Intermediate Level

기업 재무관리의 기본 개념을 충분히 이해하고 있어야 합니다.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 잠재 및 현재의 시장 규모, 시장 침투, 성장 및 분포에 대해 알아보십시오.

  • 공급망 금융 시장에 서비스를 제공하는 각기 다른 4개 그룹에 대해 알아보십시오.

  • 공급망 금융의 세 가지 자금 출처를 확인합니다.

  • 공급망 금융 시장에 영향을 미치는 주요 트렌드를 확인합니다.

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

모듈 01

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

모듈 02

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

