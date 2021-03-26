Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Digital health by Imperial College London

4.5
stars
94 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces the field of digital health and the key concepts and definitions in this emerging field. The key topics include Learning Health Systems and Electronic Health Records and various types of digital health technologies to include mobile applications, wearable technologies, health information systems, telehealth, telemedicine, machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data. These technologies are assessed in terms of the key opportunities and challenges to their use and the evidence of their effectiveness in the field of digital health in relation to public health and healthcare globally. The use and application of digital health for COVID-19 forms a case study demonstrating the use of different types of digital health technologies to address key aspects of the response to the virus globally....

Top reviews

HJ

Aug 14, 2021

Very informative and I learnt a lot from this course. It is an eye-opening experience on digital health. Wish I can learn more about this.

IC

Dec 29, 2020

Thank you, Doctors Felix, Lisa, Julia, Alpha, and Ibtehal for the wonderful course. I learned a lot from you and the course materials!

By Janine W

Mar 26, 2021

There’s a lot of reading but I enjoyed it. It‘s Great that especially at the beginning the COVID pandemic is chosen as an example and some interventions are highlighted.

By Nataliya D

Jan 18, 2021

The course was everything I was looking for - both informative and engaging with videos combined with additional reading resources. I also liked the feedbacks and numerous quizzes as you go. I received a huge amount of preliminary knowledge before starting my graded accredited course and I am very thankful for that.

By How H J

Aug 15, 2021

Very informative and I learnt a lot from this course. It is an eye-opening experience on digital health. Wish I can learn more about this.

By Ricardo F d A

Apr 13, 2021

The content was great and the videos are awesome. Great professors. I would have like a little less reading with more focused reading. It is hard to read scientific article from home.

By nikoulina

Feb 9, 2021

This is an interesting course. I found videos and readings interesting. The completion of quizzes also keeps the motivation up.

By Patrick Y

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you, Doctors Felix, Lisa, Julia, Alpha, and Ibtehal for the wonderful course. I learned a lot from you and the course materials!

By Lucy W

Nov 4, 2021

Excellent course - a very thorough overview of digital health, with great suggestions for extra reading.

By Aida N

Dec 27, 2021

This course was amazing and it provided me with exactly what I needed to know to introduced me to the role of digital health. I was really inspired by the content, material lectures. I really appreciated the role of digitalisation and I believe the importance of learning about it at this day and age in a world that is developing at a unprecedented pace. Me as a scientist I found this course as a start of many courses that will really help me in my professional and career development.

By Cesar S

Apr 24, 2021

A really good way to start learning Digital Health

By Francos G S A

Dec 29, 2020

basic but quite informative. nicely structured

By Akella K M

Apr 24, 2021

An amazing course, learnt a lot.

By Eduardo B

May 13, 2022

Nice introduction

By Karen N

Dec 2, 2021

l​oved the course

By Derek F

Mar 8, 2021

Fantastic course

By Ramón A P C

Jan 21, 2021

excellent course

By Sabrina S

Aug 15, 2021

Excellent.

By Atul P

Oct 4, 2021

Thanks !!

By Alaina G

Sep 19, 2021

I enjoyed this course. The materials covered were easy to understand and on par with the detail needed to make this applicable in real world work settings. I appreciated the mix of media, readings, videos and quizzes to help me grasp this subject matter.

By Miguel C

Apr 29, 2022

Very interesting course, the only thing I suggest is to update some of the readings. I believe there is now more literature to include.

By Sheharyar H K

Feb 9, 2022

Nice introductory course on digital health interventions.

By Horie Y

Jan 29, 2021

Literally, Good intro to digital health

By Simon P R

May 8, 2022

Would take it again

By Chris R

Jan 18, 2022

I work in digital health, so maybe this course wasn't the best fit for me. I had hoped to learn more about specific digital health tools to potentially add to our program. To some extent it did that, but I could do without research papers that just confirm that something does or doesn't work. Also many of the use cases that highlight uses in 3rd world countries seem to focused on public health rather than the actual digital health technologies. My main issue is how dated some of the articles are. One was called "The State of Telehealth" and dated 2016. Even without the pandemic, telehealth has come a long way in the past five years; and that progress should be highlighted. Another was about social media, from 2013...

By Mara K

Dec 27, 2021

A​ lot of the links to the recommended reading required a subsription or access via an institution. As far as I am aware the course did not grant such access, hence the material was not accessible.

By MORAD S A

Jan 31, 2021

thx

