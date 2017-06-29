By Ira M•
Jun 29, 2017
The content of the course is extremely inspiring. The videos as well as the excerpts of Ron's book provide rich insights and give valuable ideas. The assignments are very challenging - which is a good thiing :-) Where I see room for improvement: The interactive parts didn't really play out. It would have been fantastic to have live discussion that are live for the MOOC participants as well and allow for some active involvement. Some feedback from the course crew wouldn't have hurt, either. All in all, still an outstanding experience and a brilliant idea
By JOHN Q•
May 22, 2017
fun course and quite reflective. thanks.
By Natalie S•
Jun 18, 2017
Excellent! Inspiring! Life changing!
By Joy S•
Mar 15, 2018
Hopeful, idealistic. I could see glimmerings of the Star Trek universe. Being an astronaut is a pretty good job so when they got to see the view of Earth from space out there it gave them ideas. Maybe a little unrealistic or silly but the class does have some nice space shots and NASA footage. Plus the stuff about being an astronaut and the actual missions. Would be nice if it all comes true the way they want it.
By Winston A W•
Jul 10, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Durga D A•
Feb 4, 2020
This course is very helpful to understand new things apart from our expectaions. Course Instructor nicely explain the concepts well and good