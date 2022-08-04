Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inspiring Peak Performance on Technical Teams by Advancing Women in Tech
About the Course
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
In the previous course, Leadership Principles for Software Engineers, you learned about how to hire your team and set its goals.
Now, learn how to lead each individual team member, increasing their personal best performance, and your team's overall performance, day after day. NANCY WANG, Director of Engineering and General Manager of AWS Data Protection Services and Founder, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT), shares with you the engineering management skills cultivated at AMAZON (the #2-ranked company in the Fortune 500), with supplemental practices from GOOGLE and MICROSOFT. Develop the skills and mental models that the world's best engineering managers apply to turn their new hires into world-class engineers.
Upon course completion, you will understand what world-class software engineering organizations expect of their managers, including:
* Why you blend WATERFALL and AGILE methodologies to avoid the problems of either
* How you comply with LABOR LAWS and CULTURAL EXPECTATIONS while leading geographically distributed teams
* How to develop HIGH PERFORMING ENGINEERS with your COACHING, AUDITING, and FEEDBACK
* How you TURN AROUND poor performers on your team
* How you ALIGN with other managers and their teams, and GIVE AND RECEIVE ESCALATIONS to accomplish cross-functional goals...