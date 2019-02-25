Chevron Left
Back to Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 1

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 1 by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.6
stars
43 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

This course seeks to turn learners into informed consumers of social science research. It introduces concepts, standards, and principles of social science research to the interested non-expert. Learners who complete the course will be able to assess evidence and critically evaluate claims about important social phenomena. It reviews the origins and development of social science, describes the process of discovery in contemporary social science research, and explains how contemporary social science differs from apparently related fields. It describes the goals, basic paradigms, and methodologies of the major social science disciplines. It offers an overview of the major questions that are the focus of much contemporary social science research, overall and for China. Special emphasis is given to explaining the challenges that social scientists face in drawing conclusions about cause and effect from their studies, and offers an overview of the approaches that are used to overcome these challenges. Explanation is non-technical and does not involve mathematics. Statistics and quantitative methods are not covered. Explore the big questions in social science and learn how you can be a critical, informed consumer of social science research. Course Overview video: https://youtu.be/QuMOAlwhpvU After you complete Part 1, enroll in Part 2 to learn how to be a PRODUCER of Social science research. Part 2: https://www.coursera.org/learn/social-science-research-chinese-society...

Top reviews

EE

Feb 24, 2019

Great course for laying foundations, but part 1 does not really have much to do with Chinese society. Actually can start from part 2 directly if you already know the methods.

AO

Jun 25, 2020

I have a very amazing time in this course . I’m hoping to know more in this topic .

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Social Science Approaches to the Study of Chinese Society Part 1

By Emily

Feb 25, 2019

Great course for laying foundations, but part 1 does not really have much to do with Chinese society. Actually can start from part 2 directly if you already know the methods.

By Achi D O

Jun 26, 2020

I have a very amazing time in this course . I’m hoping to know more in this topic .

By PC

May 7, 2019

Casts a wide net covering a wide range of topics in social science, albeit brief with this being a short course. A particular strength is the use of examples to clearly illustrate the many concepts. Professor Campbell pointed out the traps, pitfalls and controversy in many areas, so there are rich contents worth re-visiting.

By wangyizhang c

Jul 25, 2019

The course is very meaningful to learn the basic skills in social science. It is very valuable for students who wanted to study social science in university to take it as a preview

By Smith V P

Jul 17, 2021

Es un curso básico que recomiendo para todas las personas que se interesan en la investigación.

By Yanan W

Mar 7, 2020

Thanks a lot for this very qualitative program. See you later

By Ruxue S

Aug 1, 2019

a general introduction with a lot of contents, great course

By Winston A W

Nov 19, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By lichuangye

Apr 4, 2017

good

By KHALID M A

Jan 14, 2022

OK

By Sam'un M

Oct 3, 2020

ok

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder