Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identifying the Right Role for Yourself by University of California, Irvine
About the Course
Data science and artificial intelligence are exciting, growing fields with a lot to offer prospective job seekers. However, even with the massive growth in technology and positions, there are still many barriers to entry. This course explores today’s challenges and opportunities within data science and artificial intelligence, the varying skills and education necessary for some commonly confused positions, as well as the specific job duties associated with various in-demand roles. By taking this course, learners will be able to discover which role and industry best fit their skills, interests, and background as well as identify any additional education needed, both of which will prepare them to apply and interview for DS/AI positions.
By the end of this course, students will be able to:
• Identify the required skills, education, and experience for various DS/AI roles.
• Recall the similarities and differences between various commonly confused DS/AI roles.
• Describe a data science/artificial intelligence role that aligns with personal goals and area of interest.
• Assess what additional skill training is needed to enter a specific DS/AI role....