ZA
Dec 25, 2021
The course is able to give an overview, history, and why migration happens around the world. Recommended for those who want to understand the migration issues around the world.
TA
Sep 9, 2019
International migrations: a global issue is a time demanded course for the population movement operations front line worker for better approach to reach the beneficiaries.
By Nera H•
Nov 26, 2018
The course is not up date with current developments on the matter. As it is an international relations course, it should be regularly improved and developed. No information is given on when was it recorded/published.
Some materials are repetitive.
Tests are too easy.
By Bakre R A•
Mar 2, 2020
Thank you for a job well done by the instructor and cousera.
I look forward to more courses on related subject, preferably with credits.
Merci!
By India F•
Mar 3, 2019
I learned a lot from the course however there was a lot of repetition, English translations were not of a good quality, there was not a variety of interactive ways to learn so it at points became quite tedious. I did enjoy the content, I just felt the presentation was severely lacking and wouldn't recommend this as a beginner level course.
By Gina V•
Mar 26, 2019
Interesting content, though in a field like migration having few references that are more recent than 2015 is slightly disappointing!
Overall, would recommend for a broad understanding of the foundations of this field of study.
By Diana C P•
May 8, 2020
I really enjoyed this course because helped me to understand better the Global Migration Phenomena as a result of Globalization and other factors, but specially how migration and development have a both side relationship. The course give you the global vision of the problem and if you are interested in starting learning about this theme I really recommend it to you.
By Tofail A•
Sep 10, 2019
By Carla D•
Feb 17, 2019
It was a privilege to follow this course taught by a real expert in the subject. I realize that my knowledge on the subject of global migrations increased considerably.
By Marna P•
Aug 23, 2018
very interesting and with a lot of information about the topic.
By Sharon B•
Jun 22, 2020
I found that the course hammered away at the same perspective without offering alternative views, or even examining the reasons why governments try to control migration. However, as far as a learning modality, I found it accessible, practical and user-friendly.
By Jonathan G•
Feb 20, 2018
as coarsely absolutely no sense. There were no tests or assignments, it was in English but the professor who presented it spoke French! What was the point of this course?
By Elizabeth N C•
May 28, 2021
More clarification in the explanation of conventions on migration and their application
By Marlot H•
May 24, 2019
There are no updates in this course and no references to the literature. The videos are in French, without English subs. The content is interesting though,
By Marcelo J O R•
Jun 7, 2021
Este curso es de mucha importancia para quienes tratan de entender los fenómenos sociales contemporáneos y tratan de dilucidar el futuro de la sociedad. El rol de las instituciones, los Estados, la economía, las minorías o las mayorías, en frente de urgencias humanas como la movilidad. Me pareció un curso fascinante que me va a permitir investigar por mi propia cuenta más información al respecto y relacionada con mi región.
By Lucia M S•
Jan 23, 2021
I really enjoyed every single reading and video. Lots of information perfectly well organized. The insights and light they give to each topic are profound, and very well thought.
Thank you for having this high level of analysis and introspection for a topic that is still in the shadows for many and that needs so much more exposure and global input.
Lucia M. Schechter
By María C T•
Feb 15, 2021
Excelente curso, los videos son didácticos y se complementan bien con los textos. Muy interesantes los acercamientos de la profesora y las fuentes bibliográficas que utiliza. Genera reflexión en torno a las relaciones de poder de la migración que se establecen Norte-Sur. Recomendado.
By Matthew L•
Aug 3, 2020
Course with interesting content. The first few weeks are a more globally-focused, but then on it takes a strong European focus. Videos are in French and are clear, and English subtitles are available for non-French speakers. I found the tests a bit too easy though.
By Germ�n G•
Dec 28, 2020
Es un curso que te instruye sobre el proceso que ha tenido a lo largo de la historia el tema de las migraciones internacionales y todos los pro y contra que este fenomeno conlleva para los diferentes países de salida y acogida. Un excelente curso.
By Marianna G•
Oct 22, 2020
The course is very good especially if you have no knowledge at all regarding migrations. The only thing I could point out to be improved is to use more recent data since most examples are dated from 2015 or 2016 and a lot has changed since then.
By Marcelo C•
Sep 1, 2019
It was an amazing class, with a clear idea and developed in small sub-topics, that together help you understand, based on the past, what global migration means nowadays not only for developed countries but also to underdeveloped countries.
By SOUMIK M•
Feb 23, 2019
The course is quite enriching and student friendly to complete. Students shall be able to gather enormous amount of knowledge from this course. It would have been great if input of other eminent personalities were also available.
By Samantha D•
Jun 29, 2020
I enjoyed the short videos followed by the readings, which helped fill in the gaps to certain things said in the videos. Very easy to follow and a great class to take if you're interested in migration issues!
By Huma K•
Sep 23, 2018
After learning and getting deep insight knowledge from an excellent faculty of Sciences Po, Paris, I have learnt a lot about International Migrations and consequences and factors related to it.
Thank you!
By Amarjargal•
Jul 31, 2020
My work experience and career in somehow to linked with migration activity, therefore it was good to gain structured information and deepen knowledge on migration and its interrelation with development.
By Lizbeth G•
Jun 2, 2020
A great introduction to the migration complex situation. It will help me a lot to improve my skills and knowledge in my duties at work. I am looking forward for more courses like this one.
By Zuraidah M A•
Dec 25, 2021
