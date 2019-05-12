Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 2 by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
4.6
stars
15 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
This course is intended as a first step for learners who seek to become producers of social science research. It is organized as an introduction to the design and execution of a research study. It introduces the key elements of a proposal for a research study, and explains the role of each. It reviews the major types of qualitative and quantitative data used in social science research, and then introduces some of the most important sources of existing data available freely or by application, worldwide and for China. The course offers an overview of basic principles in the design of surveys, including a brief introduction to sampling. Basic techniques for quantitative analysis are also introduced, along with a review of common challenges that arise in the interpretation of results. Professional and ethical issues that often arise in the conduct of research are also discussed. The course concludes with an introduction to the options for further study available to the interested student, and an overview of the key steps involved in selecting postgraduate programs and applying for admission. Learners who complete the course will be able to make an informed decision about whether to pursue advanced studies, and should be adequately prepared to write an application for postgraduate study that exhibits basic understanding of key aspects of social science research paradigms and methodologies.
Explore the big questions in social science and learn how you can be a producer of social science research.
Course Overview video: https://youtu.be/QuMOAlwhpvU
Part 1 should be completed before taking this course: https://www.coursera.org/learn/social-science-study-chinese-society...
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 2
By PC
•
May 12, 2019
By focusing on understanding the implications, tips and pitfalls in social science research, this course is wonderfully complementary to other more technical-focused courses. The professor is generous in giving recommendation and advise which would be really useful for would be useful to not only would-be social science research students but also other research students in general.
By Riya S
•
Aug 16, 2021
Very informative and insightful course. It really helped me in my academics
By CHRISTINE M
•
Jan 30, 2019
Thank you for this course.
By Winston A W
•
Nov 21, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Jonathan G
•
Feb 20, 2018
this course was dreadfully boring and made no sense.