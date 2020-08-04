By Regina M•
Aug 4, 2020
Extremely hard getting peer assessments. Check forums week 5 to see what I am talking about. Also, her teachings were like she taught phds.
By Adnan H•
Jun 7, 2020
Very Informative and knowledge full
By Prashanta D•
Nov 13, 2018
very nice experiance
By Simone K•
Oct 29, 2020
Excelente curso!
By Sazzad H•
Jun 19, 2020
good one
By 121910320018 V S•
Dec 21, 2020
..
By Tushar U•
May 18, 2019
This course is good to understand requirement management and emphasize on basic modules for requirement drafting .
By 121910320052 g•
Dec 22, 2020
ok
By Jamie W•
Oct 29, 2021
I have taken all the courses in this series and I would give them all one star only. The instructor is clearly reading a script and only presents each concept at a very high-level. If you want to learn about anything in these courses, get yourself a book instead. The slides are uninformative. The quizzes cover details not disclosed to you in the lesson. I pride myself in taking very clear notes. Some of my notes were written verbatim but were not the correct answer to the quiz question...This particular course had the same slide show twice and therefore missed a whole presentation of slides that had pertinent information on them to the quiz. All in all, Coursera has been a disappointment for me. I will be using Pluralsight for all my future needs.
By Maria T•
Jan 7, 2022
Instructor is very clear spoken but nothing what she lectures is being made practical for job. She just lectures no understanding of what and real life specification how to get, real sample of specification, this course any one can read in one 1 on text book but here it worse no understanding. Too much information, need to teach not lecture.
The instructor does not know to teach or have sense of real life students needs to be ready for job to get specifications.