TP
Mar 15, 2018
Thank you Professor Jill Foote and the course team for a practical, well-organized, carefully crafted and clearly presented course.
MM
Aug 6, 2017
Practical end to a well-structured certification. Excellent.
By Federico V•
Jul 10, 2018
Great course and great specialization. You will definitely be a more aware investor after it. The Capstone provides a great opportunity to review and apply in a simulation the course content. Highly recommended.
By Guillermo V•
Feb 22, 2020
This was the last course of five offered by Coursera in association with Rice University to provide a specialization in Financial Markets. I took them all and learned a lot. The Capstone was in fact the practical use of the knowledge learned in the previous four courses. I do not hesitate to recommend this and the rest of the courses in this specialization.
By Trungnhan P•
Mar 15, 2018
By Mario M•
Aug 7, 2017
By wai c c•
Aug 15, 2017
A practical approach in managing investment portfolio.
By Himanshu P•
Aug 4, 2017
Excellent practical course.
By Kiko S•
Jan 8, 2018
Super!
By Nafisa A•
Aug 2, 2020
perfect
By Samir S•
May 18, 2020
The way that we have to construct our own policy portfolio and decisions we have to make on it is very satisfiying. Altough, i missed the figure of the teacher
By IRINA P•
Jul 2, 2021
I could not continue with this course as I do not have excel on my computer, and it does not indicate in the description of this course that you need it
By Eric R•
Sep 18, 2021
The Capstone class was much less robust than the four previous classes in the certificate through Rice University. I was really looking forward to learning more about porfolio construction from a former Goldman Sachs employee, but that did not happen. The lessons were each structured as a very high-level overview and not as a deep dive.