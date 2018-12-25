LY
Aug 22, 2020
Interesting and engaging course on dental health and modern technology. I didn't know so much went into dentistry and will appreciate my dental professionals better.
SV
Jun 22, 2019
The course was really effective with quizzes and the lecture videos were really amazing and overall had a good learning experience
By Hans h b k•
Dec 25, 2018
I want to thank you, to try to share with us the love of materials in oral health. Why to try ? because for sure it was difficult for you to resume all of oral health in only 4 week and shorts videos. Biomatérials in oral health is the key in modern dentistry, with Research & developement we can work everyday confortable, surely and quickly in every discipline of moderne dentistry. With this course i have learn again so many things, i have refresh on my head so many important rules of material health. I want to thank you so much for this amazing work, hope to have update in 2019. Thank you all the team Great Course. Like always thank you Honk kong university dental school for this second dental MOOC innovation.
By Yomna A S•
Jul 7, 2017
I loved this course from the beginning. It was an amazing experience for me. It provided me with great knowledge about dental materials. My sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the professors and the coursera community who contributed to this course. I look forward to more MOOC courses from the university of Hong Kong.
By Sowmmya V•
Jun 22, 2019
The course was really effective with quizzes and the lecture videos were really amazing and overall had a good learning experience
By Dr.Arul J M•
Aug 29, 2017
Great to have sessions on recent material advancements in Dentistry!
By Juan G C M•
Feb 18, 2018
I consider that I have not had enough background knowledge to ENJOY this course, It has really been a challenge to complete it for me. But I can say that it was very interesting journey! I think the course is worth it.
By Maftoon A•
Sep 3, 2018
nice ever courses started by Hongkon University im very glad that im the student of this university , I like here to study with keen interest and aspirations , i also thankful all Professors and whoke Team of this university for registrating me in this Niceee University
By Florencia P P•
Oct 24, 2019
Muy buen curso, desafiante, actual, invita a aprender más y ampliar la mente hacia las nuevas tecnologías que aparecen a diario en nuestra práctica profesional, y que en definitiva serán el futuro de nuestro quehacer.
By Luca P•
May 16, 2017
Superb knoledge from this course! I would appreciate another one based more on clinical side. Lot of other things must be known.
By Andres A•
May 23, 2018
It was really interesting. Thanks HKU and Coursera. I won the best learner's essay for the 1st session of the course.
By PRAVEEN S J•
Apr 30, 2020
It was very helpful course. I was very much involved in the course. All professors given very good information.
By Priyanka P•
Sep 27, 2017
excellent course for the dentist as well as dental material professionals
By Sheikh A A S•
Apr 14, 2018
Thanks Hong Kong candidates for this greatful course
By Chochang F•
Dec 31, 2018
good course to review about dental materials
By Froment-Chatre•
Oct 31, 2017
Very interesting, thank you
By maryam a•
Oct 20, 2019
The contents are very useful,interesting and scientific.instructors are very friendly and professional . Ian very happy to be one of their students .thank u so much and I will meet you again in the next course
By Li J Y•
Aug 23, 2020
By Island M•
May 13, 2017
Hope to watch many useful courses from HKU MOOC being joined with Coursera!
By Valeria R J•
Apr 19, 2018
Excellent! Recommended for everyone interested in the subject.
By IRVING M•
Jun 6, 2017
Really helpful course! Thanks Hong Kong University!
By Anas A•
Oct 11, 2019
Thank you for an interesting and helpful course!
By JOHN Q•
Jul 9, 2017
Nice review. Thanks for organizing the course.
By Nawras•
Jun 30, 2018
very strong topics and very int resting course
By Theano K•
May 28, 2017
very useful course for all dentists
By مؤيد ا•
Sep 4, 2017
Very informative and useful...
By Ahmed A H•
Sep 13, 2017
I learnt too much, thank YOU