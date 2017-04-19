MM
May 31, 2018
Amazing course! Very well designed and delivered. It was specially delightful to have some historical context to the papers, as well as insight into the biography of the scientists themselves.
VV
May 30, 2020
The professor was excellent and dedicated. I request the professor to take a course on fundamental papers in Biochemistry.\n\nThank you professor Dominique!
By Stephanie L•
Apr 18, 2017
Best course I've taken on Coursera so far. The sessions are challenging but manageable with only a quiz due at each week. I loved how each lesson covered not only science, but history, relationships, quirks among scientists, and other fun facts of early molecular genetic experiments and scientists. The professor is a very good presenter, engaging, and makes the topics even more intriguing.
By Arturo M•
Sep 28, 2017
An amazing journey throughout the recent science in biochemistry and molecular biology fields. This course shows us how close is the normal life os a scientist with his mind, work and discoveries that change our point of view that many times we consider that science is just for "selected" people, but is quite the opposite, science is for people with the determination to understand vital concepts of our surroundings and try to explain nature phenomena.
By Carlos C•
Jun 11, 2017
A historical vision on molecular genetics taken from the original papers. Two important facts of this excellent course are: 1) the description of all the stories surrounding the lives of the researchers at the time of performing the experiments; and 2: the detailed analyses of the papers commented by Professor Dominique Belin pointing out the crucial point to be taken into account. I consider that Professor Belin is a great teacher.
By Alejandra O•
Jul 5, 2017
Through this course you will be able to understand (and appreciate) better many things of the day-to-day work as a molecular biologist. This course offers you a very detailed description of scientific and social aspects behind key discoveries in the field. Professor Belin classes remind me of SJ Gould readings. So far, the best class in coursera.
By Marek M•
Oct 6, 2020
When listening to the lectures you have an impression as you would listen to the Lord of the Rings story ! :)
By Vanessa L•
Mar 11, 2019
This is one of the best courses I have ever done. I did it a while ago but it has stick with me. The classes were great, the professor was fantastic and I loved the course and it only made me admire and love even more deeply the area of genetics. Thank you so much Professor and everyone involved in the making of this course, I learned so much and it was a really good experience!
By Leonardo B•
Jul 4, 2016
I really enjoy this course, great material that drives you through the development of what could be known as modern genetic, greatly presented by the lecturer. If you like genetics, this is certainly a must!!
By Gonzalo V M•
Sep 1, 2019
I found the course quite interesting, I had good complementary material, good videos explaining the scientific articles and the classes were very well understood
By Hewan D•
Feb 19, 2022
This course helped me to understand the hard work and vision of different scientists all over the world. Their passion to make the truth more revealed changed the way we look at nature. Thus contributed to the development of knowledge and helped us to understand our Universe.
The course is well organized, articulated, with great inspiration to read the classical papers in molecular breeding. I enjoyed reading the recommended papers and watching the video. I like to say Thank you for your hard work. With Sincere regards.
By Amandeep K•
May 10, 2021
Best course to learn about scientists and there way of thinking and designing experiments and research in molecular genetics. I loved the course as it gave me great insights into molecular genetics topics and read many papers on the same topic. Thanks to Dr. Dominique Belin from University of Geneva and coursera for such a great course on genetics.
By Stefan W•
Mar 5, 2020
I like how Dominique can speak with such fascination on the topics he chooses and even gives background on the people that have done the research. It is a tough course but worth it to anyone interested in learning more about genetics. Educative for the beginner and compelling for more advanced persons.
By Nicolás T•
Jul 28, 2020
The course is very good! I really learned a lot and the teacher made me laugh more than once with the stories! It helped me understand the origin of various tests, ideas, and experiments within molecular genetics, thank you so much for such excellent material.
By Karine I•
Aug 5, 2021
Amazing course! I am not a biology/medical student, I am a software developer and completed this course out of curiosity. Loved every minute of it - Professor Belin has a rare talent of explaining complex things in approachable way.
By maitreya g•
Jun 21, 2020
Beautifully presented! Dominique sir has managed to give a lot of exposure to the papers both from a scientific and historical perspective. Thank you! Feeling very lucky to have read the works of these classic geneticists..
By Elaine C•
Jan 21, 2017
The story of decisive experiments in Genetics was told in a very passionate way, with the world historical context situating some of the decisions that were made. I really liked this course and recommend it.
By Megan C•
Oct 24, 2017
The presentation of this course was great. The content was well designed. The video lectures were interesting. The quizzes were challenging and at an appropriate level. Overall, a very rewarding experience.
By Marta S M•
Jun 1, 2018
Amazing course! Very well designed and delivered. It was specially delightful to have some historical context to the papers, as well as insight into the biography of the scientists themselves.
By Varsha•
May 31, 2020
The professor was excellent and dedicated. I request the professor to take a course on fundamental papers in Biochemistry.
Thank you professor Dominique!
By José A J H•
Jan 13, 2019
Excellent course !!! Original, intellectually exciting and aesthetic. It only has one negative thing: it has an end.
By Anuradha P•
Sep 5, 2020
Gave a good insight of the subject.So much of historical papers reviewed on one platform is really good.
By Biswajit P•
Jun 19, 2019
Excellent course. It helped me a lot in understanding the classical experiments in detail.
By Bart S•
Mar 25, 2016
Outstanding: the classic papers are always the best primary source of information!
By Srividya P•
Apr 21, 2020
Amazing course! Even more interested in molecular genetics. Best professor!
By Sumin W•
Jun 1, 2016
Very cool. Love to hear about these scientists and their lives and efforts
By Carlos C•
Nov 21, 2021
Such a great course if you are interested in the history of science