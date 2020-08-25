Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching Impacts of Technology: Fundamentals by University of California San Diego
In this course you’ll focus on the fundamentals of teaching the impacts of technology, starting by exploring how you interact with and benefit from technology in a typical 24 hour period, such as the desire for instant food and entertainment. This will be done through a series of paired teaching sections, exploring a specific “Impact of Computing” in your typical day and the “Technologies and Computing Concepts” that enable that impact, all at a K12-appropriate level.
This course is part of a larger Specialization through which you’ll learn impacts of computing concepts you need to know, organized into 5 distinct digital "worlds”, as well as learn pedagogical techniques and evaluate lesson plans and resources to utilize in your classroom. By the end, you’ll be prepared to teach pre-college learners to be both savvy and effective participants in their digital world.
In this particular digital world (daily life), you’ll explore the following Impacts & Technology pairs --
Impacts (Food Delivery): Apps that bring you food, drivers, and find and recommend businesses
Technologies and Computing Concepts: Geolocation, Push Notifications, Near Field Communications, HMTL5, GPS, Graph representations, Minimal Spanning Trees, Shortest Path Algorithms
Impacts (Entertainment): Streaming for entertainment and education, Environmental impact of Internet, YouTube culture
Technologies and Computing Concepts: Data Centers, Downloading vs Streaming, Digital vs. Analog image representation, basic compression algorithms, Internet metrics (latency, bandwidth)
In the pedagogy section for this course, in which best practices for teaching computing concepts are explored, you’ll learn to employ constructivist activities useful in teaching impacts of computing and to evaluate and contribute to an unplugged lesson plan.
In terms of CSTA K-12 computer science standards, we’ll primarily cover learning objectives within the “impacts of computing” concept, while also including some within the “networks and the Internet” concepts and the “data and analysis” concept. Practices we cover include “fostering and inclusive computing culture”, “recognizing and defining computational problems”, and “communicating about computing”....
GR
Jan 26, 2021
I learned so many things and its just the first course!! Imagine what I can learn in 6 courses for my specialization 💗
VM
Nov 13, 2018
Loved very lesson! Completely looking forward to Course 2.
By Laura Q
•
Aug 25, 2020
This course was very engaging and I learned a lot about technology. It taught me to be more conscious about the computers I use, and everything that takes place in the background.
By Georgie D R
•
Jan 27, 2021
By Vaidehi M
•
Nov 14, 2018
By CHANTE C C
•
Nov 1, 2020
Wonderful to end this specialization with this course.
By Falak F
•
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent explanation from tutor and responsive to queries and questions.