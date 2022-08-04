Learner Reviews & Feedback for Management Communication 管理沟通 by Peking University
About the Course
About this course China’s “One Belt, One Road” strategy is influencing the global economy and carrying the development and prosperity dreams of many countries, nations and people. How to communicate effectively with Chinese people? How to understand the Chinese way of management behavior? This course will help you to systematically grasp the principles, strategies, tactics and skills of management communication in the context of Chinese culture, to enhance your all-around communication capacity, and to realize your personal value while achieving your organizational objectives.
关于课程： 中国的“一带一路”战略正在重塑和影响着全球经济，同时也承载着许多国家、民族和个人发展与繁荣的梦想。如何与中国人有效沟通？怎样理解中国式的管理行为？本课程将让您在中国文化情境中系统掌握管理沟通的原理、策略和技巧，助您全方位提升沟通能力，在有效达成组织目标中实现个人价值。
Course Content Which is more important, “I” or “We”, in interpersonal communication in organizations in China? Have you ever encountered the embarrassing and awkward experience in cross-cultural communication? What are the pitfalls and challenges in communication in operating enterprises in China? This course is divided into three parts: scientific recognition of management communication, personal communication skills and organizational communication skills, by combining the modern management communication ideology and Chinese traditional cultural thinking. Meanwhile, it intensively describes the thinking model and behavior mode of management communication in the Chinese cultural context.
FAQ Features/ What will most possibly attract you? Over seven hundred years ago, the abound resources, magnificent culture and art of China were unfolded to the world by Marco Polo. With the deepening of the economic globalization, nowadays, how to understand China, how to obtain a better understanding of the Chinese way of thinking, and how to achieve the effective communication with the Chinese, especially for those who need work in China and make contact with the Chinese? From the perspective of communication, this course will conduct a Marco Polo-styled guided tour in the times of internet for you, and facilitate the systematic recognition of the interpersonal world and organizational behavior constructed by the Chinese in their unique psychological culture.
课程内容 在组织的人际沟通中，“我”和“我们”哪个更重要？在跨文化的交流中，你有没有遭遇过人际交往的尴尬和痛点？在现代企业的经营活动中，沟通存在着那些陷阱和挑战？ 本课程将现代管理沟通理念与中国传统文化思维相结合，分三个篇章讲述管理沟通的科学认知、个体沟通技能和组织沟通技能。重点描述了在中国文化情境中管理沟通的思维模式和行为方式。FAQ课程特色/最吸引你的可能是什么 七百多年前，马可波罗向世界展现了中国的物产、文化和艺术。当今，在全球经济一体化日益加深的前提下， 怎么认识中国，怎么理解中国式思维，特别是那些需要在中国企业工作或是与中国人打交道的朋友，怎么实现和中国人的有效沟通，本课程会以沟通为视角为你开展一个互联网时代的马可波罗式的导游，让你系统认知中国人以独特的心理文化构建的人际世界和组织行为。 你将学到： 如果你是一名初入职场的新人，你将学到管理沟通的行为学原理，学会企业内外部沟通的策略，掌握通过非言语沟通察言观色的技巧； 如果你是一名企业的管理者，你将学到团队沟通的技巧，演讲的技巧、开会的技巧、谈判的技巧和与员工面谈的技巧等。 如果你有到中国工作或是学习的打算，或者你与中国同事相处时感到困惑，这门课程将帮助你知晓中国人的沟通文化，提高你与中国人、中国企业沟通交往的能力。
What you will learn If you are a green hand in your career, or a company manager who are puzzled in working and communicating with your Chinese colleagues, or you are planning to work and study in China, whatever the case, this course will be a big help in learning: The behavior principles, strategy of management communication within and outside the enterprises; The skills for team communication, speeches, meetings, negotiations and interviews with your employees； The skills of non-verbal communication, such as weighing a person’s words and closely watching his expression; The Chinese culture in communication; Communication capability with the Chinese and the Chinese enterprises.
课程背景： 本课程在中国开课不到1年来，有近六万人在线学习了该课程，很多学友说“这是一门让我们有直接收获的应用型课程”。“赵老师讲的故事让我念念不忘。” 课程主讲教师毕业于中国最富有人文气质高校之一的武汉大学、深造于美国的哈佛大学，具有十余年为“世界五百强企业”讲授经济管理类课程的职业经历，曾在中国国家教育部主办的全国高校教学比赛中获得一等奖。 想要收获价值的伙伴们还等什么？一起来吧！...