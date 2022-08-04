About this Course

Intermediate Level

무역금융(Trade finance)에 대한 지식이 어느 정도 있으며, 기업 재무관리(Corporate finance)의 기본 개념을 충분히 이해하고 있어야 합니다.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 공급망금융의 주요 성공 요소가 무엇인지 파악할 수 있습니다.

  • 공급망금융에 있어서 이상적인 고객에 대한 지식을 얻을 수 있습니다.

  • 공급망금융의 가격 책정 방식을 이해할 수 있습니다.

  • 공급자가 온보딩하여 거래할 수 있는 관련 요소를 파악할 수 있습니다.

Intermediate Level

Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

단원 01

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

단원 02

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

단원 03

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

단원 04

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

