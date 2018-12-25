Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Materials in Oral Health by The University of Hong Kong

4.6
338 ratings
72 reviews

About the Course

The drive for development of new and novel oral biomaterials has never been more important with many people using oral biomaterials today and seeing their benefits in restoring and improving their oral health for a more enjoyable lifestyle. The unique properties of biomaterials such as titanium (Ti), zirconia (ZrO2) and various polymeric materials have made them materials of choice in oral health: dental implants, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and even regenerative medicine. Oral biomaterials research today is an exciting and intensive multidisciplinary area that encompasses contributions from a wide range of fields from professional dentistry to biology, chemistry, physics, material science, and engineering. Materials in Oral Health is a FREE 4-week course open to all interested learners. In the course, you will learn about the special properties and benefits of biomaterials including, titanium and titanium alloys, zirconia and other alloys, ceramics, and modern composites. You will gain insights of the practical use of these biomaterials in different aspects of dentistry and clinical implications. You will realize how contemporary dentistry is about unifying synthetic materials to living tooth and bone tissues. You will get in touch with the crucial roles of digital dentistry and learn about CAD/CAM technology in crown fabrication, 3D printing and digital orthodontics. And lastly, you will be introduced to procedures and testing methods used to test significant mechanical properties of biomaterials in the research laboratory. We cordially invite those of you who wish to make a difference in tomorrow’s dental materials and oral health development to join us in the 4-week journey in Materials in Oral Health. You can get recognition for completion of the course by obtaining a Course Certificate. You can refer to details on: https://learner.coursera.help/hc/en-us/articles/208280196...

LY

Aug 22, 2020

Interesting and engaging course on dental health and modern technology. I didn't know so much went into dentistry and will appreciate my dental professionals better.

SV

Jun 22, 2019

The course was really effective with quizzes and the lecture videos were really amazing and overall had a good learning experience

By Hans h b k

Dec 25, 2018

I want to thank you, to try to share with us the love of materials in oral health. Why to try ? because for sure it was difficult for you to resume all of oral health in only 4 week and shorts videos. Biomatérials in oral health is the key in modern dentistry, with Research & developement we can work everyday confortable, surely and quickly in every discipline of moderne dentistry. With this course i have learn again so many things, i have refresh on my head so many important rules of material health. I want to thank you so much for this amazing work, hope to have update in 2019. Thank you all the team Great Course. Like always thank you Honk kong university dental school for this second dental MOOC innovation.

By Yomna A S

Jul 7, 2017

I loved this course from the beginning. It was an amazing experience for me. It provided me with great knowledge about dental materials. My sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the professors and the coursera community who contributed to this course. I look forward to more MOOC courses from the university of Hong Kong.

By Sowmmya V

Jun 22, 2019

By Dr.Arul J M

Aug 29, 2017

Great to have sessions on recent material advancements in Dentistry!

By Juan G C M

Feb 18, 2018

I consider that I have not had enough background knowledge to ENJOY this course, It has really been a challenge to complete it for me. But I can say that it was very interesting journey! I think the course is worth it.

By Maftoon A

Sep 3, 2018

nice ever courses started by Hongkon University im very glad that im the student of this university , I like here to study with keen interest and aspirations , i also thankful all Professors and whoke Team of this university for registrating me in this Niceee University

By Florencia P P

Oct 24, 2019

Muy buen curso, desafiante, actual, invita a aprender más y ampliar la mente hacia las nuevas tecnologías que aparecen a diario en nuestra práctica profesional, y que en definitiva serán el futuro de nuestro quehacer.

By Luca P

May 16, 2017

Superb knoledge from this course! I would appreciate another one based more on clinical side. Lot of other things must be known.

By Andres A

May 23, 2018

It was really interesting. Thanks HKU and Coursera. I won the best learner's essay for the 1st session of the course.

By PRAVEEN S J

Apr 30, 2020

It was very helpful course. I was very much involved in the course. All professors given very good information.

By Priyanka P

Sep 27, 2017

excellent course for the dentist as well as dental material professionals

By Sheikh A A S

Apr 14, 2018

Thanks Hong Kong candidates for this greatful course

By Chochang F

Dec 31, 2018

good course to review about dental materials

By Froment-Chatre

Oct 31, 2017

Very interesting, thank you

By maryam a

Oct 20, 2019

The contents are very useful,interesting and scientific.instructors are very friendly and professional . Ian very happy to be one of their students .thank u so much and I will meet you again in the next course

By Li J Y

Aug 23, 2020

By Island M

May 13, 2017

Hope to watch many useful courses from HKU MOOC being joined with Coursera!

By Valeria R J

Apr 19, 2018

Excellent! Recommended for everyone interested in the subject.

By IRVING M

Jun 6, 2017

Really helpful course! Thanks Hong Kong University!

By Anas A

Oct 11, 2019

Thank you for an interesting and helpful course!

By JOHN Q

Jul 9, 2017

Nice review. Thanks for organizing the course.

By Nawras

Jun 30, 2018

very strong topics and very int resting course

By Theano K

May 28, 2017

very useful course for all dentists

By مؤيد ا

Sep 4, 2017

Very informative and useful...

By Ahmed A H

Sep 13, 2017

I learnt too much, thank YOU

