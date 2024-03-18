This course focuses on the premise of “What is a Sustainable Supply Chain? It covers the building blocks of a supply chain, the sustainability related standards, rules, and legislation that are applicable to the supply chain and the role of business, society, and government in building a sustainable supply chain.
Sustainable Supply Chains
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to build a sustainable supply chain.
How to prepare your organization to respond to changes in national policies, and climate and geo-political risks that affect a global supply chain.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
March 2024
3 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to the Introduction to Supply Chain Management module. In this module, we will trace the supply chain from the end consumer all the way back to the supplier. We will learn appropriate terminology, identify key decisions and learn how to make these decisions. We will also discuss how supply chains are currently being reshaped by firm-driven innovation, shifting consumer preferences, emerging technology and evolving public policy. Finally, this module will provide a basis for supply chain fundamentals and the sustainable supply chain challenges.
What's included
10 videos9 readings1 assignment4 discussion prompts
Welcome to the Creating and Managing a Sustainable Supply Chain module. In this module we will look at some commonly used frameworks for sustainable development, the standards and metrics available to measure sustainability, and recent laws and legislation that supply chains need to comply with around sustainability. You will learn how enabling supply chain visibility and transparency, align incentives, and design the supply chain to meet the sustainability goals.
What's included
5 videos3 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Welcome to the Critical Supply Chains and National Interests module. In this module we will look at the main components of a critical supply chain - critical products, critical processes, and critical resources. You will hear how recent geo-political and climate risks have impacted the supply chain. Finally, you will be able connect how national policies that are applicable within the country, and enacted in partnership with other countries, can influence sourcing, production, and distribution decisions in the supply chain.
What's included
4 videos3 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Welcome to the final learning module of the course, a Summary of Sustainable Supply Chains. In this module, we'll recap the course and allow for you to reflect on your learnings and understanding.
What's included
1 video1 discussion prompt
Instructors
