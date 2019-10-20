Chevron Left
Back to Molecular Evolution (Bioinformatics IV)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Molecular Evolution (Bioinformatics IV) by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
72 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

In the previous course in the Specialization, we learned how to compare genes, proteins, and genomes. One way we can use these methods is in order to construct a "Tree of Life" showing how a large collection of related organisms have evolved over time. In the first half of the course, we will discuss approaches for evolutionary tree construction that have been the subject of some of the most cited scientific papers of all time, and show how they can resolve quandaries from finding the origin of a deadly virus to locating the birthplace of modern humans. In the second half of the course, we will shift gears and examine the old claim that birds evolved from dinosaurs. How can we prove this? In particular, we will examine a result that claimed that peptides harvested from a T. rex fossil closely matched peptides found in chickens. In particular, we will use methods from computational proteomics to ask how we could assess whether this result is valid or due to some form of contamination. Finally, you will learn how to apply popular bioinformatics software tools to reconstruct an evolutionary tree of ebolaviruses and identify the source of the recent Ebola epidemic that caused global headlines....

Top reviews

DD

Oct 23, 2019

Yet another course in this series with really high quality content. If you want to learn something about bioinformatics, you're in the right place.

RG

Jul 19, 2017

Covers the most important algorithms for phylogenetic trees. Fascinating exam

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Molecular Evolution (Bioinformatics IV)

By 龔峰榆

Oct 20, 2019

The two professors are really excellent teachers. It's a pity that I have to quit the course for some reason, so I only finish 88%. But I'll be back someday. Good luck to you all !

By Daniel D

Oct 24, 2019

Yet another course in this series with really high quality content. If you want to learn something about bioinformatics, you're in the right place.

By Robert G

Jul 20, 2017

Covers the most important algorithms for phylogenetic trees. Fascinating exam

By Pavel O

Mar 31, 2021

Good course for improving algorithmic skills and keep learning something new

By Zack X

Jul 21, 2019

In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.

By Samuel C

Aug 17, 2018

Fascinating material, and excellently presented!

By Arun P

May 9, 2017

It was an excellent & informative course !

By Edgardo P F J

Sep 16, 2021

C​hallenging but fun course!

By Yulan W

Oct 2, 2016

very useful!

By Yasmine E H

Jul 27, 2020

Interesting

By Saif A

May 27, 2022

​👌🏻👌🏻

By Weidong X

Oct 30, 2016

good.

By ­박준형 / 학 / 컴

Sep 15, 2018

.

By Christiane A

Nov 6, 2017

Good course material and challenging code problems!

Onde remark : the peer review was almost impossible to correct because the diagrams (trees) where of such lpoor quality that the numvers where almost completely unreadable!

By Ari B

Dec 5, 2016

At some point several instructors lost necessary passion to keep us focused. Otherwise it was a very informed and enjoyable presentation. Historical references are extremely important.

By Hercules P N

Aug 15, 2017

Although certain aspects of it were positive and in line with the quality of previous modules, this course had its problems. The biggest was the lack of alignment between weeks 4 and 5 (which would be better placed in Module 2) and the rest of it. It got worse due to the lack of Stepik support and material in the textbooks that would in theory accompany the course. This misalignment is also evident when we look at the quizzes and the final challenge, which hardly tackled the material of those two dreadful weeks.

By Bryan G

Aug 15, 2016

I would have enjoyed it more if I had had enough knowledge to do the Honors quiz!

I downloaded all the videos so I could play them over without chewing up my data, but the quality is so poor you can't always make out the writing - i's and j's all look similar. It would be better if the presentation material was bigger and the facilitator images smaller - you need only see a face, not the whole upper body in the foreground.

Nevertheless, I have been enlightened !

By ZIHAN X

May 4, 2019

The contents of last two weeks are very obscure. Without interactive text, it's very difficult to comprehend by watching short videos.

By Ho Y C

Jul 28, 2019

The programming assignments are difficult

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder