BS
Nov 29, 2018
Nice course. Thanks to Professor Dr. Hossam Haick & his team for this valuable nanotechnology & nanosensors syllabus. everything was done perfect. syllabus, quiz and all. Thanks one and all. Great..
MK
Jun 28, 2017
The course was very good and interesting and very much informative i like to have some more courses in terms of IOT devices, web based program development and industrial automations
By Mridul P•
Aug 26, 2016
The professor teaches by reading the slides and does not even bother to explain the concepts. The course contents might be interesting, but now I'm dropping this course because they are not explaining any concepts but are just giving facts to memorize.
By Luis A•
Mar 26, 2016
Course is overwhelming. How can you put a 30 minute video for a class? Can you divide it or make it simpler? Tutor is not explaning, he only reads; he reads sort of teleprompter and that's it. Boring. Very disappointed. And this is not my first course in Coursera. I feel I'm about to quit, and this is the second week...
By Saleh A•
May 1, 2018
Prof Hossam seems to be reading what he is saying, he talks in a steady tone. did not like it.
By MahaRamadan•
Feb 13, 2018
The lecturer is just reading and it's really annoying and confusing the way he reads word by word plus most of his pieces of information are not at the slides at all.
By Roy S•
Oct 3, 2016
The material is OK but the grading is terrible. Most of the grades are for peer reviews which depending on other students may never be completed particularly if your first try isn't perfect and you need to resubmit. I would not pay for the course until I had passed peer review as odds are you never will.
By Matt B•
Apr 15, 2019
Thank you for reading my review. I am dropping this course after a short while. Despite the instructors magnificent and rare track record... I've falling asleep here with him reading off the slides in an incongruent manner (not to mention an accent for those who may be foreign to English). Some others have complained about the same. He simply reads off the slides with no explaining, no further examples, no reiteration or analogies, the slides do not always follow his messages either (which may be cool, more info the better, but some concepts are difficult that are just spoken over). It's a very interesting subject matter but even though it's quite early I'm confident that this course will NOT help me in the future and will do as much good as some lengthy Google searches. I haven't gotten that far, but many complain about the chaotic marking scheme as well [don't expect your certificate so soon]... Would Not Recommend. (MSc student opinion)
By Vishal B•
Mar 3, 2020
I have earned a lot of knowledge after this course. I strongly recommend this course to Master students of the Material Science, Physics, Chemistry, and Electronics branch.
By Vamsee R•
Aug 7, 2016
I find it very difficult to understand what the professor is saying.
By mp•
May 7, 2020
1. NO peer-reviewed / group assignments
If, in theory, the intention is to create a community, this is not the way to do it. First of all, each student joins on their own schedule, which makes the timing quite unreliable. Second, this is NOT a university setting--how would I be confident that anyone grading my work has any inkling of what they are doing? Same goes for vice versa. Even in a university setting, people within the SAME cohort would operate at different levels. Surely, this sort of collaboration is impossible in a MOOC, open-access format with zero prerequisite qualifications......
2. Hire an actor
If the current lecturer is simply reading off a script with zero engagement with the slides, surely it would've been more effective to find someone with a clearer articulation of English. There are certain words that are not pronounced properly, and the frequent pauses in the middle of sentences is incredibly difficult to follow. Yes, I have turned on subtitles. It is also pointless to show a video of the speaker, since he does nothing; no eye contact, no hand gestures, absolutely nothing.
3. Provide slide resources
It would be more effective if the slides used during the videos were available as a PDF download. Especially as the pass grade for the quizzes are so high, it would enable better study material; or even to reference specific areas in the textbook to review.
4. Quiz review
For your reference, I have received 100% on my quiz grades. But there are still problems with them, for example, in this Week 1 thread; some information must be searched outside of the course. If this NOT intentional, you should review your own lecture material, that it is not sufficient. What is especially not helpful, are passive-aggressive mentor replies that does not assist the initial issue any way possible.
I have also noticed for Week 3, the quiz is much more easily accomplished by reviewing the eBook, and NOT the lectures... because the content actually exists in Week 4 lectures!
