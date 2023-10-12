The 21st century competitive landscape is characterized by rapid technological change and globalization. How do companies compete and succeed in such an environment? First, companies must engage in continuous innovation to sustain their competitive advantage. This course is designed to equip students with a deep understanding of why innovation is paramount in the 21st-century landscape and how it influences the way companies compete today. Through a comprehensive exploration of topics like technology adoption life cycle, the product life cycle, disruptive innovation and blue ocean strategy, students will gain the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Second, companies must take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities that globalization presents and develop strategies to expand abroad and compete there. In this course, students will develop a deep understanding of how to analyze and evaluate international markets, select the best markets to enter, choose the optimal mode of entry and develop a strategy to compete in international markets.
Innovation and International Strategy
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Disruptive Innovation
Blue Ocean Strategy
International Strategy
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
21 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
Welcome to Innovation and International Strategy! In today's rapidly evolving business environment, staying ahead of the competition is more challenging than ever before. To navigate this dynamic landscape successfully, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of several key factors. By the end of Module 1, you will be equipped with valuable insights that can help you navigate the complex and competitive landscape of the 21st century.
What's included
6 videos5 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
The concept of disruptive innovation has emerged as a pivotal force reshaping industries and challenging the status quo. In this module, we will delve into the core objectives of understanding and explaining disruptive innovation, comprehending the theory that underpins it, and exploring the various strategies that incumbents can employ in response to this disruptive force.
What's included
4 videos4 readings4 assignments
The pursuit of sustainable competitive advantage has become more challenging than ever. In response to this dynamic environment, innovative strategic frameworks have emerged to guide organizations towards new horizons of growth and profitability. Among these groundbreaking concepts is the Blue Ocean Strategy, a transformative approach that encourages businesses to chart unexplored waters and create untapped market spaces. In this introduction, we will embark on a journey to explore the fundamental objectives of our module in three distinct parts.
What's included
4 videos4 readings4 assignments
Businesses are constantly seeking opportunities beyond their domestic borders. The decision to expand into international markets is not taken lightly, as it involves a myriad of complexities and considerations. In this module, we will delve into the critical aspects of international market expansion, exploring why companies embark on this journey, the methods for analyzing potential international markets, and the strategic process of selecting target markets.
What's included
4 videos4 readings4 assignments
Expanding into international markets has become a strategic imperative for many companies seeking growth and sustainability. However, the path to internationalization is not one-size-fits-all; it requires a nuanced understanding of various entry modes and strategies to navigate the complexities of foreign markets successfully.
What's included
4 videos4 readings4 assignments
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.