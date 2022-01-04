GT
Jan 3, 2022
This course was easy and I had a hard time understanding the cyber talk, but it was very fun and I enjoyed the course work. Just hoping that my peers take the time to review my assignments.
JE
Mar 18, 2021
Course provides a good overview of the main topics to be address for personnel security awareness and third party review.
Jan 4, 2022
Mar 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Excellent teacher. Very useful readings. Very interesting case study, especially the teacher's answer.