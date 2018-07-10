Chevron Left
Put your investment and portfolio management knowledge to the test through five weeks of hands-on investment experiences: • Developing and managing your own simulated investment portfolio, resulting in a peer-graded report covering portfolio strategy, analysis, and performance • Advising case study clients on a variety of investment topics, essentially acting as an investment advisor in a simulated environment recommending strategies for and changes in portfolios based on challenges and issues faced by your clients • Using the sophisticated web-based analytical tools of Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC’s Portfolio Visualizer including portfolio mean variance optimization, historical and forecasted efficient frontiers, Fama-French factor models, and many more Your capstone experiences are directly applicable to managing real world investment portfolios and the final report can be shared with family, friends, and potential or current employers. By the end of the capstone project, you will have incorporated concepts from all four courses, including: • Analyzing multiple asset classes • Asset allocation and risk management • Current market trends • Behavioral finance • Investment styles and strategies • Financial market innovation • Investment performance evaluation...

By Federico V

Jul 10, 2018

Great course and great specialization. You will definitely be a more aware investor after it. The Capstone provides a great opportunity to review and apply in a simulation the course content. Highly recommended.

By Guillermo V

Feb 22, 2020

This was the last course of five offered by Coursera in association with Rice University to provide a specialization in Financial Markets. I took them all and learned a lot. The Capstone was in fact the practical use of the knowledge learned in the previous four courses. I do not hesitate to recommend this and the rest of the courses in this specialization.

By Trungnhan P

Mar 15, 2018

Thank you Professor Jill Foote and the course team for a practical, well-organized, carefully crafted and clearly presented course.

By Mario M

Aug 7, 2017

Practical end to a well-structured certification. Excellent.

By wai c c

Aug 15, 2017

A practical approach in managing investment portfolio.

By Himanshu P

Aug 4, 2017

Excellent practical course.

By Kiko S

Jan 8, 2018

Super!

By Nafisa A

Aug 2, 2020

perfect

By Samir S

May 18, 2020

The way that we have to construct our own policy portfolio and decisions we have to make on it is very satisfiying. Altough, i missed the figure of the teacher

By IRINA P

Jul 2, 2021

I could not continue with this course as I do not have excel on my computer, and it does not indicate in the description of this course that you need it

By Eric R

Sep 18, 2021

The Capstone class was much less robust than the four previous classes in the certificate through Rice University. I was really looking forward to learning more about porfolio construction from a former Goldman Sachs employee, but that did not happen. The lessons were each structured as a very high-level overview and not as a deep dive.

