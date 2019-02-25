EE
Feb 24, 2019
Great course for laying foundations, but part 1 does not really have much to do with Chinese society. Actually can start from part 2 directly if you already know the methods.
AO
Jun 25, 2020
I have a very amazing time in this course . I’m hoping to know more in this topic .
By Emily•
Feb 25, 2019
By Achi D O•
Jun 26, 2020
By PC•
May 7, 2019
Casts a wide net covering a wide range of topics in social science, albeit brief with this being a short course. A particular strength is the use of examples to clearly illustrate the many concepts. Professor Campbell pointed out the traps, pitfalls and controversy in many areas, so there are rich contents worth re-visiting.
By wangyizhang c•
Jul 25, 2019
The course is very meaningful to learn the basic skills in social science. It is very valuable for students who wanted to study social science in university to take it as a preview
By Smith V P•
Jul 17, 2021
Es un curso básico que recomiendo para todas las personas que se interesan en la investigación.
By Yanan W•
Mar 7, 2020
Thanks a lot for this very qualitative program. See you later
By Ruxue S•
Aug 1, 2019
a general introduction with a lot of contents, great course
By Winston A W•
Nov 19, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By lichuangye•
Apr 4, 2017
good
By KHALID M A•
Jan 14, 2022
OK
By Sam'un M•
Oct 3, 2020
ok