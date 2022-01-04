Chevron Left
Personnel & Third-Party Security by University of California, Irvine

In this course, you will learn all about the process of implementing effective education, training, and awareness programs. You will also study the role personnel security plays in protecting an organization's assets, intellectual property, and physical assets. You will also be introduced to the steps required for effective Vendor Risk Management (VRM), including: due diligence, contracting, monitoring & accessing, and termination. Throughout the course, you will engage with current case studies that illustrate the key concepts in your lessons. You will also have the chance to submit assignments in which you will apply the material in a practical application.

By Gelinda L T

Jan 4, 2022

This course was easy and I had a hard time understanding the cyber talk, but it was very fun and I enjoyed the course work. Just hoping that my peers take the time to review my assignments.

By Jeroen v d E

Mar 19, 2021

Course provides a good overview of the main topics to be address for personnel security awareness and third party review.

By Rosa M M

Oct 19, 2021

Excellent teacher. Very useful readings. Very interesting case study, especially the teacher's answer.

