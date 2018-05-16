By Martin J•
May 16, 2018
I find this course shallow. The videos and materials are very short and never get into any depth. I did not find much substance in the course. The only useful part for me was the peer discussion and seeing the opinions of other students.
It is more effective to find a good science-journalism article on the topic of genetic data privacy, rather than to do this course.
By Bryan F•
Jul 21, 2020
I absolutely LOVED this course and I was sorry to see it end. I may audit the course, and go through this one several times. It is THAT good. I have never reviewed a course with five stars before, but I'd give this one 10 stars if I could.
By Alice Z•
Apr 16, 2020
This course was amazing. It provided facts from numerous venues and actually sought students opinions. What a concept.
This is a great and short opportunity to delve into yourself and the basis of your own decisions.
By Rupert H•
May 21, 2018
Great information on a topic that I have never really given much attention to. Great instructor and the course is well laid out. Strongly recommended.
By Joy S•
Oct 1, 2018
Way too short. Seems like they did not try very hard. Too bad because it's a fascinating subject.