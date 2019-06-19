DK
Mar 17, 2022
I found it very much practical and implementable with specific strategy. I appreciate the instructors and the LED team to devise such skill course for professionals around the world.
BM
Mar 13, 2021
The course is insightful and relevant for promoting Local Economic Development.Am very motivated and interested to keep learning.Moreover,the course is taught by renowned experts.
By Agnes T•
Jun 19, 2019
It was a wonderful experience. I gained tremendous knowledge and insights about Local Economic Development given that I did not have a background in economics at higher levels of learning. The exposure has opened a new area of research interest for me. The way the course is structured, the tutors, interaction with other learners and the ability to save videos, notes and download content made it a great learning experience. I look forward to receiving my certificate. Thanks to Coursera and Erasmus University Rotterdam for this resource. I recommend it to all those that are interested in learning more about Local Economic Development.
By Fizzo C•
Mar 24, 2022
This is one of the most pragmatic courses by Erasmus and I recommend it for people working in local authorities especially in developing nations that desperately need this
By Ala M•
Jul 29, 2019
This course helped me a lot to realize the importance of local economic development for less developed regions. The case studies on this course provide a clear understanding of how can regions develop their economies and integrate their economies into the global value chain. It was a good opportunity for me to take this course because it helped me to gain more practical knowledge and assisted me in conducting my graduation project.
By Bernard M•
Mar 14, 2021
By jaime h•
Jul 13, 2019
This course has very good ideas and cases studies to inspire me in my project of SMEs in Paraguay. Many thanks.
Ching Yi , Huang PMP
By Francisco J L•
Jul 8, 2020
Very nice, well-structured course. Learned a lot of theory when it comes to LED!
By Ionut M C•
Dec 22, 2019
Good resources. Mandatory for understanding economic policies around the world.
By Bodhi R•
Apr 10, 2019
I got more practical knowledge than what i read in college.Thank you.
By KagisoRamogale•
Jan 11, 2021
I have enjoyed the course very much. The course demands hard work and dedication to complete. However, the rewards are tangible, practical and long-lasting. You get to learn about your local area and other economic concepts such as globalisation, competitiveness, value chains, types of entrepreneurs, LED actors, the potential for collective action for LED etc. You study this course and you feel like an economist as you understand the rationale behind the economic decisions that are taken at both the local and the national level in ones' country as well as globally. It was indeed an amazing experience!!!
By Kristina W•
Jul 15, 2020
This course is useful even when you are a professional. I have a diploma in regional sciences and still found it very interesting, especially additional materials, lectures of last weeks, and case studies. I wish Erasmus University creates the second level for this course, with deeper and more complicated material, more examples. The only disappointment - I did not study at Erasmus University Rotterdam, though everything is still possible.
By Ali E•
Jul 21, 2020
This is very important course for the local development. A lot of information about local development have acquired from this course. This is a good course for the people work in the island council administration as well. Information around the globe and the idea of activities run for the economic development have achieved. Thank you for the Professors who provided the lessons.
By COULIBALY G•
Jul 20, 2020
An opportunity to learn more about Local Economic development and analyze the opportunities that can support our local entrepreneurs to better integrate a sustainable economy. A lot of concepts need to be shared by our local governments and I'm very happy to bitter them with any thoughts that I may have.
By Maria G R M•
Oct 21, 2019
It does give me new perspective on my region and its development. Yet seems like the discussion forum is not too work out. I do hope there will be more interactive interaction among the participants & university. Overall, I do love the paper & course. Thank You.
By Nonofo M•
Mar 18, 2021
i think it will be more beneficial to have a short course orientation at the beginning. this will help lay-learners like myself to gain a basic understanding of key concepts like GDP, GNP, Macro and Micro economics, reading charts and understanding matrixes.
By RICARDO M O E•
May 12, 2021
The information presented is a diversified knowledge, in such a way that you will have sufficient knowledge to carry out analysis of situations for development in aspects of low growth evidenced in your region or city.
By Baptiste D•
Mar 15, 2019
Allows to understand the dynamic of a local economy in agreement of the globalization.
The case studies are very great, their help to understand the lessons.
The course is not boring, I really enjoyed following it.
By Muhairwe J•
May 7, 2021
I found the course mind provoking and a very practical to what i do as an LED Senior Development Officer at Ministry of Local Government. I will continue pursue your lectures until i become an LED Champion.
By Yusuf T•
Apr 29, 2019
It is a great course to learn the basic parameters of the Local Economic Development Strategy and Key Process. The improvement of the course content, methodology and peer grading system will be valuable.
By Dhana K•
Mar 18, 2022
By NHLANHLA S S•
Jul 5, 2021
A very good informative course with lot of information and it can equip any one that want to play a central role in terms of local economic development issues in their area
By Joshua A•
Mar 14, 2021
Thoroughly enjoyable course on Local Economic Development.....All the course lecturers demonstrated immense understanding and knowledge in the subject area.......
By Şeyma d•
Nov 28, 2018
Amazing course, I learned a lot of useful information to keep in mind on how to and how not to create and implement Local Economic Development strategies.
By Ezekiel A A•
Sep 21, 2020
The Course is insightful, satisfactory and have given me innovative solutions to harnessing entrepreneurship development skills. I strongly endorse it.
By Lauren S•
Jul 1, 2019
The course was valuable, easy to undertake and complete, with a lot of support provided. My new skills will be easily integrated into my everyday work.
By Efrain R•
Aug 22, 2018
It is an excellent course. I believe it provides you with useful tools to evaluate and possibly solve many regional problems.