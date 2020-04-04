流行病学是研究人群中疾病与健康状况的分布及其影响因素,并研究如何防治疾病及促进健康的策略和措施的科学。作为医学专业的一门主干课程,本门课程的教学目标是使学生通过本门课程学习,掌握流行病学的原理和概念及在医学领域中的应用；初步掌握流行病学研究的思路,方法和实施步骤；初步掌握利用流行病学调查研究结果进行卫生防疫、防病策略的制订和措施的选择；以及独立进行流行病学研究设计、实施与分析的基本理论与技能。
流行病学基础（上）Peking University
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
流行病学绪论
疾病的分布
描述流行病学
队列研究
by YXApr 4, 2020
User-friendly to Chinese medical students. If Peking University can update the second part of this course series on Coursera and mooc platform in China at the same time, that will be perfect.
