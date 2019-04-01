Chevron Left
Back to Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.6
stars
156 ratings
56 reviews

About the Course

What is the purpose of government? Why should we have a State? What kind of State should we have? Even within a political community, there may be sharp disagreements about the role and purpose of government. Some want an active, involved government, seeing legal and political institutions as the means to solve our most pressing problems, and to help bring about peace, equality, justice, happiness, and to protect individual liberty. Others want a more minimal government, motivated, perhaps, by some of the disastrous political experiments of the 20th Century, and the thought that political power is often just a step away from tyranny. In many cases, these disagreements arise out of deep philosophical disagreements. All political and legal institutions are built on foundational ideas. In this course, we will explore those ideas, taking the political institutions and political systems around us not as fixed and unquestionable, but as things to evaluate and, if necessary, to change. We will consider the ideas and arguments of some of the world’s most celebrated philosophers, including historical thinkers such as Plato, Aristotle, Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, Immanuel Kant, Mary Wollstonecraft, and John Stuart Mill; and more contemporary theorists such as Elizabeth Anderson, Isaiah Berlin, Thomas Christiano, Frantz Fanon, Amy Gutmann, Friedrich Hayek, Robert Nozick, Martha Nussbaum, Julius Nyerere, Ayn Rand, John Rawls, Peter Singer, and Kok-Chor Tan. The aim of the course is not to convince you of the correctness of any particular view or political position, but to provide you with a deeper and more philosophically-informed basis for your own views, and, perhaps, to help you better understand the views of those with whom you disagree....

Top reviews

PJ

Sep 19, 2021

I enjoyed the course. It brought me very interestingand newer ideas on Equality, Liberty and the reason why we sould have a State. I have already shared the course link with some colleagues.

CP

Oct 6, 2021

This course actually helped me understand the vast ideologies of various political thinkers in a brief way. Thanks to the creator who made learning fun and easy.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 56 Reviews for Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom

By F A M

Apr 1, 2019

that was really helpful and thanks from coursers for outstanding opportunities

By Juan C

Nov 5, 2018

Great reflexions on democracy

By Deleted A

Apr 28, 2020

For someone who has little knowledge about the the different theories on utility, justice, equality, and freedom, I really gained a lot from this course! The lessons and activities really challenged my thinking and reasoning. Thank you so much!

By M T

Jun 7, 2020

Me sorprendió el curso, es necesario organizar el tiempo ya que se realizan muchas lecturas y en este caso es necesario distribuir las lecturas correspondientes de la semana para realizarse con calma, el contenido es excelente PERO tiene un gran problema, la plataforma ofrece el curso gratuitamente, no dan opción en comprar el certificado, si ustedes quieren obtener un certificado por haber tomado este curso es mejor que busquen otro, si lo que ustedes buscan es conocimiento, bienvenido.

By Abdulaziz S B

Dec 7, 2019

Very good

By M T

Dec 8, 2019

Very helpful to have better idea how important topics are defined from different schools and point of views.

By Giselle J P

Jul 5, 2020

It was an excellent course. Many concepts and theories were new to me, thus broadening the horizon of my understanding on Utility, Justice, Equality and freedom to a new level. The assignments especially has made me think on these subjects and expeess a personal view. The peer review has helped me understand the others perspective on the subject

By Annie V E

Dec 23, 2020

I like how convenient it is for us especially that I am still a student in a university and I didn't really have to struggle managing this course.

By Asad R T

May 7, 2020

Wonderful course to understand these great ideas.

By Abdirashiid M W

Jun 16, 2020

THANKS FOR GIVING CHANCE SUCH LIKE THIS

By justin b

Jun 25, 2020

Content was great. Readings, videos and discussion forums where above many other courses I have taken. Some room for improvement would be to look at new solutions to age old problems. Also, maybe a socio-economic focus shift from political rights to economic rights. From my personal experience all over the world freedom is directly related to money. So, if we all had more of it we would all be more free. Things like guaranteed income or basic higher minimum wage. Also, duty vs responsibility could have been more addressed. Or more importantly what are they and why are they important, for example should we rely on donations of the super rich to keep cultural arts or should we rely on government or communities. Maybe that would be an extension to this course but important nonetheless. All in all, great course to take.

By John S

Sep 30, 2020

Robotic. Mind-numbing presentation. Useless quizzes. Comes across like a GPT-3 generated course.

By Mudit A

Aug 29, 2020

Excellent course and well taught. Builds up the foundation for the basic question why should we have a state?

By Suliman A

Jul 8, 2020

Hello everyone

I would like to thank coursear for this course and in particular the instructor

By Shruti R

Jul 22, 2020

nice explanation sir. thank you

By Charles S G

Dec 31, 2020

This is one of the most thought provoking courses that I have taken in quite some time. [The last one was on Sustainability for my MS in Environmental Science about five years back.] This subject of "Why do we need a state?" should be essential for any well-informed voting citizen of any government. I have added this subject to my continuing hobbies list of things to keep studying. Excellent course. I highly recommend it!

By richard t

Sep 26, 2021

excellent. instructor has great teaching presentation. natural teacher. one of the better ones I have had on coursera.

By j j m b 1

Sep 7, 2021

It's really a challenging and worthful course that each and every graduate and post graduate must go through.

By Daniela E

Jul 23, 2020

Great course! The lectures are very clear and the reading material is adequate for the learning goals.

By Yver R

Jan 20, 2021

The course outline was great. The Political significance of the course stipulates to the explanation of the contesting contemporary international politics and as well as domestic politics. Moreover, the course significantly hone the background of the learners to eradicate the irrational biases on political ideologies and theories and use those as a device in understanding the status quo.

By Corderro B

Jul 11, 2020

Very satisfying course. Lectures were empathetic, encouraging, and intellectually and academically sound. In short, everything you want in a mentor! Great course if you want to know about the ideas of civility, justice, equality, freedom, and the state(s) of the world.

By Tom M

Jan 17, 2021

Excellent course. Rich in material. Clear, easy to understand videos and a treasure trove of readings to provide extra layers of information. Thought provoking and insightful, overall a tremendous learning experience.

By Paulo J

Sep 20, 2021

I enjoyed the course. It brought me very interestingand newer ideas on Equality, Liberty and the reason why we sould have a State. I have already shared the course link with some colleagues.

By Osama S B A

Jun 19, 2021

Hi

I have just finished studying revolutionary ideas: benefit, equality, justice and freedom. Can I obtain a certificate proving that I have finished the training course?

By CHINTADA P

Oct 7, 2021

This course actually helped me understand the vast ideologies of various political thinkers in a brief way. Thanks to the creator who made learning fun and easy.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder