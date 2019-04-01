PJ
Sep 19, 2021
I enjoyed the course. It brought me very interestingand newer ideas on Equality, Liberty and the reason why we sould have a State. I have already shared the course link with some colleagues.
CP
Oct 6, 2021
This course actually helped me understand the vast ideologies of various political thinkers in a brief way. Thanks to the creator who made learning fun and easy.
By F A M•
Apr 1, 2019
that was really helpful and thanks from coursers for outstanding opportunities
By Juan C•
Nov 5, 2018
Great reflexions on democracy
By Deleted A•
Apr 28, 2020
For someone who has little knowledge about the the different theories on utility, justice, equality, and freedom, I really gained a lot from this course! The lessons and activities really challenged my thinking and reasoning. Thank you so much!
By M T•
Jun 7, 2020
Me sorprendió el curso, es necesario organizar el tiempo ya que se realizan muchas lecturas y en este caso es necesario distribuir las lecturas correspondientes de la semana para realizarse con calma, el contenido es excelente PERO tiene un gran problema, la plataforma ofrece el curso gratuitamente, no dan opción en comprar el certificado, si ustedes quieren obtener un certificado por haber tomado este curso es mejor que busquen otro, si lo que ustedes buscan es conocimiento, bienvenido.
By Abdulaziz S B•
Dec 7, 2019
Very good
By M T•
Dec 8, 2019
Very helpful to have better idea how important topics are defined from different schools and point of views.
By Giselle J P•
Jul 5, 2020
It was an excellent course. Many concepts and theories were new to me, thus broadening the horizon of my understanding on Utility, Justice, Equality and freedom to a new level. The assignments especially has made me think on these subjects and expeess a personal view. The peer review has helped me understand the others perspective on the subject
By Annie V E•
Dec 23, 2020
I like how convenient it is for us especially that I am still a student in a university and I didn't really have to struggle managing this course.
By Asad R T•
May 7, 2020
Wonderful course to understand these great ideas.
By Abdirashiid M W•
Jun 16, 2020
THANKS FOR GIVING CHANCE SUCH LIKE THIS
By justin b•
Jun 25, 2020
Content was great. Readings, videos and discussion forums where above many other courses I have taken. Some room for improvement would be to look at new solutions to age old problems. Also, maybe a socio-economic focus shift from political rights to economic rights. From my personal experience all over the world freedom is directly related to money. So, if we all had more of it we would all be more free. Things like guaranteed income or basic higher minimum wage. Also, duty vs responsibility could have been more addressed. Or more importantly what are they and why are they important, for example should we rely on donations of the super rich to keep cultural arts or should we rely on government or communities. Maybe that would be an extension to this course but important nonetheless. All in all, great course to take.
By John S•
Sep 30, 2020
Robotic. Mind-numbing presentation. Useless quizzes. Comes across like a GPT-3 generated course.
By Mudit A•
Aug 29, 2020
Excellent course and well taught. Builds up the foundation for the basic question why should we have a state?
By Suliman A•
Jul 8, 2020
Hello everyone
I would like to thank coursear for this course and in particular the instructor
By Shruti R•
Jul 22, 2020
nice explanation sir. thank you
By Charles S G•
Dec 31, 2020
This is one of the most thought provoking courses that I have taken in quite some time. [The last one was on Sustainability for my MS in Environmental Science about five years back.] This subject of "Why do we need a state?" should be essential for any well-informed voting citizen of any government. I have added this subject to my continuing hobbies list of things to keep studying. Excellent course. I highly recommend it!
By richard t•
Sep 26, 2021
excellent. instructor has great teaching presentation. natural teacher. one of the better ones I have had on coursera.
By j j m b 1•
Sep 7, 2021
It's really a challenging and worthful course that each and every graduate and post graduate must go through.
By Daniela E•
Jul 23, 2020
Great course! The lectures are very clear and the reading material is adequate for the learning goals.
By Yver R•
Jan 20, 2021
The course outline was great. The Political significance of the course stipulates to the explanation of the contesting contemporary international politics and as well as domestic politics. Moreover, the course significantly hone the background of the learners to eradicate the irrational biases on political ideologies and theories and use those as a device in understanding the status quo.
By Corderro B•
Jul 11, 2020
Very satisfying course. Lectures were empathetic, encouraging, and intellectually and academically sound. In short, everything you want in a mentor! Great course if you want to know about the ideas of civility, justice, equality, freedom, and the state(s) of the world.
By Tom M•
Jan 17, 2021
Excellent course. Rich in material. Clear, easy to understand videos and a treasure trove of readings to provide extra layers of information. Thought provoking and insightful, overall a tremendous learning experience.
By Paulo J•
Sep 20, 2021
By Osama S B A•
Jun 19, 2021
Hi
I have just finished studying revolutionary ideas: benefit, equality, justice and freedom. Can I obtain a certificate proving that I have finished the training course?
By CHINTADA P•
Oct 7, 2021
