Learner Reviews & Feedback for Population, Food, and Soil by Dartmouth College
About the Course
This course explores the population-environment relationship. In this course, you will learn about the human population and the ways in which changes in the population affect the environment. Agriculture, soils, and the environmental implications of eating meat, vegetables, local, organic, sustainable, industrial, and other types of food are discussed too.
We explore questions such as:
1. How many people live on Earth right now?
2. What is the carrying capacity of Earth?
3. What is the relationship between the number of people, where they live, the resources they
consume, and their environmental impact?
4. What types of agriculture are used right now?
5. What is the difference between organic and conventional agriculture?
6. Why would you want to dig a soil pit?
A conversation with Phil Connors, an Australian Environmental Scientist, will explore the topic of human population and sustainability. You will also listen to the conversations with Danielle Allen, an organic farmer, and Justin Richardson, a soil scientist....