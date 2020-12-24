Chevron Left
The Newborn Assessment by University of Colorado System

4.9
stars
235 ratings
54 reviews

About the Course

In your previous course, you learned some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born. In this course, you will learn what some additional skills that medical providers do to keep babies healthy. The Newborn Assessment Course will walk you through the physical examination from head to toe. You are going to learn that this is so much we can discover just by looking at a baby. And yes, we will be listening too, and discussing how medical equipment, such as a stethoscope or a pulse oximeter, can help in your exam. You will begin to be able to distinguish some normal findings from some abnormal findings. A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. There is so much that goes into making sure that babies are born healthy, and so much more to think about after they are born. Whether you are in the health care field, or even a parent, this course is the perfect educational opportunity for you to keep newborn babies healthy in the days and weeks after they are born!...

Top reviews

AA

Jan 22, 2021

This is an excellent review material for medical students and general practitioners in the clinical examination of the newborn. Pediatric trainees and beyond that level may not find anything new here.

VV

Aug 26, 2020

good evening mam/sir\n\nthank you for this course it was very useful i am glad to study this course thank you for each and very mentor who have described the course in detail. thank you so much.

By Shakeel C

Dec 24, 2020

Very good course for medical students, residents, family physicians, nurses, medical assistants, paediatricians and other healthcare professionals. Also useful for the parents. Well presented.

By Caitlin H

Apr 13, 2020

I completed this course to assist me as a parenting facilitator. It is incredibly information-dense (which is great) and provides really useful and practical information and advice on common medical ailments and the treatment associated with them. I would highly recommend printing your notes/lectures as I have done to keep in a folder for future reference. Thanks for delivering such a diverse and educational course!

By Nguyen N A

May 22, 2022

I love the course so much. It provides useful knowledge for pediatrician or neonatalogists. You can not find out what you are lack of until you learn the course. I highly recommend the course for everyone who want to assess the newborns or patients better. I really appreciate the teachers because of creating the course.

By Joao P L A

Jun 18, 2020

I want to say thank for all the Professor, Dr. Mollie, Dr, Dan, Dr. Gold, dr. Mary Kohn and special the babe boy Austin that keep me in this Quarantine inside the house safe and developing myself as EMT/Paramedic. I am so happy that I learned with you all. thanks Joao Paulo

By EDITH A H M

Apr 7, 2022

It is a course that teaches us to assess the newborn from the clinical pathological point of view as the non-pathological differentiating risk diseases to those that are not and thus allow us to clarify the doubts to parents and caregivers about it.

By Jenny P M A

Oct 27, 2020

Buenas Tardes

Mi nombre es JENNY MORENO A y este curso me ha parecido EXCELENTE

Muchas Gracias a Coursera y a la University of Colorado System por esta gran oportunidad

Muchas Gracias

By Lynda T

Oct 16, 2021

i have learnt so much in a very short time while taking this course,knowledge is power and im so glad i had the opportunity to acquire this knowledge

By Mariam M H

Oct 24, 2020

This was one of the BEST courses I've taken!

The instructors are just amazing in the way they talk, they interact with us, they deliver the info.

By Dr ( M S S

May 7, 2020

in assessment few options are not right

overall excellent way of revising and refreshing newborn assessment skill, thanks for the efforts taken

By Roselin M J

Jun 24, 2020

V. Good Course with v.excellent content. I refreshed as well as updated with the subject. All the best for the co-ordinators.

By Diana C J A

Oct 3, 2020

Es un curso muy completo para comenzar a aprender acerca de las medidas que se deben de conocer acerca de los Recién nacidos.

By mohamed A S H

Feb 19, 2019

really this course is amazing and i gained a lot of experience and i enjoy it also i wanna thank my teachers

By Panthip B S

Jun 4, 2020

Very Good Course! Easy to understand even for the person that doesn't have medical or healthcare background.

By Maria F

Dec 24, 2020

Very good course and easy to follow! Recommended to anyone with interest in neonatology- paediatrics.

By Sarah

Dec 16, 2020

I learned a lot from this course and cannot wait to add this certification to my resume!

By Nguyễn T N Á

Jan 29, 2020

The course gives me a lot of knowledge I have never learned in my university.

By Eleni K

Apr 19, 2020

Loved this course, really helpful one especially for healthcare providers!

By Patricia L D

Jun 15, 2020

I want to retake course after I have more knoqledge of the human anatomy

By Potu G

Sep 30, 2020

Very good course for beginers and creates interest in the field.

By NAZEEHA J

Jul 5, 2020

Its very useful and very knowledgeable course to me TQ coursera

By JAYESH P

Mar 23, 2022

very good course and good faculties. nice video quality.

By Victor R

Oct 1, 2020

curso excelente, y contenido académico importante

By Sandra M L R

Feb 28, 2021

¡Excelent course! Explanations are very clear .

