This course gives you the background needed to gain Cybersecurity skills as part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program. You will learn about the different phases of penetration testing, how to gather data for your penetration test and popular penetration testing tools. Furthermore, you will learn the phases of an incident response, important documentation to collect, and the components of an incident response policy and team. Finally, you will learn key steps in the forensic process and important data to collect. This course also gives you a first look at scripting and the importance to a system analyst. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the fifth course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Penetration Testing, Incident Response and Forensics IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/penetration-testing-incident-response-and-forensics. In this course you will learn to: • Describe penetration testing tools and the benefits to an organization • Describe a deep dive into incident response techniques and tools • Describe digital forensics and digital evidence. • Discuss the power of scripting....

R

Aug 8, 2020

Good course which gives as much details about administration and infrastructure services . A Big thank you for IBM , Coursera and The instructor for giving a valuable knowledge to me. Thank you

BU

Jan 13, 2022

The course provided important skills on penetration test, incident reponse and digital forensics. It has enhnaces and my knoledge in these field and made me confident working with these.

By Todd D

Aug 30, 2020

Poorly put together course that did not provide the resources to adequately learn the materials. Labs did not have proper instructions, were riddled with broken links and resources and had no method with which you could check your work.

By Karan m

Jul 28, 2020

Penetration testing needs to have lab assignments, just a theoretical aspect of this makes no sense.

By adedeji

Jun 23, 2020

Whao! I must say that of all the pen testing and python courses I have taken, this is the best of them all. One thing with learning is that as you learn from different instructors, you tend to have a deeper and better understanding of the what is being taught. I STRONGLY recommend this course to anyone who wants to be a top-notch cyber security analyst/professional and with confidence, you will have no regrets. Just make sure you follow the course systematically, read up any provided links or references and you will be fine. DO NOT SKIP OR IGNORE THE ADDITIONAL LINKS OR REFERENCES TO GET THE BEST OUT OF THIS COURSE.

By Jeff N

Jul 12, 2020

The quality of this course is very disappointing. Incorrect information is provided in the very first video of the course. The lack of ability to demonstrate proficiency to record lectures with quality audio and video leaves one doubting the technical capabilities of the instructor to use even the most basic technology, let alone demonstrate proficiency in more advanced topics. This course diminishes the reputation of IBM.

By shihab s

Jun 24, 2020

The course content was good. If instructor showed more tools for pentest I think then it would be more helpful to learn.

By Sagar .

Jun 22, 2020

Loved it. A great course for anyone interested in Pen-testing and forensics. Each and every module of the course is perfectly built, and the quizzes make sure that you have leaned something in each part of the module and the course.

By Serge P

Oct 27, 2021

If you hear "Raul will explain", you can pause the video and start reading, it will save you a lot of time

Raul needs a new microphone

By Valdo K R

Jun 21, 2020

nice and informative course but the scripting part is audio poor

By Rohan P

Jun 25, 2020

It was great experience learning this course. This course gives all the knowledge required for a beginner to start career in Cyber Security domain with all the concepts and other documentations attached. Very much Helpful.

By Rajendra S

Jun 16, 2020

easy to understand

By mohamed s

Jun 21, 2020

Great course 👍

By PENUGONDA V

Jul 7, 2020

you need to improve the way of explanation because it is hard to understand while you explaining the topics and another horrible thing is Rahul explanation because his voice is not audible

By Didier H

Jul 3, 2020

Interesting content but the audio is stilll presented like an online call

By Sal S

Jan 24, 2022

the way it was presented wasn't good at all. mic problems and understanding was a nightmare at times.

By Stefano C

May 1, 2021

some part of the video the audio is very bad

By Sayaka C

Oct 18, 2021

​partially very poor audio.

By George L T

Mar 10, 2021

This is definitely 5 stars course, it brought new bird a entry level views which details of the knowledge of the PenTesting, IR and Forensics knowledge, it prepared a take away weapons for a System Security Professional.

Thanks so much IBM and Coursera to introduced the quality course content, thanks.

By Vivek N

Dec 9, 2020

The course is nice for informational purposes. It seems to provide every minute details about the course in theory.if possible the course could have an additional week for practicals like lab work.

other than that the course really helped me getting know to forensics and penetration testing.

By Effat E

Mar 29, 2021

What I liked most about this course in comparison to others is the added video of the presenter next to the slides content. This helped me focus and absorb the content better.

By lai y

Mar 28, 2021

I learn something , if got some written assessment is much better for learners to test the knowledges and the key takeaways

By Michael M

Oct 8, 2020

I ABSOLUTELY Enjoyed learning about Mostly Forensics. Like out of all it caught my attention! I'd do it again if I can!

By János K

Oct 3, 2021

I think it is vewry good start for a beginner!

Contents are ok but the quality of the videos are vwery-very poor.

By Merryl A

Jun 26, 2021

Its not as good as per IBM standards as it was just one person reading sentences from the slides.

Python and scripting was interesting though.

By Olumide E O

Oct 21, 2021

It's okay. But it could have been much better. I expected more becuase of the quality standard set by earlier courses in the specialization.

By Jason L

Mar 19, 2021

The course does not accurately display the amount of time required to complete this week; do expect twice the amount stated, as there is lab work.

