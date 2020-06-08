PM
Jul 14, 2020
It's a great course to learn about six sigma and what I like the most is how they give you assignment and project is worth it. lastly, I want to thank all 4 educators to give that precious knowledge.
WR
Apr 8, 2020
I learned a host of valuable improvement tools and improvement techniques that will surely help me in my career. Thank you to Kennesaw State University for presenting such a great and useful course.
By sowdamini t•
Jun 7, 2020
Thank you so much course era for the wonderful course on six sigma .I learned many tools and techniques of six sigma and it's application in various processes.Iam privileged to be as GITAM UNIVERSITY faculty to got this opportunity to learn and enhance my research in six sigma
By Willem R•
Apr 9, 2020
By JADAB K P•
May 24, 2020
Six Sigma Yellow Belt specialization is a rare course available in Coursera. The course content and the method of teaching is outstanding. We learnt DMAIC, SIPOC and other important tools for improvement of process and quality of product making less defect. I hope with this skill anybody may apply the theory in any enterprise and even house enterprise to reduce defects and costs.
Although the course is outstanding the verbatim of the certificate is unlike other coursera certificate. I feel the wording may be improved e,g the certificate offered by the University of Minnesota is given below:
In this Specialization, learners developed essential human resources skills to become more effective people managers,including elements of recruiting and hiring employees, motivating and retaining employees, managing employee performance, and compensating and rewarding employees. The specialization presents applied knowledge that is grounded in academic research, which is especially valuable because managing people involves complex responsibilities. Learners completed a Capstone Project at the end of the Specialization to apply their new knowledge and skills
....but here it looks like marketing and advertising of the course:
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about Six Sigma or refresh your knowledge of the basic components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance. In this specialization, you will learn proven principles and tools specific to six sigma and lean.
Moreover, the Logo of Kennessaw State University is to be given for value addition of the certificate as the instructors belong to the Kennesaw State University.
By 17FT12 M•
Aug 2, 2020
It was great experience learning with professionals and professors from universities. The course is nicely design to give brief information about the tree of Six Sigma. Every module in every course was informative with the appropriate guidance a person can get his/her specialization and this is what one can receive here. Thank you for such a informative course. Lessons learned from this specialization are numerous including brainstorming, tools in Six Sigma and lean, things to keep in mind as a six sigma personal, management skills, and many more. The capstone at the end summarizes all the four courses and allows it to explore through it.
By Hrishikesh R J•
Dec 5, 2019
Excellent explanation and the notes provided are just outstanding.
By Pallav M•
Jul 15, 2020
By UMESH B•
Jan 15, 2021
For me this was a very useful course that taught me the fundamentals of the six-sigma method which will help my professional development in my organization. I believe now I’m able to be part of a team and use the knowledge gained from this course.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 30, 2020
Great course to get the holistic idea of lean six sigma. I highly recommend this course for any one willing to work in the manufacturing and production field. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Nicolo' S•
Sep 2, 2020
Good Theory, good explanation. Would have been useful to add more exercises in order to better understand all the Key concepts rather than only final test.
Final test is on a free topic with not so many key concepts to implement, more related to project management rather than Six Sigma QA. I would have used a defined topic exercise with more quality analysis to implement such as SPC, Control charts,...
By Alekya G•
Feb 11, 2020
Overall good, for me i understood Course 1,2,3 very well but 4,5 not understand completely. i have learned separately.
By Meiyarasu•
Jun 19, 2019
Hard to learn some topics. For example, Hypothesis testing. Please make it simple for novice learners.
By Josef M J A•
Sep 24, 2018
I like how I can do the learning in my own time.
By Alexey K•
May 25, 2020
As at all courses from LSS specialisation -- most of the video just reading the text from the book. There are no examples of application the knowledge, so the course create a huge difference between theory and practical application. I've made my project based on a past experience, rather then the course. There are some good videos. Actuall, this is very interesting: all yellow video -- just reading the book, no use at all, all blue video -- quite good. Why is it?
By MEHMET•
Mar 15, 2022
i really enjoyed during my studying time i learned the basics of lean and 6 sigma. feel ready to involve in a project and contribute to it. and i am looking forward to digging deeper hopefully it would be happens in professional work-life experience
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 19, 2020
Thank you for this course. I get know experience and knowledge in using different kinds of online tools which are useful and effective. I'll use some of them during my lessons. And lots of thanks.
By nagulavancha s•
May 28, 2020
Gain new knowledge about industrial processes at the supervisory level to maintain the process and achieve good accuracy, low-cost production, improve the process documentation and record-keeping.
By Soumay G•
Aug 29, 2020
Understand the DMAIC process and the capstone project will help us to find the suitable project to work on which can help us to find our real strength towards continuous improvement.
By Santosh•
Aug 29, 2020
Very useful course. Covers a plethora of tools helpful for six sigma and lean methodologies. Really loved it but could not catch up with the last course because of other activities.
By Hanan K M H•
Jul 9, 2020
Very very good course ... I advise everyone to participate and learn more ... Thank you very much <3<3<3
<3<3<3كورس جيد جدا جدا .. انصح الجميع بالمشاركة و تعلم المزيد ... شكرا جزيلا
By Swapna S•
May 25, 2020
Its a great way to learn details of project and as per your time conveniance, i will recomment it to everyone. Good to upgrade your skills. Every profesional must give it a try.
By César M C•
Mar 27, 2021
Excelent course, clear explanation and useful information at each module, both as a refresh for those with previous experience on the topic and for new learners.
By Muhamad A B A B•
Sep 15, 2020
Very helpful course in providing you with fundamentals of Six Sigma. The capstone project is very interesting & unique where you can apply your understanding.
By moussa m•
Jul 22, 2021
that s an amazing course, learned a lot of things and applied them in the end in a well guided project .
Thank you professors for this precious course.
By MR. A K K•
Jun 11, 2020
Awesome course.
Perfectly match with quality & peer view assignment is the best to have with 40%of score.
Really practical one
By UDAY K B•
Sep 18, 2020
course completed certificate has to provide on overall , like certified LEAN SIX SIGMA YELLOW BELT. Hope we can expect