GS
May 21, 2022
Professor Almeida makes topics easy to understand and it is a pleasure to learn from him.\n\nMaterial, class, quizes, case studies and examples support well the learning.
MM
Mar 19, 2022
A very systematic course with great examples and practice !
By STRICH•
May 16, 2022
Very good and clear course, even if all data are US based ones. I highly recommend to follow it, because it's fresh, well illustrated and really never boring.
Some questions are in negative form, so non native english spreakers could have understanding problems. Read carefuly each question.
Prof. Almeida gives a lot a joy in his courses and this again will be carry through all lessons without making you tired of it.
I enjoyed it.
Great chears to all from France ! Merci à vous.
By Zhamaldinov R•
Apr 19, 2022
Enjoyed the course. + Partially it is devoted to working in excel on valuing M&A transactions using real world data. + It provides findings from research on mergers and acquisitions. - Some aspects of valuation are simplified
By Giulio S•
May 22, 2022
By Mike M•
Mar 20, 2022
A very systematic course with great examples and practice !
By Huang Y•
Apr 24, 2022
Very detailed! Very well-structured!
By Nazneen M•
Mar 31, 2022
Great Course & learning