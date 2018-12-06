EB
Apr 16, 2016
I really loved it! In particular the assignments. I am a creative person, and decided to take this course in order to understand the process and how to help others to be creative in their lives.
RK
Jan 3, 2021
A good foundation on problem solving techniques. There is a lot of information to get through and the more you apply these techniques the better grasp of the subject you will have.
By Marina M•
Dec 6, 2018
Truly, a wonderful experience. The course itself is very well organized, I liked the mixture of lectures, readings and practical work. I discovered and learned so much about myself and my creative side.
By Yulia Z•
Feb 29, 2016
The creators were too lazy to actually film themselves, instead most videos are just text on a screen with music. Creates a bit of a feeling of a kindergarten festival. I'll stick around until I get too bored.
By Hamza M•
Apr 16, 2020
The videos in the course are too old! creativity, like everything else, changes constantly and at a fast paste that you can simply have 1990's videos in there!
The fact that you also have to review and been reviewed by other students is ridiculous! Why should I have been judged by people with no experience or knowledge in the subject?? they will never give me positive feedback thus I will never grow. The grading system is a joke. They need to have live teachers grading and new videos.
By Armando S•
Sep 9, 2016
This was a really useful and practical course. Lots of tools and techniques. More importantly for more is paradigm shift in mindset and way of thinking it provided.
By Dawn B•
Feb 14, 2021
Although I did not submit assessments (unfortunately we had several close family and friend bereavements which interrupted my study) I worked to the end of the course which I found very stimulating and interesting. Being of an age where by I have lots of previous experience and training I found some of the course a refresher and other parts new to me. There was lots of additional reading I found interesting and my immediate takeaway from the learning falls to mainly three points - the creative climate, divergent thinking and don't judge. I am happy to say I have since held a proper brainstorming session and find I am asking myself more questions to ensure I am working towards the correct solution for the correct problem. Many thanks, Dawn Baxter, Edinburgh
By Luciana S A•
May 2, 2021
I loved the course, it gave me the opportunity to change my thinking by showing me that we are all creative when we are open to new experiences, in addition to making me see problems as something to be solved through potential solutions and not as stress. It was a great experience!
By Ujala B•
Jul 29, 2020
it was an excellent superb life giving amazing course ....All the pretty people on this universe should must take this course..if they dont take it they are absolute lanti
By Christoph L•
Dec 11, 2020
Although I have been using creative thinking tools professionally for many years and accompanying customers in innovation projects, this course is a real enrichment. I understood the different perspectives of creativity, got to know important tools here and determined my own position in the innovation sphere. To improve myself and to deepen topics seems clearer to me now. The course is well prepared and offers a good mix of content, reflection and interactivity. In any case, I had a lot of fun questioning my own knowledge, formulating challenges and getting to know the insights of my fellow students.
Very inspiring!
#bCreative
By Lilia I L•
Feb 19, 2019
This is truly transformational course. It saved me from going mad at my work as at the time it was boring and un-creative. I doubted my ability to come with new ideas, to come with alternative solutions, to be creative. This course gave me new self esteem and most importantly injected my everyday life with creativity and made it more pleasurable.
By Christina E D•
Dec 2, 2020
My favorite of all the MOOCs I have ever done and have told so many friends and colleagues about. I am retaking it at a moment and the material and ways of thinking and acting have stuck with me. Such an amazing field and so nicely delivered. Thank you from the heart!
By Nadine A Z•
Nov 26, 2015
This course was awesome!! Thank you very much to those who created it and made it available online. I really enjoyed it, and I am recommending it to everyone! Will definitely revisit some parts of this course in the future.
Thanks again! Wonderful work!!!
By Arletta R•
Jan 8, 2016
None of the Coursera - courses I have done before (and there were many...) had such an impact on my mindset and on my life! The course is not only an entertaining eye-opener but also very challenging to accomplish! Great and highly recommendable!
By Roshni K•
Jul 12, 2018
Absolutely and throughly enjoyed the course. I keep track of my everyday creativity and feel so proud of myself. Thank you for making me think in this way!Thank you, dear teachers and Coursera, for offering this course.
By shveta s•
May 22, 2017
Extremely good course. Really took my awareness about creativity to the next level. They just have too many 'inspiring' videos at the end that get monotonous and can be avoided. Except that, the course is great!
By Brigid G•
Aug 18, 2020
Fantastic benefit from doing the coursework. I was surprised and not expecting that it would improve my life, but the more I practice the skills I learned the more (and continuous) benefit I experience.
By Rosemary K•
Jan 4, 2021
By Janine C•
Jan 14, 2018
An excellent course that really opens up the mind to creative opportunities in everyday life, with plenty of tools useful for application throughout work and at home.
By Patricia B•
Dec 27, 2017
I didn't do the assignments but my goal was to learn about creativity in a relaxed way. I learned a lot and can't wait to implement a few ideas I have. Thanks!
By Andrew N•
Nov 4, 2017
I enjoyed this course a great deal. I found it inspired me and increased my confidence to persevere with creative pursuits.
By Melissa P•
May 3, 2017
This was a fun and engaging way to get me thinking about creativity as a skill and process rather than divine inspiration.
By Eddah K•
Oct 25, 2016
The course boosted my creativity. I am now more confident in exploring and experimenting different things.
By Shivani M•
Nov 10, 2020
Very great course.learnt a lot in picking up opportunities in everything.happy and satisfied.thank you
By Pamela S•
Apr 10, 2017
I enjoyed this course it gave me another way to view creativity and apply in my daily life.
By Dur J•
Apr 11, 2021
this was great opportunity for me to open my mind that I have never thought about it
By DIna M•
Apr 17, 2016
