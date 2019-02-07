AH
Jul 26, 2020
Lost of very good information on each category. The examples were very good to explain concepts and the instructors were each to understand. Overall, good summary/ brief course to risk
JB
Dec 30, 2020
This course was very informative. It went in a direction I totally did not expect. Really gave me a lot to envision and think about, and have some kind of insight into.
By Gunther B•
Feb 7, 2019
This course is an excellent introduction to risk and how society organizes itself around the management of risk. It was a topic that I was interested in, and now that interest has been magnified greatly. They provided very practical explanations within an overarching framework that can be applied in many ways. The quality of the instructors was absolutely top-notch.
By Ashok K•
May 16, 2018
By Renee K•
Jun 17, 2020
Thank you to all the professors that took their time to provide such clear and understanding lectures that a full of knowledge and interesting Topics and discussions about modern society and so on...I would highly recommend this course for anyone that is interested in learning about modern society risks in a broader context rounding from risk management, Security science, and the rest which you'll enjoy as you go through this course.
By Kristopher R•
Mar 2, 2020
I really appreciated the classes on risk perception and how it can really influence us to the point of actual risk. I can see even how my wife and I perceive risk differently and how it affects our relationship. I found that a good read to accompany this portion of the class is "Buddha's Brain" by Rick Hansen. He talks about keep the potential trouble in the right perspective. Don't make a missile out of an arrow.
By Austin C•
Sep 18, 2021
Excellent course. Covered an impressive breadth of material in a short (5 week) course. A good choice for those seeking an introduction to Risk but also achievable in a short time and balanced with full-time employment. My only real criticism is the estimated time for readings (all say 10 minutes but realistically take MUCH longer to read properly).
By Chris H•
Jun 21, 2020
Through a to-the-point selection of scientific articles and online video's the course introduces you with the key concepts of risk in both safety and security. the information is relevant, interesting and made to stick. I really enjoyed the course and I am sure I will further deepen my knowledge on the subject in the near future.
By Dale S•
Apr 21, 2020
Fantastic course. I didn't expect it to be as in depth and interesting as it was. I really enjoyed the methods of learning and video presentations did a really good job on re-capping each weeks work. I will certainly be interested in learning more via the University of Leiden.
By jessica d s n•
Nov 8, 2018
Curso incrível que além de contextualizar todos os conteúdos com dados históricos, dados de pesquisas e com a realidade, conta com um corpo docente altamente qualificado e os materiais indicados para aprofundamento do aprendizado são extremamente relevantes e precisos.
By Martín V•
May 8, 2020
Great introductory course on the concept of risk and the different approaches to it from both security studies and safety sciences. Great selection of articles and top-notch lecturers. Highly recommended!
By Arrion H•
Jul 27, 2020
By Francisco J G M•
Apr 23, 2018
An extraordinary course made by talented people and great knowledge. Thanks to : Instructors, Experts, Universiteit Leiden (CFI), Staff, and Coursera for this great opportunity.
By Jeffrey B•
Dec 31, 2020
By Klaus D P•
Mar 11, 2018
Excellent course which gives a brilliant overview over a relevant topic. Short and concise video lectures, very inspiring and stimulating. Highly recommended!
By Igor M•
Mar 30, 2018
A rewarding introductory level course which I would highly recommend to those interested in the topic. Don't miss any of the readings, it's worth the time!
By Ripon K A•
Apr 29, 2021
The course was smooth and excellent to learn what I expected. The discussion options really interacted with peer learner and boosted up the confidence.
By Cindy B•
May 9, 2020
Interesting content, great videos/lectures. More opportunity to debate/discuss with others would be great. Really enjoyed learning this topic.
By Katrina F•
Oct 7, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. Very informative. I also like the fact that you actually have to put work into it in order to pass.
By Carlos C•
Apr 12, 2020
This is a high-quality course with top-notch professors/instructors. Great content and materials. I learned a LOT.
By meg c•
Apr 12, 2022
The course is highly recommended. The topics discussed are well presented and clear. Kudos to all the professors!
By Rupert H•
Feb 28, 2018
Excellent presentations by all instructors. Very well laid with enough depth to not overwhelm. Simply superior!
By Gian M G•
May 12, 2021
very well organized course, interesting topics and clear lectures. I definitely recommend it
By Carlos E P d A•
Jun 27, 2018
Excellent course! I broadened my view and ability to reason about risks in modern society.
By Md M R•
Sep 17, 2019
Great introductory course - well presented, short and full of information. Thanks
By Fumihiko T•
Mar 7, 2018
This is a good course to learn basic concepts and principles of risk management!
By Garima S B•
Dec 11, 2019
A great overview of Risk in modern society, well explained and informative!