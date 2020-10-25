SB
May 22, 2020
Very informative course and nice approach to solve problems. Well tailored course suited to under graduate engineering students
PR
Jun 4, 2020
A very useful course for me to understand semiconductor physics. And systematically operated course.
By Umut U K•
Oct 25, 2020
The course was more than enough to provide introductory information to semiconductor physics. Even though the video lectures are well prepared, they do not include sufficient information to deal with some of the problems in the assignment and homework quizzes. I am aware that it is not possible to add that much information to the videos. However, there can ( and must) be a complimentary reading list and/or names of various course books.
By Girinath•
May 11, 2020
It was good .
But the course was not very interactive because there were a few videos and after that an assignment and a long list of problems which could have been broken into parts for the better .Also if you were stuck in a problem for a while there were no hints or resources to refer to . Also refiiling the same answers for 16 questions was very annoying just because you had to a change a single answer .
By Jason F D•
Jun 17, 2021
The lectures (videos) were great, but the assignments required information NOT presented in lecture. There were also multiple cases where the assignment questions required assumptions not stated in the problem to solve properly. To improve the course, it would be good to go back through the assignments and evaluate whether or not the learner is setup for success from this course on its own.
By Saket M•
Apr 22, 2021
The lectures could be in more detail. The assignments are very high level compared to the lectures. It was more of a self-study.
By Cheng-Hsin K•
Jun 28, 2021
Great lecture but very little help provided for Quiz & Homework
By Michael H•
Dec 28, 2019
Good course in general. Some explanations were too short for me, but maybe I am just lagging some previous knowledge. The homework problem descriptions are sometimes incomplete or not fully clear. Anyway, the fundamentals of semiconductors are explained in depth and I learned a lot from the course, so four stars.
By Li-Kai L•
Jan 16, 2020
Using forms to answer problems with equations is not a good idea. It will be hard for users to input and match the right answers.
By Manmeet K K•
May 10, 2020
The course is interesting and well planned, but one needs to have basic idea of the topics before getting into the course. The assignment and homework problems are very random ,sometimes its tough and sometimes it is too easy.
Overall it is a nice course, I recommend it to everyone who is interested.
By Himadri S•
May 31, 2020
This is quite an interesting course, as it supplemented my university courses. The content were same, so got time to brush up the concepts. Elementary knowledge of Quantum Mechanics is though not needed, but helps. However, the quizzes are little tough and passing rate is quite high. No hints or solved examples available before taking any quiz.
By CHANDRA S K•
Jun 22, 2020
I learned a lot , being it my first core subject and professor Wounjhang Park explanations were flawless and the short tutorial's were amazing , short yet informative and someone like me who's new to this topic understood the basics pretty easily.
THAN-YOU , TO COURSERA & AND A RESPECTED BOW TO PROFESSOR Wounjhang Park.
By Dr. P V r•
Aug 16, 2020
I am very happy to be a part of course era learner group. I am benefited by doing this course and learnt the topic in detail even though it is known to me. Problems given the assignment are very tough and to solve these I done hard work from which I learnt the subject in depth.
By kartik s•
Apr 20, 2019
Amazing course!! Teacher is fantastic; makes every semiconductor concept simple to comprehend. This course has been very helpful and I am grateful that I found this course because it helped me eliminate the fear of semiconductor physics and quantum mechanics!
By yair d•
Apr 20, 2020
The is Grate course.
The lattice part at the beginning is not all that well connected to what follows. I would enter the band structure without lattice discussion.
By Dr. A S P•
Aug 10, 2020
The course was very good and informative. Assignments was very tough for which we worked out a lot
By Sujyot M•
Apr 12, 2021
Very well conducted and explained course on semiconductor physics devices fundamental concepts.
By Dr. S R•
May 28, 2020
Excellent Course which i have ever taken and the material provided and teaching was excellent
By Sujoy M•
May 22, 2020
Great course for electronics enthusiastic learners. Specially the homeworks are really helpful
By Yeison A O O•
Jul 3, 2020
I really love this course and i learn a lot. Hope to continue with the whole specialization.
By Nafiz I S•
May 16, 2020
Many topics i already studied in my varsity.But,here i get better insights on those topics.
By T V•
May 12, 2020
Its a very good course and so much useful to the Engineering and Science graduates.
By U. M K•
May 23, 2020
It is a useful course for electrical engineering 1st & 2nd year students.
By Ahmed S M•
Aug 11, 2021
Great class. Some of the material isnt covered in the lecture.
By Anik P•
May 19, 2020
The Assignment and Homework Problems are very interesting!