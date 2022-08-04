이 강좌는 잠재 및 현재의 시장 규모, 시장 침투, 성장 및 분포에 대한 정보를 비롯해 공급망 금융 시장에 대해 자세히 설명합니다. 공급망 금융 시장에 서비스를 제공하는 각기 다른 4개 그룹을 알아보고 공급망 금융 프로그램의 주요 이해 관계자 및 시장 관계자에 대해 배웁니다. 강좌가 끝나면 공급망 금융에 영향을 미치는 주요 추세와 잠재 리스크를 검토하고 기업 고객, 은행, 비은행 금융업자 및 기술 서비스 제공자가 각각 겪는 주요 문제점을 자세히 설명합니다.
공급망금융 시장 및 핀테크 생태계New York Institute of Finance
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
기업 재무관리의 기본 개념을 충분히 이해하고 있어야 합니다.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
잠재 및 현재의 시장 규모, 시장 침투, 성장 및 분포에 대해 알아보십시오.
공급망 금융 시장에 서비스를 제공하는 각기 다른 4개 그룹에 대해 알아보십시오.
공급망 금융의 세 가지 자금 출처를 확인합니다.
공급망 금융 시장에 영향을 미치는 주요 트렌드를 확인합니다.
Intermediate Level
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
모듈 01
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
모듈 02
4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
