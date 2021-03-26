HJ
Aug 14, 2021
Very informative and I learnt a lot from this course. It is an eye-opening experience on digital health. Wish I can learn more about this.
IC
Dec 29, 2020
Thank you, Doctors Felix, Lisa, Julia, Alpha, and Ibtehal for the wonderful course. I learned a lot from you and the course materials!
By Janine W•
Mar 26, 2021
There’s a lot of reading but I enjoyed it. It‘s Great that especially at the beginning the COVID pandemic is chosen as an example and some interventions are highlighted.
By Nataliya D•
Jan 18, 2021
The course was everything I was looking for - both informative and engaging with videos combined with additional reading resources. I also liked the feedbacks and numerous quizzes as you go. I received a huge amount of preliminary knowledge before starting my graded accredited course and I am very thankful for that.
By How H J•
Aug 15, 2021
Very informative and I learnt a lot from this course. It is an eye-opening experience on digital health. Wish I can learn more about this.
By Ricardo F d A•
Apr 13, 2021
The content was great and the videos are awesome. Great professors. I would have like a little less reading with more focused reading. It is hard to read scientific article from home.
By nikoulina•
Feb 9, 2021
This is an interesting course. I found videos and readings interesting. The completion of quizzes also keeps the motivation up.
By Patrick Y•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you, Doctors Felix, Lisa, Julia, Alpha, and Ibtehal for the wonderful course. I learned a lot from you and the course materials!
By Lucy W•
Nov 4, 2021
Excellent course - a very thorough overview of digital health, with great suggestions for extra reading.
By Aida N•
Dec 27, 2021
This course was amazing and it provided me with exactly what I needed to know to introduced me to the role of digital health. I was really inspired by the content, material lectures. I really appreciated the role of digitalisation and I believe the importance of learning about it at this day and age in a world that is developing at a unprecedented pace. Me as a scientist I found this course as a start of many courses that will really help me in my professional and career development.
By Cesar S•
Apr 24, 2021
A really good way to start learning Digital Health
By Francos G S A•
Dec 29, 2020
basic but quite informative. nicely structured
By Akella K M•
Apr 24, 2021
An amazing course, learnt a lot.
By Eduardo B•
May 13, 2022
Nice introduction
By Karen N•
Dec 2, 2021
loved the course
By Derek F•
Mar 8, 2021
Fantastic course
By Ramón A P C•
Jan 21, 2021
excellent course
By Sabrina S•
Aug 15, 2021
Excellent.
By Atul P•
Oct 4, 2021
Thanks !!
By Alaina G•
Sep 19, 2021
I enjoyed this course. The materials covered were easy to understand and on par with the detail needed to make this applicable in real world work settings. I appreciated the mix of media, readings, videos and quizzes to help me grasp this subject matter.
By Miguel C•
Apr 29, 2022
Very interesting course, the only thing I suggest is to update some of the readings. I believe there is now more literature to include.
By Sheharyar H K•
Feb 9, 2022
Nice introductory course on digital health interventions.
By Horie Y•
Jan 29, 2021
Literally, Good intro to digital health
By Simon P R•
May 8, 2022
Would take it again
By Chris R•
Jan 18, 2022
I work in digital health, so maybe this course wasn't the best fit for me. I had hoped to learn more about specific digital health tools to potentially add to our program. To some extent it did that, but I could do without research papers that just confirm that something does or doesn't work. Also many of the use cases that highlight uses in 3rd world countries seem to focused on public health rather than the actual digital health technologies. My main issue is how dated some of the articles are. One was called "The State of Telehealth" and dated 2016. Even without the pandemic, telehealth has come a long way in the past five years; and that progress should be highlighted. Another was about social media, from 2013...
By Mara K•
Dec 27, 2021
A lot of the links to the recommended reading required a subsription or access via an institution. As far as I am aware the course did not grant such access, hence the material was not accessible.
By MORAD S A•
Jan 31, 2021
thx