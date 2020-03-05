FH
Mar 27, 2020
Module 2 out of 3. It was a great experience, once again, done by an excellent teacher! Thank you for offering this specialization course, can't wait to start module 3!
YS
Jul 10, 2020
It is the best course to brush up your knowledge in Immunology. Precise and relevant. Every aspect has been touched and clearly explained with very good analogies.
By Momchil N•
Mar 5, 2020
Amazing lecturer! I will be keep on coming back to the material! very challenging exams and a lot to learn! Absolutely turned on my curiosity mood! Deeply thankful for the course!
By Durbar S•
Dec 14, 2019
lectures are good. may have to go through the course guide provided before final exam
By Vinod•
Mar 30, 2020
Excellent module which covers in depth knowledge even at molecular level
By Malvina P•
Jan 10, 2020
A good course, but the impression is spoiled by minor flaws. The quality of this course is slightly worse than that of the first part.
By David B•
Feb 15, 2019
This was a very amazing course. The teacher is very good! She explains everything in a very interesting way. Immunology can be confusing but she somewhat make it easy to remember. I liked the "artsy" proteins and things she used to explain. I also liked the organization of the course. I would suggest improving a little bit the video and sound, and adding some animations, for example for signaling or conformation changes. I would recommend you to take this course if you want to understand more about T cells and overall immunology terminology. The "level" wasn't that hard but it was not easy. You need some kind of biology/biochemistry knowledge to acquire most of the info.
By Mary R•
Aug 18, 2020
This is a challenging subject, chiefly because most things are named by letters and numbers - IL-4, CD-8, c5, JAK-STAT, etc. Sometimes, the immunologists go wild and use Greek letters, which actually makes things more difficult to remember, because alpha, beta, gamma and delta are used in many disparate places. It makes terms like "calmodulin", which sounds like a SoCal transportation system, a welcome change. This is a well-taught course about a difficult subject. I give me a bit of the existential heebie-jeebies to know all this is going on in my body without my slightest notice.
By Hilary W•
Jun 9, 2020
This is a very high quality-taught course at a very attractive price. The professor explained everything in a clear and concise manner. Her use of visual aids and analogies made memorizing new concepts much easier for me. I am looking forward to the next course in this immunology specialization. I highly recommend this course.
By Sveta 7•
Sep 27, 2020
Dear Alma moon Novotny, thank you very much for your work!!! You have given me a lot of knowledge, which I will share with my students in Russia. I also teach immunology, but I've never heard anyone better than you. This is the highest bar!
....and Now I love owls too)))
By Mohamad A M•
Mar 20, 2020
One of the best courses I ever learned on Coursera
The professor is cheerful and professional in teaching methods; she was using very interesting ways to tell the information. I hope one day I can meet her and work in her research group.
By Fabienne H•
Mar 28, 2020
Module 2 out of 3. It was a great experience, once again, done by an excellent teacher! Thank you for offering this specialization course, can't wait to start module 3!
By Yuviana J S•
Jul 11, 2020
It is the best course to brush up your knowledge in Immunology. Precise and relevant. Every aspect has been touched and clearly explained with very good analogies.
By Rodrigo d S M•
Jun 7, 2020
Incredible and amazing. There's no words to praise and thank enough for this astonishing course. The only zero I could see is the chance of you don't like it.
By Irina S•
Apr 7, 2020
Amazing course! Very complex material is explained in a logical and simple way using examples and analogues, which makes it easier to remember.
By Urmila H P•
Aug 27, 2020
It was very helpful course for me. I have learned different new thing about immunology from this course.
By Rui H•
Jan 12, 2020
This course helps me get a basic understanding of immunology. It is beneficial for my further research.
By Asif H•
Jul 23, 2020
I have prior knowledge about this topic, still this course seems too hard for me.
By Prashanna K•
May 4, 2020
Excellent content and excellent supervising from the instructor. Thank you.
By Sunil L B S•
Apr 21, 2020
The best course for fundamental of immunology.
By Maheswara R B•
Aug 25, 2020
nice topic and helpful for my PhD work
By Xhuljano S•
Aug 24, 2020
Great Course, thank you very much!
By N.M A B•
Jun 2, 2020
very important and detail course
By kristin v r•
Apr 30, 2019
Great course. Great Professor.
By Bavani L•
May 9, 2020
simply superb mam .excellent
By Harshana G•
Jun 13, 2020
Neat and simple explanation
By Sreevarsha P•
May 31, 2020
Good job especially in L 06