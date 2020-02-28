JT
Aug 19, 2017
I really learned a lot from this course. I hope they can make a follow up course dealing more extensively on the different formats of tests and how to analyze validity and reliability of test items.
JJ
May 31, 2020
Thanks to this course, I learn many things about assessment. Hopefully it will be applicable when I come back to the next academic year in my school.
By Vishal A•
Feb 28, 2020
Useful course on a topic that is often not emphasized enough. Some useful tips that can be readily implemented in everyday teaching.
By Maryna Z•
Mar 10, 2017
Очень ценный курс для понимания новых трендов в технологиях оценивания. Много внимания уделяется формирующему оцениванию, оцениванию для обучения, созданию эффективного отзыва на работы студентов и др. Преподаватели не просто раскрывают теоретические аспекты проблемы, но и делятся реальным опытом внедрения практик в систему новозеландского образования. Курс хорошо структурирован. Лекции читаются на английском языке, при этом используются схемы, таблицы и другой графический материал, которые позволяют легко понять идеи. Интересны идеи об особенностях оценивания достижений студентов, которые относятся к меньшинствам. Заставляет задуматься, пересмотреть свое отношение к системе нашего оценивания. Спасибо большое преподавателям и сокурсникам, которые оценивали мои работы.
By Najib B•
Jul 26, 2020
This course is a must for all teachers, whether at the beginning years of their career or well into it. The skills the course teaches center around best assessment and it offers the tools necessary to think about, implement, and develop assessment practices for the benefit of learning. I have always thought that the sole reason scores exist is to report them to the administration. I know better now.
I also benefited a lot from Prof. Keegan's stimulating discussions of minority issues in assessment. Teachers often tend to look at their students as a homogeneous group coming from the same culture. The ideas and issues introduced in the course and the interviews really challenged my worldview.
By Shakila B•
May 2, 2019
I'm feeling quite nostalgic as this course is coming to an end. Honestly, it's such an amazing piece of information and I've learnt so much. It's such a big eye opener into the world of teaching that not many teachers know. It could really benefit the world of education so much. Like more people need to know about this! Really Thank you so much for providing this course to us. To all the professors for explaining it so well and to the wonderful folks for making this available on Coursera.
My small message can't justify it's amazing nature. Thank you!
So less time and so much to learn! Good luck to everyone on this Course :)
By Rebecca N•
May 13, 2016
This course was really excellent in comparison to many of the other courses in this specialization due to Professor Gavin Brown's use of metaphor and analogy to make more complicated content clear and Dr. Peter Keegan's interesting insights into taking minorities into consideration in our teaching practices. The case study of the Maori in New Zealand was extremely interesting. If more courses had been like this one, getting through the entire specialization would have been a much more enjoyable task and not nearly as arduous.
By Manish P•
Feb 16, 2022
This course has upgraded me for the process of Assessment. This course has taught the best techniques for active and passive assessments. I mean this course gives nice guidance for both types of assessments, teacher-centric and student-centric. This course is the best CPD: Continuous Professional Development.
By Dolaraj B•
Jul 16, 2020
Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Introduction to Student Assessment is very helpful for those who are in teaching profession and who like to join in this profession in future. It gave me an important insight for student assessment. Thank you coursera and Commonwealth Education Trust.
By Asadullah•
May 18, 2017
A very good course for teachers and other people interested in students assessment. I learned a lot from this course. As I was part of developing assessment items for a large scale assessment program, I used the skills i learned here and they were very useful.
By Megan C•
Dec 6, 2021
I loved this course. It was very informative and gave me some really great insight and ways to incorporate assessments a little differently in my classroom. All of the extras in the weekly outline were helpful and I utilized a lot of that extra information.
By Doris Z•
Jul 27, 2020
Always you can learn something new. So I did. The explanations were clear and the course was good structured. I could reset the assignments, when I had problems to complete the due date.
I had a good experience and recommend this course for every teacher.
By Phillip A C•
Sep 17, 2016
I completely endorse the course. It definitely has given me an edge on how I conduct my assessments and when is the good time. Moreover I have had a lot of new learning take place in my career.
Regards,
Phillip
By Jarrent T•
Aug 20, 2017
By Cynthia C C C•
Nov 30, 2020
It is very evident that this course teachers really have a lot of experience in Assessment research and in assessment practices. I enjoyed the course and learned so much. Thanks a lot!
By Gospel T•
Mar 3, 2022
I recommend this cource to teachers at all levels of education. It has change my perception of assessment. Thank you Coursera and Commonwealth Education Trust.
By Jessica•
Jun 1, 2020
By ARTHUR W D B B•
Dec 7, 2016
Excelent! It should be translated for other languages, as portuguese.
Excelente! Deveria ser traduzido para outras línguas como o português.
By ROQUE J P B•
Mar 6, 2020
IT´S INTERESTING, LEARNING MUCH OF EVALUATION AND CURRICULUM. CONGRATULATION AND INVITE ALL PROFESIONAL A LEARN TO LERANING
By NIKAA D•
Mar 3, 2022
I really learned a lot about assessment. Its importance ang how it will help me as I am pursuing my education course.
By JUANA M D D•
Jul 1, 2020
Complementa mi formación profesional y ayuda a mejorar en diferentes aspectos que antes no había tenido en cuenta
By Claudia F•
Feb 29, 2016
Excellent course, full of interesting, practical ideas and sources of inspiration. I loved it.
By Johan M•
Oct 11, 2015
This is the best of the Foundations for Teaching Courses. Actually learned something useful.
By Karen D•
May 30, 2017
thank you!! I really enjoyed this course, and now understand the assessment process better.
By Juan C A L•
Feb 16, 2022
Very useful because it has updated contents and practical guidance to improve assessment.
By MD I A T•
Feb 11, 2019
Learning is important so as methodology of assessment. Excellent content in this course
By Conrad P•
Oct 13, 2020
I found this a very effective method for teaching and learning this topic.