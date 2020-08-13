Chevron Left
Back to Rigid Body Dynamics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Rigid Body Dynamics by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.5
stars
23 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This course teaches dynamics, one of the basic mechanics subjects of Mechanical Engineering. Students would be able to organize their knowledge about force and motion, work-energy, impulse-momentum in view of Newton's 2nd law and its integration over time and displacement. The Engineering Dynamics consists of two parts: particle dynamics and rigid body dynamics. This is the second part of the dynamics: rigid body dynamics The class will consist of lecture videos, which are about 15 min length (or a bit longer). These contain a couple of practice problem solving. There will also be standalone homeworks that are not part of video lectures, and a final exam....

Top reviews

NN

Jul 10, 2020

Intersting and challenging course.\n\nLeads us to unexpected results of mechanics.

JC

Aug 12, 2020

Thank you for this interesting course about rigid bodies. I learn a lot.

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Rigid Body Dynamics

By Jas F A C

Aug 12, 2020

Thank you for this interesting course about rigid bodies. I learn a lot.

By NITIN

Jul 11, 2020

Intersting and challenging course.

Leads us to unexpected results of mechanics.

By T V

Sep 30, 2020

Excellent . I have enjoyed the course.

By Andres F P A

Jul 27, 2020

Excellent! it's a good course of Rigid Body Dynamics.

By Eduardo I L H

Dec 4, 2020

The course is not well-structured and there are lots of errors in the exams, mainly discrepancies on the questions and the reference images.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder