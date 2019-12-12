AD
Dec 11, 2019
Wonderful course about us and the environment! If you are a data loving philosopher this will be your dream (as it was for me) :) - Would love to get more lectures from this courses' teachers!
SG
Sep 20, 2020
I am so grateful to all the teachers of this course. I am basically a social work student (miles away from science), but this was interesting and benefitting. That you very much
By Anja D•
Dec 12, 2019
Wonderful course about us and the environment! If you are a data loving philosopher this will be your dream (as it was for me) :) - Would love to get more lectures from this courses' teachers!
By Xavier G•
Jun 10, 2021
I am currently enrolled in this course but the instructor`s English level is clearly burdening my advance. Given the fact that He is Italian, It'd have been better for him and for everyone to teach the course in his own language rather than in a different language for which he he is not enough qualified. He speaks bad and very fast, makes inconclusive sentences and seems to be addressing to his students who might know how he is and what he implies to state. Unfortunately, the capitality of the subject does not fin a match with the teaching level. I am giving the course a star because less is not possible.
By Ricardo V C•
Apr 7, 2020
This course has expanded my knowledge on sustainability and complex thinking. It is well structured and provides a clear understanding at conceptual and practical level. The input given by lecturers is high quality, critical and clear. I also appreciate the enthusiasm and commitment of all lecturers. I feel very lucky to get to know about this course through the project Magic Nexus. Thanks a lot!
By Gustavo A D A•
Oct 20, 2017
For me as a Mechanical Engineer has been great, I have worked for manufacturing companies and also I am the owner of a company; for me have this tool to evaluate any kind project is a priceless treasure, this brings to you a lot of tools, and another point of view of how must be seen the sustainability and how must be applied on the project evaluation.
By Anthony L•
Mar 31, 2018
Everybody should learn this !
It will change my way of looking at sustainability as promised by Prof. Giampietro.
THX
By Chantal T•
Jun 3, 2020
Interesting course, but I didn't get the main take-home message. Also, the questions were sometimes hard to answer because they were too different from the taught content.
By Azra T•
Nov 5, 2019
really informative and thorough... would highly recommend to environmental & sustainability professionals interested in broadening their horizons and learning about the WEF nexus. Although fast-paced, it covers a lot of material and gives you a really good insight into all three topics and how they relate to each other
By Sutirtha G•
Sep 21, 2020
I am so grateful to all the teachers of this course. I am basically a social work student (miles away from science), but this was interesting and benefitting. That you very much
By Anibal A•
Mar 12, 2019
It's a great course and was very helpful to bring me the basics of a robust methodology to my current thesis work.
By rob m•
Jun 21, 2021
I found this course to be very interesting and a great overview of the science behind the WEF nexus.
By Martin C•
Feb 11, 2018
One of the best MOOCs I have taken! A real gem!
By Marina R•
May 28, 2020
Very good course to introduce the Nexus methodology of analysis of socio-ecological systems and its challenges. If you don't know this method of analysis, lectures can sometimes feel heavy on new terminology and theory. I would have liked to have more real case studies where the Nexus system of analysis is applied and the outcomes of its application for decision making, policy etc, as well as its success or not as a system to tackle the complexity of sustainability issues in specific real cases.
The course includes as well epistemological analysis and theories, and encourages critical thinking with regard to narratives in the scientific realm and when developing quantitative research and data analysis.
By Scott P•
Apr 22, 2019
This class was terrific. It offered a new viewpoint and means of thinking about the importance of water, energy and food. I highly recommend it to others and look forward to learning more abou these issues in perhaps a part 2.
By Martin E L•
May 24, 2021
The course delivers, I was a little apprehensive at first, because I didn't feel it was being concise enough, I felt it was being maybe a little "ethereal" at some points, but I am happy to say that my first impression was very mistaken, they really put everything together mid-way through in a fantastic way.
I appreciate what this course teaches; it is, in my opinion, unapologetic about the fact that the Nexus approach is complex (unlike other trains of thought in sustainability and IWRM) but tackles the problem anyways and presents a useful methodology that doesn't feel disingenuous. A methodology that is truly trying to cover all the bases when it comes to analyzing complex systems. Great job! I recommend this very much.
As a final note, and just because I saw a couple of people complaining about this, from my point of view there is nothing wrong with the language this course is taught in, it is perfectly understandable and at no point I felt I didn't understand what they were saying. The subtitle make mistakes here and there but if you are an English speaker you shouldn't have any problem at all.
By Taurai C•
Aug 2, 2021
Slightly difficult to understand the technical aspects of the course at first go. However, once grasped they will change, significantly, how one is able to perceive and analyze any given situation in terms of sustainability. After taking the course, I am confident that I can analyze perform an analysis of any given situation with remarkable ease and accuracy.
By Nicolas S S•
Sep 23, 2020
Thanks for this great course. I found it well prepared, organize and away from a basic training program. The level of information has opened my eyes to see the depth and complexity of the water, energy food nexus and the role of science in this regards. Thank you team!
By Paola P•
Jan 23, 2021
this course changes your mind and the way you look at sustainability, with a real systemic view
By Alexander F•
Nov 22, 2018
Outstanding course !! One of the most useful courses I have been pursuing :)
By 郭逸飞•
Jan 18, 2020
Fantastic work. Hope to see you in future!
By Carlos F T P•
Jul 23, 2018
Muy buen curso, con bastantes ejemplos
By Igor C•
Apr 9, 2018
Excellent course!!!!
By chantal m•
Aug 31, 2021
excellent course!
By Jose C S M•
Oct 23, 2017
Excelent course !
By aangiec37•
Jun 7, 2021
Excelente curso
By Ahmet C•
Apr 15, 2021
meraviglioso!!