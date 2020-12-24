TK
Sep 26, 2021
Excellent course! very well explained, and the homework and final exam are at a good level.
SY
Oct 27, 2021
A very nice introduction to forces and kinematics with many interesting questions!!!
By Jack•
Dec 23, 2020
Dr. Hafner is a fantastic teacher, he illustrates concepts with concrete examples and provides demonstrations and historical tidbits that reinforce them instead of leaving you only with a mathematical treatment. He does this in an entertaining and funny way too, but don't be fooled, the treatment is fully rigorous and is similar to what you'd find in a freshman calculus-based physics course at a respectable university. For this reason, you should come already knowing things like trigonometry and rudimentary calculus (basic derivatives/integrals). The course loosely follows a free text book online which offers readings and additional exercises, it's optional, but if you are seeing physics for the first time you might need this resource.
The production quality is very high, and you are treated to silly demonstrations each time you complete a problem set. A fantastic specialization, much better than the competition from other top schools (I've used them too), you come away with a stronger conceptual understanding and the rigour to back it up. You'll only wish your future physics courses were taught this well.
By Gabriel G•
Feb 2, 2021
Course was excellent, but a few of the questions in the problem sets had a wrong answer coded into the parser, making it very frustrating to try different options until finding the one that worked, even though it was wrong. I made sure to point out those mistakes using the feedback option in the questionnaires, so they can be fixed in the future. Also, the parser when working with symbolic answers was wrong in several answers, working for example with "mg" instead of "m*g", which should not happen, since "mg" is nothing but a constant. I hope these are fixed for future courses. But all in all, it was very satisfying.
By Sylvain M•
Feb 3, 2021
A great course. As the professor says, real learning happens when one is confronted with challenging problems, and this course provides many interesting ones. I learned a great deal, not only in physics but in problem solving in general. Looking forward to the next course ! And I hope the complete series (mechanics + electromagnetism + waves and optics) will make it to coursera this year.
By Tal K•
Sep 27, 2021
By Timothy H•
Jan 17, 2021
I found this to be a really interesting and well delivered course. A real step up in complexity as you head into the exams, so be careful on that. But we're here to stretch ourselves, not just repeat what was said in the lessons.
A nice piece of light heartedness with the stupid physics tricks at the end of each week. Gives us something to look forward to!
Looking forward to doing the other courses on this specialisation.
By Nguyen D L•
May 16, 2021
Thank you Professor Hafner,
You made Mechanics clear and fun to learn. I am taking this class again after 30 years out of school to help tutor my son in High School. I am especially impressed with how you make time dilation/relativity so accessible.
Looking forward to more Physics classes,
Best,
Nguyen Le
By Reshmi T•
Jan 12, 2021
The course was pretty fun! All the quizzes were pretty hard and I didn't manage to get all the answers (Infinite no of tries with no waiting time-i will be trying again), but all the videos were pretty fun and interesting to watch. Not the usual dull lectures :)
Thanks, Prof.Jason!
By Ogweno E•
Sep 11, 2021
A very informative and challenging course!
By SHASHANK P•
Apr 28, 2021
it was a fantastic course
By CARLOS I A J•
Jul 27, 2021
Excellent course!
By Ashwin A•
Mar 29, 2022
The course was good. The concepts were clearly explained. There were adequate demos and solved problems to properly instil all the concepts. The problems were tough but they help you to contemplate on the material. The instructor is amazing , his way of explaining and his use of humour help in staying focused.
By Estefano Y•
Oct 27, 2021
By Panatchai B•
Dec 1, 2021
Very great course on Physics 101, Funny and enjoyable
By Rogelio G•
Jan 5, 2022
Excellent explanations.
By zimai•
Apr 18, 2022
Interestinging and acceptable!