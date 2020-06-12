Chevron Left
Whereas the focus of traditional literacy pedagogy has been the written word in its standard and literary forms, this courser expands the scope of literacy learning to encompass contemporary multimodal texts and the wide range of ways of making meaning that occur in different social and cultural contexts. Another course, "Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies" addresses pedagogical aspects of literacies. This "Multimodal Literacies" learning module does not require or expect that participants will have already completed the "Literacy Teaching and Learning" module. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in literacy teaching and learning, including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- This course is based on the following book: https://www.amazon.com/Literacies-Mary-Kalantzis/dp/1107402190 Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com/literacies https://newlearningonline.com/transpositional-grammar -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the e-Learning Ecologies course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

NN

Nov 16, 2016

Taking the class provides me with an important perspective for my exploration of the ability of teachers at my home country.

NM

Nov 19, 2021

Very incisive and comprehensive lectures and videos. The reading materials are accessible and useful. Thank you so much!

By Micky B

Jun 12, 2020

Excellent course in terms of content, presentation and delivery of lectures

By Ricky A

Jul 11, 2021

This provides me a lot of information on Learning in teh Era of Digital Media

By Irina B

Oct 5, 2020

I LOVE THIS COURSE!

Not only did it have a positive impact on my English (I'm not a native speaker), but it also opened up some details between module interactions that I didn't pay attention to. I fully support the words of the maintainers and hope that in the near future more people will study multimodal literacy. Knowing the main aspects of it, people can not only improve and speed up the quality of learning or learning any information, but also make the connections between each other stronger. Thank you very much for your work!

By Laura A M M

Oct 8, 2020

This course is essential for educators of all subjects in this new reality. I learned new concepts and gained a new perspective that will inform my practice from now on. The content is supported by very clear explanations in videos, reading lists, and extra-material that caters to different learning styles. I loved it!

By nguo

Nov 17, 2016

Taking the class provides me with an important perspective for my exploration of the ability of teachers at my home country.

By Niño S M

Nov 20, 2021

Very incisive and comprehensive lectures and videos. The reading materials are accessible and useful. Thank you so much!

By Malalarisoa R R

Sep 11, 2020

Very proud to get certifcation from the University of illinois and to learn this awesomeCoursera modules !! very enri

By Zeynep B

Oct 19, 2020

ı like Illinois and I like communication and learning in the Era of Digital Media thanks for everything

By mouhssine o

Aug 15, 2020

it has been a wonderful experience and I'm looking forward to having another knowledge adventure.

By Dnyaneshwar M

Aug 21, 2020

Ok too goo Good I learn on this way...there is lot types to communicate each other.

.

By Sailaukhan N

Oct 5, 2020

In this course I learned a lot and also took a lot of experience.

By Cecilia E A d F

Sep 13, 2020

Great! Loved it. It was really helpful for my classes.

By Shon O

Jul 10, 2020

A very interesting and informative course!

By Мукаш К М

Nov 25, 2020

все просто великолепно не трудно

By Ayoub b

Jul 6, 2018

course m9ewed bsbabu anvalidi s4

By Sultankulova D

Sep 30, 2020

So good course

By KAIRAT N

Oct 13, 2020

👍👍👍

By Баймаханбетов Р Ж

Jul 19, 2021

good

By Deleted A

Nov 2, 2020

good

By CARLITO J C

Jul 3, 2021

thanks

By Carrie D

Jul 14, 2020

Unintelligible

By Marsel M

Oct 23, 2020

SUPER LAME