5. Quiz bugs
After completing the quizzes, the answer content disappears so viewing feedback is impossible. Only the question and score is visible. Somehow, the week 5 quiz is functioning normally, as expected.
SUMMARY
There is interesting content, most especially, the featured videos within the lectures. However, the methodology used to transmit material to us, the students, is simply not effective. This feels quite disorganised. I would go elsewhere to learn.
By Adrien L•
Jun 12, 2016
I really enjoyed the assignments! And I was impressed by the teacher's track record.
But the lectures were difficult to follow, and I still have no idea how to get started with nanotechnologies after this course. Wish there were more details on where/how to get started and practical examples to support it.
By Sam T•
Nov 3, 2019
The teacher reads from a screen and not efficiently. The course has some interesting content, but it is not presented in a good or learner-friendly way. Towards the end of the course, the subtitles do not match what he is saying, which can make it very hard to follow what is being said. The quizzes feel like they are poorly worded occasionally. The assignments were interesting but poorly designed. I say this as my final assignment was plagiarized by someone else word for word, and there is no system to prevent this from happening before it is too late.
By Artem O•
May 6, 2020
The information given is good, but methodology and the way course is made is really strange and not effective. Many questions that are not covered or explained in video appear in tests. Very big influence of project work. I would only recommend for watching, testing is useless, test yourself during watching time.
By Tim R•
Jul 25, 2019
I passed everything quite fast. But at the end you have to make a mini project, what I did. Unfortunately I got evaluated by two instead of three referees, which means one person can block you completely to pass. Additionally you need to have 80% (32 points), which also means if they give you 3 points in all categories you're not gonna pass. This is not well thought at all.
In particular if I only get comments from the referees like "good" or "nicely written".
So I got 60% in the end and should redo the mini project? That's not gonna happen! What a waste of time if untrained people evaluate you!
By MN K•
Jun 29, 2017
The course was very good and interesting and very much informative i like to have some more courses in terms of IOT devices, web based program development and industrial automations
By Achintya D•
Feb 20, 2020
It is a great course for someone who wants to dive into the field of nanomaterials. Moreover helped me a lot in my research work too.
By Makars Š•
Apr 4, 2016
One of the best courses I did on coursera. Well structured, nicely presented and reasonably scientifically challenging!
By DINESH R R•
Nov 30, 2018
This a good course for people who want to explore the field nanotechnology and do their work in nanosensor field.
By Dipayon K S•
May 8, 2020
This course is informative but mostly non interactive.And the last peer assignment just a complete mess.Because all of your grade is depending on peer and there is no way that you can review it .
By Riccardo D C•
Feb 22, 2018
Interesting content.
Quizzes are tricky; answers, slippery.
The second peer-graded assignment is totally out of sync with a Coursera course.
By Daria O•
Oct 20, 2017
I would be nice if reader would read the text before lecture...
By P S B•
Apr 26, 2020
The way Dr. Hossam has explained was so nice and his command over the subject is too good. I look forward to hearing various lectures, of course on the coursera platform, from Dr. Hossam. If possible I am also planning to work with him in his laboratory in Israel, if he considers my candidature.
By Lusia k•
Jun 18, 2019
Thank you so much, it has been a long journey especially with the essay on IoT, peer grading is very tricky issue, I submitted the same project of (IoT) over a long time but I have been getting different grades. The course is very extensive and very rich in nanotechnology field.
By Uwe H•
Sep 27, 2018
This is not an easy course. There are many disciplines covered specially chemistry. If your chemistry background is weak you may have to put in the extra effort. But at the same time since it covers so many areas it makes the course fun and everyone will learn something new.
By Venkatesh P•
May 20, 2020
I was a bit nervous at the start of this as this is my first course with Peer graded assignment submission. Recieved good feedbacks for my project submission has given me a lot of motivation to continue with my work. Thank you all!! Continue the good work team!!!
By Fabián C G•
Jun 30, 2020
A complete and well explained course. It covers important up-to-date topics on Nanotechnology. It is a challenging course, I think it is suitable for students with previous knowledge in science or engineering. Congratulations for the great course.