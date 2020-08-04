Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for SRS Documents: Requirements and Diagrammatic Notations by University of Colorado System

4.3
stars
46 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

As requirements are being gathered and prioritized, they also need to be documented. In Diagrammatic Notations and Software Requirements Specification Writing, we discuss and practice the process of turning requirements into something readable to the customers at a high level, and the developers. When a designer or developer reads your document, they should be able to understand the overall idea, the scope, the domain, the resources, the expectations, and why alternative choices are not selected. To create a document in this way, you use a balance between storytelling (with pictures!) and complex diagrams....
By Regina M

Aug 4, 2020

Extremely hard getting peer assessments. Check forums week 5 to see what I am talking about. Also, her teachings were like she taught phds.

By Adnan H

Jun 7, 2020

Very Informative and knowledge full

By Prashanta D

Nov 13, 2018

very nice experiance

By Simone K

Oct 29, 2020

Excelente curso!

By Sazzad H

Jun 19, 2020

good one

By 121910320018 V S

Dec 21, 2020

..

By Tushar U

May 18, 2019

This course is good to understand requirement management and emphasize on basic modules for requirement drafting .

By 121910320052 g

Dec 22, 2020

ok

By Jamie W

Oct 29, 2021

I have taken all the courses in this series and I would give them all one star only. The instructor is clearly reading a script and only presents each concept at a very high-level. If you want to learn about anything in these courses, get yourself a book instead. The slides are uninformative. The quizzes cover details not disclosed to you in the lesson. I pride myself in taking very clear notes. Some of my notes were written verbatim but were not the correct answer to the quiz question...This particular course had the same slide show twice and therefore missed a whole presentation of slides that had pertinent information on them to the quiz. All in all, Coursera has been a disappointment for me. I will be using Pluralsight for all my future needs.

By Maria T

Jan 7, 2022

Instructor is very clear spoken but nothing what she lectures is being made practical for job. She just lectures no understanding of what and real life specification how to get, real sample of specification, this course any one can read in one 1 on text book but here it worse no understanding. Too much information, need to teach not lecture.

The instructor does not know to teach or have sense of real life students needs to be ready for job to get specifications.

