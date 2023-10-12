Illinois Tech
Innovation and International Strategy
Illinois Tech

Innovation and International Strategy

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to Innovation and International Strategy! In today's rapidly evolving business environment, staying ahead of the competition is more challenging than ever before. To navigate this dynamic landscape successfully, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of several key factors. By the end of Module 1, you will be equipped with valuable insights that can help you navigate the complex and competitive landscape of the 21st century.

The concept of disruptive innovation has emerged as a pivotal force reshaping industries and challenging the status quo. In this module, we will delve into the core objectives of understanding and explaining disruptive innovation, comprehending the theory that underpins it, and exploring the various strategies that incumbents can employ in response to this disruptive force.

The pursuit of sustainable competitive advantage has become more challenging than ever. In response to this dynamic environment, innovative strategic frameworks have emerged to guide organizations towards new horizons of growth and profitability. Among these groundbreaking concepts is the Blue Ocean Strategy, a transformative approach that encourages businesses to chart unexplored waters and create untapped market spaces. In this introduction, we will embark on a journey to explore the fundamental objectives of our module in three distinct parts.

Businesses are constantly seeking opportunities beyond their domestic borders. The decision to expand into international markets is not taken lightly, as it involves a myriad of complexities and considerations. In this module, we will delve into the critical aspects of international market expansion, exploring why companies embark on this journey, the methods for analyzing potential international markets, and the strategic process of selecting target markets.

Expanding into international markets has become a strategic imperative for many companies seeking growth and sustainability. However, the path to internationalization is not one-size-fits-all; it requires a nuanced understanding of various entry modes and strategies to navigate the complexities of foreign markets successfully.

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

Instructor

M. Krishna Erramilli
Illinois Tech
2 Courses1,474 learners

Illinois Tech

