Learner Reviews & Feedback for Local Economic Development by Erasmus University Rotterdam

4.7
stars
194 ratings
60 reviews

Welcome to this MOOC on Local Economic Development (LED). Local economic development refers to the processes by which local governments, businesses, and civil society groups get together to raise income sustainably and improve their lives in a well-defined area. It’s about creating jobs, securing livelihoods, improving infrastructure and managing local resources. What do I learn? We will be dealing with questions such as the following. Why does economic development take place in some areas of the world and not in others? Why doesn’t it happen in your place? What prevents people from having the lives they want to live right there? Could your region make more of the opportunities of globalization and new technologies? Did the promises of decentralization in your country fail to deliver better public services and more responsive governments? If these are the questions you are asking yourself, this is the right course for you. It explores the where, who and how of economic development. Please have a look at our list of contents for the coming 8 weeks: 1. What is LED? What drives it? 2. How does globalization shape LED? 3. How does decentralisation affect LED? 4. How does competitiveness affect innovation? 5. What are entrepreneurship and its dimensions? 6. Why are value chains and clusters so important? 7. What are some LED strategies? 8. Your project How will I learn? In each week you will be able to access the content of the videos, suggested readings and additional videos for selective deepening. You will also find assignments that you have to complete if you want to earn a certificate for this MOOC. We will first introduce our “toolkit”, a series of theories and concepts that will help you read the situation in your locality. We will explore the main factors affecting local economic development, such as globalization, decentralisation, and competitiveness. We will discuss key components, like entrepreneurship and innovation and look into the organization of local economies into clusters, value chains and learning regions. We will conclude by deepening on some specific constructs that make local economies grow to benefit their communities. You will also contribute your ideas in the discussion forums, where you will learn from other participants around the world. What makes this course special? There is plenty of information in Internet on local economic development, which is mostly prepared by international donors or multilateral organisations. So what does this course do differently? First of all, the course is offered by academics that have significant published research on local economic development. This course gathers a wealth of academic knowledge that often fights the assumptions on what things are supposed to be like. Second, the instructors of this course have participated in dozens of capacity building projects in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. Putting learning at the centre, they worked with communities, local governments, international donors and business associations. They often found a significant distance between theory and practice in local economic development, and this has been the basis of learning. Third, the course is acutely aware that each region is different and does not attempt to offer a one-size-fits-all recipe. It singles out key factors that drive local economic development and enables participants to do their own learning process, defining local problems and appropriate solutions. The aim of the course is that participants come up with their own ideas on how to promote local economic development. How will I get a certificate? If you want a certificate for participating in this MOOC, you will need to complete a small assignment each week and participate in the discussion forums. In the end of the MOOC, you will put these contributions together in one final document, your Capstone Project. I hope you find this course exciting and that you get to share our passion for promoting local economic development. Your instructors Dr. Georgina M. Gómez, ISS Prof. Emeritus AHJ (Bert) Helmsing, ISS Dr. Jan Fransen, IHS...

DK

Mar 17, 2022

I found it very much practical and implementable with specific strategy. I appreciate the instructors and the LED team to devise such skill course for professionals around the world.

BM

Mar 13, 2021

The course is insightful and relevant for promoting Local Economic Development.Am very motivated and interested to keep learning.Moreover,the course is taught by renowned experts.

By Agnes T

Jun 19, 2019

It was a wonderful experience. I gained tremendous knowledge and insights about Local Economic Development given that I did not have a background in economics at higher levels of learning. The exposure has opened a new area of research interest for me. The way the course is structured, the tutors, interaction with other learners and the ability to save videos, notes and download content made it a great learning experience. I look forward to receiving my certificate. Thanks to Coursera and Erasmus University Rotterdam for this resource. I recommend it to all those that are interested in learning more about Local Economic Development.

By Fizzo C

Mar 24, 2022

This is one of the most pragmatic courses by Erasmus and I recommend it for people working in local authorities especially in developing nations that desperately need this

By Ala M

Jul 29, 2019

This course helped me a lot to realize the importance of local economic development for less developed regions. The case studies on this course provide a clear understanding of how can regions develop their economies and integrate their economies into the global value chain. It was a good opportunity for me to take this course because it helped me to gain more practical knowledge and assisted me in conducting my graduation project.

