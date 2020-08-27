AB
May 11, 2020
The Capstone applied every aspect from the previous courses in a very realistic scenario. Great end to the specialization!
DB
Jun 16, 2021
The questions were very good at creating opportunity for practical application of the content. I'm ready to be CEO
By Melissa N•
Aug 27, 2020
The courses were pretty good for the most part. They allow you to learn and participate as you go with flexible deadlines. HOWEVER, if you are interested in completing the specialization... those flexible dates go away once you enroll in the final course: Capstone. VERY UNHAPPY that i was able to complete the 5 courses in one month BUT i can't even start the capstone or work ahead because the dates are "locked". That means you have to wait 3 months to officially complete the capstone (and receive the specialization certificate. For those of us who have enrolled in this specialization because we have been laid off and are trying to get a job..... we can't wait 3 months to complete the specialization!
By Bernard D V•
Apr 17, 2019
Capstone project of the specialization, the course is great and you will do 5 assignments in 8 weeks with the concepts that you learn on the 5 previous courses. It will help you to gather your knowledge in a very efficient way. Excellent global reminder and congrats to Northwestern's teacher team for this work.
By Orlando C•
Jan 23, 2018
The capstone project is framed around a well constructed fictional case that has you making decisions as a new CEO. You will use knowledge and skills gained from courses in the specialization to complete. The capstone gives you an opportunity to reinforce what you have learned.
I give the case and the projects five stars.
In an environment of learning - great teachers/professors and inspiring lectures are critical. That is stating the obvious. As obvious for many is the challenge that comes from other students/learners. Here is where I was disappointed. There were a few in my cycle who took the work seriously and submitted rigorous projects and offered well thought out feedback. A few too many did not and there was one glaring example of plagiarism that came to me for review. I was amazed that someone made it that far through the specialization with that sort of attitude. This was the entire course of my downgrade from five to four stars.
By Sonny C•
Feb 27, 2017
This is a very informative course with great content, research and case studies! Highly recommended!
By Derek S•
Jun 18, 2019
Pretty solid, kinda easy, not a bad conclusion to the series. Also note that it will take a very long time for all of the work to get graded.
By Dr. I G•
Sep 10, 2016
It was really an exciting learning experience. The peer review opportunity is great. It was another value addition to my learning process. Diversity of thoughts and wisdom. Thanks to all the respected course faculty members. You all are so nice. I pray to God so that in my next birth I can get all of you as my teachers in my classroom. May God give you all good health, happiness and lots of energy to share your knowledge with many more fortunate learners like me. I'll always remember you all and Northwestern University.
By Tom M•
Apr 16, 2020
This is a great program and if you need course moderators/mentors, I would be interested in applying. I've been a Coursera course moderator/mentor for the last couple of years with the University of Minnesota's Human Resources program and Wesleyan University's Social Psychology program and have really enjoyed it. I also teach online college courses. Thank you for a great learning experience. Tom Moyer
By Maria L A•
Sep 19, 2016
This course was an excellent opportunity to review the past courses concepts and to reinforce the knowledge about them. I could see the different problems that may appear in a corporation and the tools we have to apply to face up all different challenges we would have as a CEO of a company.
By Jorge S M G•
Apr 21, 2020
Excelente recapitulación de gran parte de lo aprendido en el curso.
Me ayudó a poner en práctica con ejemplos reales las herramientas para un mejor liderazgo en cualquier organización.
By DAVID B•
Dec 22, 2020
How happy I feel, I thank you very much for giving us that course, it contributes a lot, it is worth it, I would recommend it 100%
By AJ B•
May 12, 2020
By Darryl B•
Jun 17, 2021
By Rob v d B•
Mar 19, 2019
A well structured and organized course with good and up to date content, exercises and material!
By Paul R•
Jan 24, 2021
The case study was great - it really tested the skills we'd learned throughout all the courses
By Florian M•
Feb 24, 2019
Very interesting case - great final chapter of this specialization! Thank you :)
By Ahmed S R M•
Jul 12, 2021
great opportunity to have a different sight of being a leader of tomorrow world
By mikkel B M•
Nov 7, 2016
Great material and very pleasant instructors! All in all a great course.
By Samba M•
Jun 29, 2020
Great management course, very practical and insightful
By Adam C•
Sep 2, 2021
Very enjoyable and timeless information.
By Luis R•
Sep 19, 2020
Great specialization. Highly recommended
By subash s•
Jan 30, 2020
Awsome faculty with clear explainations
By Michael R•
May 30, 2017
Best of the group, well done!
By Juancarlos A•
Jul 5, 2018
Great course and material.
By Winston A W•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By ANIRBAN S•
Jul 8, 2020
Great Course