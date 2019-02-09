Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Marketing Plan by IE Business School

4.6
stars
386 ratings
70 reviews

About the Course

Create your own Marketing Plan for your own product or service idea. In this course you will learn how to produce arguably the most important marketing tool for any business. Rather than simply learning the stages of The Marketing Plan, you will be asked each week to complete a peer graded assignment which will help you complete a simplified version of the plan. You will be required either to map the four crucial stages for your own product or service idea or use the Nissan Leaf case study (attached in the additional readings) in order to produce a professional example. Ramon Diaz Bernardo - a professor with over 20 years experience - will guide you through the four most important stages of The Marketing Plan: analysis, marketing strategy; the marketing mix and expected results. On this journey, he will conduct interviews with leading experts from international companies in marketing as well as invite students to join him for explanations and discussions. This excellent and unique course allows you not only to learn the essential parts of The Marketing Plan but also map out the future of your own business and take the first steps on the path to launching your own product....

Top reviews

HC

Mar 2, 2020

Excelente curso impartido por IE Business School. El profesor, inigualable, conocedor del contenido impartido y un excelente profesional. Gracias mil por permitirme dicha capacitacion.

EA

Dec 17, 2020

This course simplified everything that was learnt in the previous courses and gave a suitable straightforward approach to developing a marketing plan. The instructor was superb!

By David A

Feb 9, 2019

The information is so simple but very importaint.

By Andrea A

Nov 28, 2019

Assignments should be review by teachers, in my opinion.

Also, last assignment was inconsistent with what said in the course.

By Guzal M

Jun 24, 2018

This is the best part out of 4 in the "Marketing Strategy" specialisation. It is a recap of all the previous topics that have been presented before and it's done in a very balanced thorough manner which allowed me to properly digest all the information and also to understand how to perform the assignments. Very good course!

By Dipti V

Sep 5, 2016

Amazing course..simple,lucid language for our understanding. It helped me a lot. Thank you so much for introducing this entire marketing strategy series of courses.

By Ashish S

Jan 31, 2018

Just completes the definition purpose .. need to bring more meat to elaborate on definitions and real life examples with diversified . The notes were good but not that insightful for me

By Muskaan K

Sep 16, 2016

The lecturers have poor vocabulary and pronunciation and the videos are very repetitive. They r repeating the same thing in all the videos.

By Ahmed K

Feb 23, 2018

Just a theoritical course that give nothing practical about marketing. Reading marketing principles book is much better

By Shubham S

Apr 3, 2018

I really enjoyed that,course and there has been a lot to learn from this course. I truly than the instructor who has made this course so beautifully. This is the best course that I have done in the Marketing Specialisation.

Thank you IE Business School

and

Thank you Coursera

By Surya N

Jan 24, 2020

All the basics are covered with excellent explanation, Peer Graded assignments will help us to stimulate our mind. By the end, you will be understanding how to design a Marketing Plan and what aspects we should put for a good marketing plan

By Humberto N R C

Mar 3, 2020

By Divyanshu O

Jun 8, 2017

Easy to navigate. Refined and professional instructor. Make it easy to relate and learn by quoting relevant examples throughout. All in all it was a great learning experience.

By Khaled A A

Jun 19, 2017

The content and the instructor and the course is very clear and mind mapped very well, I was able to do my Company Marketing Plan for 2017 using this knowledge

By Ryan M

Feb 23, 2017

Really involved and detailed. Actual strategies discussed and not just theories. Quite a few videos and external resources. I learned so much from this course.

By Sai K K

Nov 6, 2017

Great Course. It also summarizes the three courses that was taught previously. I'm in love with marketing and Coursera.

By Reham K

Dec 27, 2019

Really I just wanted to let you know that the course is very very high quality and the instructor is more than perfect

By Ana P

Sep 17, 2018

The course is very interesting and informative. Thank you so much for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Vitaliy C

Mar 16, 2018

Great and simple! Very useful for Junior brand manager. Thanks

By Denisa F

Nov 5, 2018

The best course from the Marketing Strategy Specialization.

By Naing L A

Dec 6, 2018

Very useful topic and help me up to reach next level.

By Eslam k

Mar 28, 2020

really amazing course and instractor

By Esad T

Jan 1, 2020

it was really nice experience

By 武利鑫

Oct 6, 2016

忙着准备考研，完成的不是很好，不过我会继续努力完成的

By Samir F s

Dec 10, 2019

Very interesting course

By Leopoldo N

Jul 2, 2017

Very well done course.

By Sami S N

Dec 4, 2018

the accent of the teacher is not clear!!!

