. Incorrect information is provided in the very first video of the course. The lack of ability to demonstrate proficiency to record lectures with quality audio and video leaves one doubting the technical capabilities of the instructor to use even the most basic technology, let alone demonstrate proficiency in more advanced topics. This course diminishes the reputation of IBM.
By shihab s•
Jun 24, 2020
The course content was good. If instructor showed more tools for pentest I think then it would be more helpful to learn.
By Sagar .•
Jun 22, 2020
Loved it. A great course for anyone interested in Pen-testing and forensics. Each and every module of the course is perfectly built, and the quizzes make sure that you have leaned something in each part of the module and the course.
By Serge P•
Oct 27, 2021
If you hear "Raul will explain", you can pause the video and start reading, it will save you a lot of time
Raul needs a new microphone
By Valdo K R•
Jun 21, 2020
nice and informative course but the scripting part is audio poor
By Rohan P•
Jun 25, 2020
It was great experience learning this course. This course gives all the knowledge required for a beginner to start career in Cyber Security domain with all the concepts and other documentations attached. Very much Helpful.
By Rajendra S•
Jun 16, 2020
easy to understand
By mohamed s•
Jun 21, 2020
Great course 👍
By PENUGONDA V•
Jul 7, 2020
you need to improve the way of explanation because it is hard to understand while you explaining the topics and another horrible thing is Rahul explanation because his voice is not audible
By Didier H•
Jul 3, 2020
Interesting content but the audio is stilll presented like an online call
By Sal S•
Jan 24, 2022
the way it was presented wasn't good at all. mic problems and understanding was a nightmare at times.
By Stefano C•
May 1, 2021
some part of the video the audio is very bad
By Sayaka C•
Oct 18, 2021
partially very poor audio.
By George L T•
Mar 10, 2021
This is definitely 5 stars course, it brought new bird a entry level views which details of the knowledge of the PenTesting, IR and Forensics knowledge, it prepared a take away weapons for a System Security Professional.
Thanks so much IBM and Coursera to introduced the quality course content, thanks.
By Vivek N•
Dec 9, 2020
The course is nice for informational purposes. It seems to provide every minute details about the course in theory.if possible the course could have an additional week for practicals like lab work.
other than that the course really helped me getting know to forensics and penetration testing.
By Effat E•
Mar 29, 2021
What I liked most about this course in comparison to others is the added video of the presenter next to the slides content. This helped me focus and absorb the content better.
By lai y•
Mar 28, 2021
I learn something , if got some written assessment is much better for learners to test the knowledges and the key takeaways
By Michael M•
Oct 8, 2020
I ABSOLUTELY Enjoyed learning about Mostly Forensics. Like out of all it caught my attention! I'd do it again if I can!
By János K•
Oct 3, 2021
I think it is vewry good start for a beginner!
Contents are ok but the quality of the videos are vwery-very poor.
By Merryl A•
Jun 26, 2021
Its not as good as per IBM standards as it was just one person reading sentences from the slides.
Python and scripting was interesting though.
By Olumide E O•
Oct 21, 2021
It's okay. But it could have been much better. I expected more becuase of the quality standard set by earlier courses in the specialization.
By Jason L•
Mar 19, 2021
The course does not accurately display the amount of time required to complete this week; do expect twice the amount stated, as there is lab work.