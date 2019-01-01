Learner Reviews & Feedback for Low Intermediate English: Planning & Organization by Voxy
About the Course
In this course, you will learn important language for planning your life, including your social life, your travels, and your work. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Each week is made up of engaging, short, task-based lessons that can be done anywhere, anytime. Lessons include content from the real world, so you will learn from real conversations, emails, and text messages between friends and colleagues as they make plans, schedule meetings, or organize their day. By the end of the course, you will be ready to start organizing your life!...