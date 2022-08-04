공급망금융의 주요 성공 요소를 알아봄으로써 기업 구매 조직을 위한 성공적인 자금 조달 프로그램을 구현하고 관리합니다. 본 강좌에서는 공급망금융이 당면한 과제와 장애물이 무엇인지 알아보고, 이들이 공급망금융 프로그램에 미치는 영향을 알아봅니다. 본 강좌는 공급망금융 프로그램에 이상적인 고객이 누구인지 파악하고, 수익 창출 방법과 함께 공급망금융 프로그램의 가격 책정 방법을 이해하는 데 도움이 될 수 있도록 합니다. 강좌를 통해 공급자가 온보딩하여 거래할 수 있는 관련 요소를 알아보고 공급망금융와 관련된 주요 역할 및 책임을 파악할 수 있습니다.
공급망금융의 주요 성공 요소
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
무역금융(Trade finance)에 대한 지식이 어느 정도 있으며, 기업 재무관리(Corporate finance)의 기본 개념을 충분히 이해하고 있어야 합니다.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
공급망금융의 주요 성공 요소가 무엇인지 파악할 수 있습니다.
공급망금융에 있어서 이상적인 고객에 대한 지식을 얻을 수 있습니다.
공급망금융의 가격 책정 방식을 이해할 수 있습니다.
공급자가 온보딩하여 거래할 수 있는 관련 요소를 파악할 수 있습니다.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
단원 01
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
단원 02
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
단원 03
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
4 hours to complete
단원 04
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
