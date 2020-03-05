Chevron Left
Back to Fundamentals of Immunology: T Cells and Signaling

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Immunology: T Cells and Signaling by Rice University

4.8
stars
431 ratings
69 reviews

About the Course

Course 2 of a three course specialization called Fundamentals of Immunology. Each course in the specialization presents material that builds on the previous course's material. This is the second half of the journey through the defenses your body uses to keep you healthy. In the first part we learned about innate immunity and B cell function. The second part covers T cell function and coordination of the immune response. Fundamentals of Immunology: T cells and Signaling builds on the first course to describe the functions of Complement, MHC presentation to T cells, T cell development and signaling. The early lectures survey cells, tissues and organs using metaphors, cartoons and models to improve understanding and retention. This course includes the structure of both MHC proteins and T cell receptors and the sources of variation. The course provides animations of gene rearrangement, developmental processes and signal cascades. Testing employs multiple choice questions testing facts, concepts, and application of principles. Questions may refer to diagrams, drawing and photographs used in lecture and reproduced in the outline. What You’ll Learn: How complement uses adaptive and innate triggers to target pathogens. The detailed structure and coding of MHC proteins and both alpha-beta and gamma delta receptors and how these proteins interact to initiate an adaptive immune response. The basics of signaling, and the varieties of external receipt and internal activation pathways. We bine the process of putting together how signals and crosstalk control the activity of the immune system....

Top reviews

FH

Mar 27, 2020

Module 2 out of 3. It was a great experience, once again, done by an excellent teacher! Thank you for offering this specialization course, can't wait to start module 3!

YS

Jul 10, 2020

It is the best course to brush up your knowledge in Immunology. Precise and relevant. Every aspect has been touched and clearly explained with very good analogies.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 68 Reviews for Fundamentals of Immunology: T Cells and Signaling

By Momchil N

Mar 5, 2020

Amazing lecturer! I will be keep on coming back to the material! very challenging exams and a lot to learn! Absolutely turned on my curiosity mood! Deeply thankful for the course!

By Durbar S

Dec 14, 2019

lectures are good. may have to go through the course guide provided before final exam

By Vinod

Mar 30, 2020

Excellent module which covers in depth knowledge even at molecular level

By Malvina P

Jan 10, 2020

A good course, but the impression is spoiled by minor flaws. The quality of this course is slightly worse than that of the first part.

By David B

Feb 15, 2019

This was a very amazing course. The teacher is very good! She explains everything in a very interesting way. Immunology can be confusing but she somewhat make it easy to remember. I liked the "artsy" proteins and things she used to explain. I also liked the organization of the course. I would suggest improving a little bit the video and sound, and adding some animations, for example for signaling or conformation changes. I would recommend you to take this course if you want to understand more about T cells and overall immunology terminology. The "level" wasn't that hard but it was not easy. You need some kind of biology/biochemistry knowledge to acquire most of the info.

By Mary R

Aug 18, 2020

This is a challenging subject, chiefly because most things are named by letters and numbers - IL-4, CD-8, c5, JAK-STAT, etc. Sometimes, the immunologists go wild and use Greek letters, which actually makes things more difficult to remember, because alpha, beta, gamma and delta are used in many disparate places. It makes terms like "calmodulin", which sounds like a SoCal transportation system, a welcome change. This is a well-taught course about a difficult subject. I give me a bit of the existential heebie-jeebies to know all this is going on in my body without my slightest notice.

By Hilary W

Jun 9, 2020

This is a very high quality-taught course at a very attractive price. The professor explained everything in a clear and concise manner. Her use of visual aids and analogies made memorizing new concepts much easier for me. I am looking forward to the next course in this immunology specialization. I highly recommend this course.

By Sveta 7

Sep 27, 2020

Dear Alma moon Novotny, thank you very much for your work!!! You have given me a lot of knowledge, which I will share with my students in Russia. I also teach immunology, but I've never heard anyone better than you. This is the highest bar!

....and Now I love owls too)))

By Mohamad A M

Mar 20, 2020

One of the best courses I ever learned on Coursera

The professor is cheerful and professional in teaching methods; she was using very interesting ways to tell the information. I hope one day I can meet her and work in her research group.

By Fabienne H

Mar 28, 2020

Module 2 out of 3. It was a great experience, once again, done by an excellent teacher! Thank you for offering this specialization course, can't wait to start module 3!

By Yuviana J S

Jul 11, 2020

It is the best course to brush up your knowledge in Immunology. Precise and relevant. Every aspect has been touched and clearly explained with very good analogies.

By Rodrigo d S M

Jun 7, 2020

Incredible and amazing. There's no words to praise and thank enough for this astonishing course. The only zero I could see is the chance of you don't like it.

By Irina S

Apr 7, 2020

Amazing course! Very complex material is explained in a logical and simple way using examples and analogues, which makes it easier to remember.

By Urmila H P

Aug 27, 2020

It was very helpful course for me. I have learned different new thing about immunology from this course.

By Rui H

Jan 12, 2020

This course helps me get a basic understanding of immunology. It is beneficial for my further research.

By Asif H

Jul 23, 2020

I have prior knowledge about this topic, still this course seems too hard for me.

By Prashanna K

May 4, 2020

Excellent content and excellent supervising from the instructor. Thank you.

By Sunil L B S

Apr 21, 2020

The best course for fundamental of immunology.

By Maheswara R B

Aug 25, 2020

nice topic and helpful for my PhD work

By Xhuljano S

Aug 24, 2020

Great Course, thank you very much!

By N.M A B

Jun 2, 2020

very important and detail course

By kristin v r

Apr 30, 2019

Great course. Great Professor.

By Bavani L

May 9, 2020

simply superb mam .excellent

By Harshana G

Jun 13, 2020

Neat and simple explanation

By Sreevarsha P

May 31, 2020

Good job especially in L 06

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder