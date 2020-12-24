AA
Jan 22, 2021
This is an excellent review material for medical students and general practitioners in the clinical examination of the newborn. Pediatric trainees and beyond that level may not find anything new here.
Aug 26, 2020
good evening mam/sir\n\nthank you for this course it was very useful i am glad to study this course thank you for each and very mentor who have described the course in detail. thank you so much.
Dec 24, 2020
Very good course for medical students, residents, family physicians, nurses, medical assistants, paediatricians and other healthcare professionals. Also useful for the parents. Well presented.
Apr 13, 2020
I completed this course to assist me as a parenting facilitator. It is incredibly information-dense (which is great) and provides really useful and practical information and advice on common medical ailments and the treatment associated with them. I would highly recommend printing your notes/lectures as I have done to keep in a folder for future reference. Thanks for delivering such a diverse and educational course!
May 22, 2022
I love the course so much. It provides useful knowledge for pediatrician or neonatalogists. You can not find out what you are lack of until you learn the course. I highly recommend the course for everyone who want to assess the newborns or patients better. I really appreciate the teachers because of creating the course.
Jun 18, 2020
I want to say thank for all the Professor, Dr. Mollie, Dr, Dan, Dr. Gold, dr. Mary Kohn and special the babe boy Austin that keep me in this Quarantine inside the house safe and developing myself as EMT/Paramedic. I am so happy that I learned with you all. thanks Joao Paulo
Apr 7, 2022
It is a course that teaches us to assess the newborn from the clinical pathological point of view as the non-pathological differentiating risk diseases to those that are not and thus allow us to clarify the doubts to parents and caregivers about it.
Jan 23, 2021
Aug 27, 2020
Oct 27, 2020
Buenas Tardes
Mi nombre es JENNY MORENO A y este curso me ha parecido EXCELENTE
Muchas Gracias a Coursera y a la University of Colorado System por esta gran oportunidad
Muchas Gracias
Oct 16, 2021
i have learnt so much in a very short time while taking this course,knowledge is power and im so glad i had the opportunity to acquire this knowledge
Oct 24, 2020
This was one of the BEST courses I've taken!
The instructors are just amazing in the way they talk, they interact with us, they deliver the info.
May 7, 2020
in assessment few options are not right
overall excellent way of revising and refreshing newborn assessment skill, thanks for the efforts taken
Jun 24, 2020
V. Good Course with v.excellent content. I refreshed as well as updated with the subject. All the best for the co-ordinators.
Oct 3, 2020
Es un curso muy completo para comenzar a aprender acerca de las medidas que se deben de conocer acerca de los Recién nacidos.
Feb 19, 2019
really this course is amazing and i gained a lot of experience and i enjoy it also i wanna thank my teachers
Jun 4, 2020
Very Good Course! Easy to understand even for the person that doesn't have medical or healthcare background.
Dec 24, 2020
Very good course and easy to follow! Recommended to anyone with interest in neonatology- paediatrics.
Dec 16, 2020
I learned a lot from this course and cannot wait to add this certification to my resume!
Jan 29, 2020
The course gives me a lot of knowledge I have never learned in my university.
Apr 19, 2020
Loved this course, really helpful one especially for healthcare providers!
Jun 15, 2020
I want to retake course after I have more knoqledge of the human anatomy
Sep 30, 2020
Very good course for beginers and creates interest in the field.
Jul 5, 2020
Its very useful and very knowledgeable course to me TQ coursera
Mar 23, 2022
very good course and good faculties. nice video quality.
Oct 1, 2020
curso excelente, y contenido académico importante
Feb 28, 2021
¡Excelent course! Explanations are very clear .