Learner Reviews & Feedback for Just Reading and Writing English 2 by Tsinghua University

4.7
stars
37 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to read and write better in English? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: education, manners, personal communication, purpose of living, cultural studies, life science. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of intermediate English reading and writing skills. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos. Are you ready? Let’s go!...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Just Reading and Writing English 2

By Thierno A M B

Apr 4, 2020

hello, dear teacher, I have indeed appreciated this specialisation and I have totally completed all weeks, I would like to know when will I get the certificate.

By Pagar A P

Jul 17, 2020

good

By Yogesh L G

May 14, 2020

very good

By Salwani s b c d

Sep 9, 2020

Thank you very much!! I understood now

By Winston A W

Dec 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Eman

Jan 23, 2021

well done

By LAWRINDA Q

Jun 14, 2021

Is very effective and efficient

By NORSYAHIRA H B A F

Sep 9, 2020

tq

By Fabiola C Q

Jan 4, 2021

It is a great course

