DD
Oct 23, 2019
Yet another course in this series with really high quality content. If you want to learn something about bioinformatics, you're in the right place.
RG
Jul 19, 2017
Covers the most important algorithms for phylogenetic trees. Fascinating exam
By 龔峰榆•
Oct 20, 2019
The two professors are really excellent teachers. It's a pity that I have to quit the course for some reason, so I only finish 88%. But I'll be back someday. Good luck to you all !
By Pavel O•
Mar 31, 2021
Good course for improving algorithmic skills and keep learning something new
By Zack X•
Jul 21, 2019
In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.
By Samuel C•
Aug 17, 2018
Fascinating material, and excellently presented!
By Arun P•
May 9, 2017
It was an excellent & informative course !
By Edgardo P F J•
Sep 16, 2021
Challenging but fun course!
By Yulan W•
Oct 2, 2016
very useful!
By Yasmine E H•
Jul 27, 2020
Interesting
By Saif A•
May 27, 2022
👌🏻👌🏻
By Weidong X•
Oct 30, 2016
good.
By 박준형 / 학 / 컴•
Sep 15, 2018
.
By Christiane A•
Nov 6, 2017
Good course material and challenging code problems!
Onde remark : the peer review was almost impossible to correct because the diagrams (trees) where of such lpoor quality that the numvers where almost completely unreadable!
By Ari B•
Dec 5, 2016
At some point several instructors lost necessary passion to keep us focused. Otherwise it was a very informed and enjoyable presentation. Historical references are extremely important.
By Hercules P N•
Aug 15, 2017
Although certain aspects of it were positive and in line with the quality of previous modules, this course had its problems. The biggest was the lack of alignment between weeks 4 and 5 (which would be better placed in Module 2) and the rest of it. It got worse due to the lack of Stepik support and material in the textbooks that would in theory accompany the course. This misalignment is also evident when we look at the quizzes and the final challenge, which hardly tackled the material of those two dreadful weeks.
By Bryan G•
Aug 15, 2016
I would have enjoyed it more if I had had enough knowledge to do the Honors quiz!
I downloaded all the videos so I could play them over without chewing up my data, but the quality is so poor you can't always make out the writing - i's and j's all look similar. It would be better if the presentation material was bigger and the facilitator images smaller - you need only see a face, not the whole upper body in the foreground.
Nevertheless, I have been enlightened !
By ZIHAN X•
May 4, 2019
The contents of last two weeks are very obscure. Without interactive text, it's very difficult to comprehend by watching short videos.
By Ho Y C•
Jul 28, 2019
The programming assignments are difficult