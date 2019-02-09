HC
Mar 2, 2020
Excelente curso impartido por IE Business School. El profesor, inigualable, conocedor del contenido impartido y un excelente profesional. Gracias mil por permitirme dicha capacitacion.
EA
Dec 17, 2020
This course simplified everything that was learnt in the previous courses and gave a suitable straightforward approach to developing a marketing plan. The instructor was superb!
By David A•
Feb 9, 2019
The information is so simple but very importaint.
By Andrea A•
Nov 28, 2019
Assignments should be review by teachers, in my opinion.
Also, last assignment was inconsistent with what said in the course.
By Guzal M•
Jun 24, 2018
This is the best part out of 4 in the "Marketing Strategy" specialisation. It is a recap of all the previous topics that have been presented before and it's done in a very balanced thorough manner which allowed me to properly digest all the information and also to understand how to perform the assignments. Very good course!
By Dipti V•
Sep 5, 2016
Amazing course..simple,lucid language for our understanding. It helped me a lot. Thank you so much for introducing this entire marketing strategy series of courses.
By Ashish S•
Jan 31, 2018
Just completes the definition purpose .. need to bring more meat to elaborate on definitions and real life examples with diversified . The notes were good but not that insightful for me
By Muskaan K•
Sep 16, 2016
The lecturers have poor vocabulary and pronunciation and the videos are very repetitive. They r repeating the same thing in all the videos.
By Ahmed K•
Feb 23, 2018
Just a theoritical course that give nothing practical about marketing. Reading marketing principles book is much better
By Shubham S•
Apr 3, 2018
I really enjoyed that,course and there has been a lot to learn from this course. I truly than the instructor who has made this course so beautifully. This is the best course that I have done in the Marketing Specialisation.
Thank you IE Business School
and
Thank you Coursera
By Surya N•
Jan 24, 2020
All the basics are covered with excellent explanation, Peer Graded assignments will help us to stimulate our mind. By the end, you will be understanding how to design a Marketing Plan and what aspects we should put for a good marketing plan
By Humberto N R C•
Mar 3, 2020
By Divyanshu O•
Jun 8, 2017
Easy to navigate. Refined and professional instructor. Make it easy to relate and learn by quoting relevant examples throughout. All in all it was a great learning experience.
By Khaled A A•
Jun 19, 2017
The content and the instructor and the course is very clear and mind mapped very well, I was able to do my Company Marketing Plan for 2017 using this knowledge
By Ryan M•
Feb 23, 2017
Really involved and detailed. Actual strategies discussed and not just theories. Quite a few videos and external resources. I learned so much from this course.
By Sai K K•
Nov 6, 2017
Great Course. It also summarizes the three courses that was taught previously. I'm in love with marketing and Coursera.
By Reham K•
Dec 27, 2019
Really I just wanted to let you know that the course is very very high quality and the instructor is more than perfect
By Ana P•
Sep 17, 2018
The course is very interesting and informative. Thank you so much for instructing Ana Pelayo.
By Vitaliy C•
Mar 16, 2018
Great and simple! Very useful for Junior brand manager. Thanks
By Denisa F•
Nov 5, 2018
The best course from the Marketing Strategy Specialization.
By Naing L A•
Dec 6, 2018
Very useful topic and help me up to reach next level.
By Eslam k•
Mar 28, 2020
really amazing course and instractor
By Esad T•
Jan 1, 2020
it was really nice experience
By 武利鑫•
Oct 6, 2016
忙着准备考研，完成的不是很好，不过我会继续努力完成的
By Samir F s•
Dec 10, 2019
Very interesting course
By Leopoldo N•
Jul 2, 2017
Very well done course.
By Sami S N•
Dec 4, 2018
the accent of the teacher is not clear!!!