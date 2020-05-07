Learner Reviews & Feedback for Nanophotonics and Detectors by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5606, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Nanophotonics and Detectors Introduction
This course dives into nanophotonic light emitting devices and optical detectors, including metal semiconductors, metal semiconductor insulators, and pn junctions. We will also cover photoconductors, avalanche photodiodes, and photomultiplier tubes. Weekly homework problem sets will challenge you to apply the principles of analysis and design we cover in preparation for real-world problems.
Course Learning Outcomes
At the end of this course you will be able to…
(1) Use nanophotonic effects (low dimensional structures) to engineer lasers
(2) Apply low dimensional structures to photonic device design
(3) Select and design optical detector for given system and application...
By ANKIT K
May 7, 2020
Content is really good. Quality of assignments are also very nice. Only one problem is framing of questions is not done properly.