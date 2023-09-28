Coursera Project Network
تصميم نموذج أولي للألعاب باستخدام Figma:تصميم لعبة TicTacToe
تصميم نموذج أولي للألعاب باستخدام Figma:تصميم لعبة TicTacToe

Taught in Arabic

Course

Ayah Abdeen

Instructor: Ayah Abdeen

Intermediate level

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • تصميم الشاشات وعناصر واجهة المستخدم

  • التحكم في عناصر واجهة المستخدم باستخدام الـ local variables في الـ Figma

  • عمل نموذج تفاعلي للعبة عن طريق خاصية الـ interactions في Figma

Details to know

There is 1 module in this course

هذا المشروع الإرشادي "تصميم نموذج أولي للألعاب باستخدام Figma:تصميم لعبة TicTacToe" مخصص لمصممي الألعاب الذين يرغبون في تعلم كيفية تصميم نماذج أولية لأفكارهم لمشاركتها مع زملائهم في الفريق أو العملاء أو حتى الأصدقاء ومصممي UI/UX الذين يرغبون في تطوير مهاراتهم في تصميم النماذج الأولية في Figma. في هذه الدورة التدريبية المتمثلة في مشروع إرشادي والتي مدتها ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية تصميم عناصر واجهة المستخدم الرئيسية للعبة، والتحكم في محتوى هذه العناصر باستخدام الـ local variables في figma، وإنشاء نموذج أولي تفاعلي يمكن مشاركته وتجربته. ولتحقيق ذلك سنعمل من خلال تصميم نموذج أولي للعبة TicTacToe الكلاسيكية من البداية إلى النهاية. هذا المشروع فريد من نوعه لأنه في نهايته، ستحصل على نموذج أولي كامل للعبة ثنائية اللاعبين يمكن مشاركته ولعبه مع الأصدقاء والزملاء. كما آن المهارات التي ستتعملها ستجعلك قادر على تصميم نماذج آولية تفاعلية متطورة واحترافية وفي وقت صغير. هذا المشروع للمستوى المتوسط فلكي تنجح في هذا المشروع، ستحتاج إلى المعرفة العامة بأساسيات الفيجما من:Frames - Shapes - Text – Components - Variants.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Instructor

Ayah Abdeen
Coursera Project Network
1 Course49 learners

Offered by

Coursera Project Network

