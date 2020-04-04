By Thierno A M B•
Apr 4, 2020
hello, dear teacher, I have indeed appreciated this specialisation and I have totally completed all weeks, I would like to know when will I get the certificate.
By Pagar A P•
Jul 17, 2020
good
By Yogesh L G•
May 14, 2020
very good
By Salwani s b c d•
Sep 9, 2020
Thank you very much!! I understood now
By Winston A W•
Dec 27, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Eman•
Jan 23, 2021
well done
By LAWRINDA Q•
Jun 14, 2021
Is very effective and efficient
By NORSYAHIRA H B A F•
Sep 9, 2020
tq
By Fabiola C Q•
Jan 4, 2021
It is a great course