By Bernard M

Mar 14, 2021

The course is insightful and relevant for promoting Local Economic Development.Am very motivated and interested to keep learning.Moreover,the course is taught by renowned experts.

By jaime h

Jul 13, 2019

This course has very good ideas and cases studies to inspire me in my project of SMEs in Paraguay. Many thanks.

Ching Yi , Huang PMP

By Francisco J L

Jul 8, 2020

Very nice, well-structured course. Learned a lot of theory when it comes to LED!

By Ionut M C

Dec 22, 2019

Good resources. Mandatory for understanding economic policies around the world.

By Bodhi R

Apr 10, 2019

I got more practical knowledge than what i read in college.Thank you.

By KagisoRamogale

Jan 11, 2021

I have enjoyed the course very much. The course demands hard work and dedication to complete. However, the rewards are tangible, practical and long-lasting. You get to learn about your local area and other economic concepts such as globalisation, competitiveness, value chains, types of entrepreneurs, LED actors, the potential for collective action for LED etc. You study this course and you feel like an economist as you understand the rationale behind the economic decisions that are taken at both the local and the national level in ones' country as well as globally. It was indeed an amazing experience!!!

By Kristina W

Jul 15, 2020

This course is useful even when you are a professional. I have a diploma in regional sciences and still found it very interesting, especially additional materials, lectures of last weeks, and case studies. I wish Erasmus University creates the second level for this course, with deeper and more complicated material, more examples. The only disappointment - I did not study at Erasmus University Rotterdam, though everything is still possible.

By Ali E

Jul 21, 2020

This is very important course for the local development. A lot of information about local development have acquired from this course. This is a good course for the people work in the island council administration as well. Information around the globe and the idea of activities run for the economic development have achieved. Thank you for the Professors who provided the lessons.

By COULIBALY G

Jul 20, 2020

An opportunity to learn more about Local Economic development and analyze the opportunities that can support our local entrepreneurs to better integrate a sustainable economy. A lot of concepts need to be shared by our local governments and I'm very happy to bitter them with any thoughts that I may have.

By Maria G R M

Oct 21, 2019

It does give me new perspective on my region and its development. Yet seems like the discussion forum is not too work out. I do hope there will be more interactive interaction among the participants & university. Overall, I do love the paper & course. Thank You.

By Nonofo M

Mar 18, 2021

i think it will be more beneficial to have a short course orientation at the beginning. this will help lay-learners like myself to gain a basic understanding of key concepts like GDP, GNP, Macro and Micro economics, reading charts and understanding matrixes.

By RICARDO M O E

May 12, 2021

The information presented is a diversified knowledge, in such a way that you will have sufficient knowledge to carry out analysis of situations for development in aspects of low growth evidenced in your region or city.

By Baptiste D

Mar 15, 2019

Allows to understand the dynamic of a local economy in agreement of the globalization.

The case studies are very great, their help to understand the lessons.

The course is not boring, I really enjoyed following it.

By Muhairwe J

May 7, 2021

I found the course mind provoking and a very practical to what i do as an LED Senior Development Officer at Ministry of Local Government. I will continue pursue your lectures until i become an LED Champion.

By Yusuf T

Apr 29, 2019

It is a great course to learn the basic parameters of the Local Economic Development Strategy and Key Process. The improvement of the course content, methodology and peer grading system will be valuable.

By Dhana K

Mar 18, 2022

I found it very much practical and implementable with specific strategy. I appreciate the instructors and the LED team to devise such skill course for professionals around the world.

By NHLANHLA S S

Jul 5, 2021

A very good informative course with lot of information and it can equip any one that want to play a central role in terms of local economic development issues in their area

By Joshua A

Mar 14, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyable course on Local Economic Development.....All the course lecturers demonstrated immense understanding and knowledge in the subject area.......

By Şeyma d

Nov 28, 2018

Amazing course, I learned a lot of useful information to keep in mind on how to and how not to create and implement Local Economic Development strategies.

By Ezekiel A A

Sep 21, 2020

The Course is insightful, satisfactory and have given me innovative solutions to harnessing entrepreneurship development skills. I strongly endorse it.

By Lauren S

Jul 1, 2019

The course was valuable, easy to undertake and complete, with a lot of support provided. My new skills will be easily integrated into my everyday work.

By Efrain R

Aug 22, 2018

It is an excellent course. I believe it provides you with useful tools to evaluate and possibly solve many regional problems.

