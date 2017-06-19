MM
Jun 21, 2016
An excellent presentation. Guest lecturers outstanding. Forces a person to really question beliefs rather than accepting at face value. Excellent points raised by learned professionals.
YK
Mar 11, 2022
it enable to see the issue from the other side of the coin ...something i am not able to do so due to the environment i am in ..this course put me into the other side of environmnt
By Richard L•
Jun 19, 2017
I am unable to complete this course as I did not receive enough peer reviews on the final assignment. I know I was the first student to submit this assignment as there were no others to peer review. When they became available I reviewed more than required as it was apparent student enrolments were low. Coursera's only response to what is a chronic problem is pathetic. It says you should enrol again and hope that in a few years you might be able to complete a unit. It should instead require the institution which offers a course to ensure its tutors clear any backlog (which would not be time consuming as the issue is caused by low enrolments).
By Daryl R•
Nov 2, 2015
This course was well assembled, presented and interesting. Regardless of your beliefs or lack of there is food for thought for everyone. The instructors and guest speakers did an excellent job. This course has a lot to offer and finally addresses things many people just won't or don't talk about but should.
Perhaps in understanding one another in a educational way we can learn to live together if nothing else.
Among my highest recommendations.
By Kimberly K•
Nov 28, 2015
This three unit course on Soul Beliefs I have found to be very interesting and it is something that connects to one's everyday life and is thought-provoking in that regard. It is also a very unique opportunity, you won't find this course elsewhere. Anyone who has worked and enjoyed unit 1 will certainly want to carry on with the subsequent courses.
By Omar Á C V•
Aug 24, 2017
Great experience! This is a unique course, I always have been interested in the relation between psychology and religion and, I never believed it will be molded in an academical way with this mastery. I already enroled in the last unit!
Don't miss it, is a great chance to deeper your knowledge in this exciting subject.
By Ramnath S K•
Jan 11, 2021
Exceptionally insightful course which touches upon beliefs and traditions and questions the rationale behind these. This course questions our established time honored beliefs and analyses these in a very rational way without raising one's hackles. I would love to do it again.
By Jeanne C•
Apr 4, 2018
Excellent course. Congratulations to the team that put this material together! You have answered questions and addressed issues which have been on my mind for a long, long time. I will recommend this course to everyone that I know.
By Tarey L K•
Oct 19, 2015
This class was both informative and enjoyable. The two professors made their lectures interesting and thought provoking and the guest lecturers were an absolute delight. I highly recommend this course series to one and all.
By Mark M•
Jun 22, 2016
By Yap y k•
Mar 11, 2022
By Gabriela C•
Oct 23, 2015
Amazing class that really helps you to look your core beliefs and understand why and how your are the person that you are!
Really good professors and materials~ 10000 worthily!
By Alaa H•
Dec 20, 2019
A unique course that combines science, religion, psychology, and history for the purpose of understanding human nature and the human mind. Thanks for the valuable course.
By Nobuko S•
Mar 13, 2021
Thought provoking with lots of concrete scientific evidence to support the topic. Enjoyed the class and assigned readings very much.
By John M•
Nov 9, 2015
The professorsoffer science and facts; the superstitious offer dogma.
By Bruce B•
Dec 22, 2016
Thoughtful, multi-disciplinary course.. Bravo for the effort.
By Kam L•
Jan 29, 2022
Explores soul beliefs objectively with scientific studies.
By Alejandro P•
Aug 16, 2015
Interesting contents, and good presentation.
By Heidrun S•
Aug 7, 2016
great subject and even greater professors!
By Andrea H•
Dec 27, 2015
very enlightling and also very important!
By Susan H•
Apr 17, 2019
Always enjoy learning from Prof. Ogilvy
By Sharon D•
Oct 15, 2015
Very thought provoking. Great class.
By Manuel F B B•
Aug 29, 2017
I think it is very interesting.
By Bart S•
Sep 8, 2016
great class, please repeat it
By Hilary A•
Jan 11, 2016
Loved it …..thank you.
By Winston A W•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent, thank you.
By Mohamed S E•
Feb 13, 2018
Amazing, must have