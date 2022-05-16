Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Valuation and Pricing by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.9
stars
14 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This course teaches how to value and price M&A deals and to choose the optimal financing mix for an M&A deal. The course focuses on all the major types of M&A deals including strategic M&A, private equity leveraged buyouts (LBOs), and restructuring deals such as spinoffs and asset transfers....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Valuation and Pricing

By STRICH

May 16, 2022

Very good and clear course, even if all data are US based ones. I highly recommend to follow it, because it's fresh, well illustrated and really never boring.

Some questions are in negative form, so non native english spreakers could have understanding problems. Read carefuly each question.

Prof. Almeida gives a lot a joy in his courses and this again will be carry through all lessons without making you tired of it.

I enjoyed it.

Great chears to all from France ! Merci à vous.

By Zhamaldinov R

Apr 19, 2022

Enjoyed the course. + Partially it is devoted to working in excel on valuing M&A transactions using real world data. + It provides findings from research on mergers and acquisitions. - Some aspects of valuation are simplified

By Giulio S

May 22, 2022

Professor Almeida makes topics easy to understand and it is a pleasure to learn from him.

Material, class, quizes, case studies and examples support well the learning.

By Mike M

Mar 20, 2022

A very systematic course with great examples and practice !

By Huang Y

Apr 24, 2022

Very detailed! Very well-structured!

By Nazneen M

Mar 31, 2022

Great Course & learning

