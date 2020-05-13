Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Internet of Things: Multimedia Technologies by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
238 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

Content is an eminent example of the features that contributed to the success of wireless Internet. Mobile platforms such as the Snapdragon™ processor have special hardware and software capabilities to make acquisition, processing and rendering of multimedia content efficient and cost-effective. In this course, you will learn the principles of video and audio codecs used for media content in iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Netflix, etc. You will learn the file formats and codec settings for optimizing quality and media bandwidth and apply them in developing a basic media player application. Learning Goals: After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Explain the tradeoffs between media quality and bandwidth for content delivery. 2. Extract and display metadata from media files. 3. Implement and demonstrate a simple media player application using DragonBoard™ 410c....

Top reviews

KC

Feb 11, 2020

KK

May 3, 2020

By P T R

May 13, 2020

Simple Course, learned in a day

By Kaveri C

Feb 12, 2020

Learnt useful terms and had fun figuring things out alongside the experts

I have completed this course, and yet I have been billed. Can you please check?

By kotapati k

May 4, 2020

This course is very easy to learn and the everything in this course is very understanding .And I completed it one day with my dedication.

By Abood S S B A

Oct 21, 2019

I like to to study a new things in electronics , telecommunication & electrical field .

Thanks for give me this chance .

Best regards

By Javier P M

May 16, 2020

C’est un cours exceptionnel touchant des sujets et des outils indispensables pour l’implémentation des internet de choses.

By Javier P C

Apr 19, 2018

excellent, I like the digital image processing, and the use of different free software tools for it.

By MEEKITA M

Mar 5, 2021

This is a great module to give an insight of multimedia technologies. I really enjoyed learning.

By Vinothkumar

Aug 8, 2020

The Tutors gave very good introduction to programming in Multimedia. Thanks for the course

By Md I

Mar 2, 2017

So much I have learned in this course and so thankful to UCSD and Coursera.

By Mario A C H

Oct 16, 2016

Very interesting and helpful for different projects.

By Mr.N.Shyam S s

May 15, 2020

GOOD COURSE TO LEARN THE BASICS IN STARTING STAGE

By Princess N M

Dec 2, 2021

Amazing team who work behind this.

By SaiKrishna S Y

Jun 11, 2016

Excellent, can be little advanced.

By VIJAY K V J

Sep 30, 2020

Very useful and simple course

By Prajwal L A

Mar 28, 2021

had a good time learning!

By Ruchira C P

Apr 9, 2020

Very informative course.

By RAMYA K

Apr 2, 2019

It is very challenging

By baasi

Oct 6, 2019

nice and very helpful

By Maria D G M

Dec 2, 2021

It was so helpful.

By JasperWoo

Mar 28, 2016

Let's start it!

By P.Prasanna

Jun 17, 2020

Really awesome

By Lohithaksh

Jun 7, 2020

awesome!!!!!

By Ms. M S

Aug 31, 2020

Interesting

By 5129- R N C

Sep 7, 2020

Good class

